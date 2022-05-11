VSU: Centennial Pod Market
1230 Sustella Ave.; April 28
100 - A
Arby’s #1346
2916 N. Ashley St.; May 2
100 - A
VSU: Which Wich
1500 N. Patterson St.; May 2
100 - A
VSU: Moe’s Southwest Grill
1500 N. Patterson St.; May 2
96 - A
VSU: Chick-fil-a @ Student Union
1500 N. Patterson St.; May 2
96 - A
VSU: Student Union Catering
1500 N. Patterson St.; May 2
100 - A
Oyo Hotel Twin Lake
1198 Lakes Boulevard; May 2
100 - A
Valdosta Transitional Center
363 Gil Harbin Blvd.; lMay 2
100 - A
Burger King
1164 N. St. Augustine Road; May 3
100 - A
Dairy Queen
3277 Inner Perimeter Road; May 3
91 - A
J.L. Newbern Middle School
2015 E. Park Ave.; May 3
100 - A
The Southern Cellar
120 N. Patterson St.; May 5
100 - A (new facility)
A Town Wings
2117 Bemiss Road; May 5
100 - A
Dominos Pizza
210 Northside Drive; May 5
100 - A
China Wok II
2129 Bemiss Road; May 5
91 - A
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.