VSU: Centennial Pod Market

1230 Sustella Ave.; April 28

100 - A

Arby’s #1346

2916 N. Ashley St.; May 2

100 - A

VSU: Which Wich

1500 N. Patterson St.; May 2

100 - A

VSU: Moe’s Southwest Grill

1500 N. Patterson St.; May 2

96 - A

VSU: Chick-fil-a @ Student Union

1500 N. Patterson St.; May 2

96 - A

VSU: Student Union Catering

1500 N. Patterson St.; May 2

100 - A

Oyo Hotel Twin Lake

1198 Lakes Boulevard; May 2

100 - A

Valdosta Transitional Center

363 Gil Harbin Blvd.; lMay 2

100 - A

Burger King

1164 N. St. Augustine Road; May 3

100 - A

Dairy Queen

3277 Inner Perimeter Road; May 3

91 - A

J.L. Newbern Middle School

2015 E. Park Ave.; May 3

100 - A

The Southern Cellar

120 N. Patterson St.; May 5

100 - A (new facility)

A Town Wings

2117 Bemiss Road; May 5

100 - A

Dominos Pizza

210 Northside Drive; May 5

100 - A

China Wok II

2129 Bemiss Road; May 5

91 - A

