VALDOSTA — Lowndes County’s gasoline prices continued to slide last week, following state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta early this week was $3.09, down six cents in a week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price in the county was $2.89 per gallon at a store in Lake Park, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. This does not include prices at buyer’s clubs, where only club members get the lowest prices.
The Azalea City had the sixth-highest average price for gasoline out of the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by the auto club — below Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Brunswick and Atlanta but above Warner Robins, Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Calhoun, Catoosa, Augusta, Athens and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.67 per gallon, down four cents in seven days, while Georgia’s average of $3.16 per gallon was down seven cents in the same period, the AAA said.
“All streaks have to end at some point, and the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen $1.34 since its peak in mid-June,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But there are big factors tugging on global oil prices — war, COVID, economic recession and hurricane season. All this uncertainty could push oil prices higher, likely resulting in slightly higher pump prices.”
In midday trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 3 cents to $85.76 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 23 cents, going to $92.23 a barrel.
