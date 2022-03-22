Home 2 Suites
1209 N St. Augustine Road; March 10
100 - A
Hibachi Express
1701 N Ashley St.; March 10
100 - A
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #35
1195 St. Augustine Road; March 10
96- A
Red Owl Coffee Company
108 E. Northside Drive; March 10
100 - A
Lowndes Head Start Kitchen
1613 Ulmer Ave.; March 10
91 - A
Maceo Horne Learning Center
930 Old Statenville Road; March 10
96 - A
Ole Times Country Buffet
1193 St. Augustine Road; March 10
100 - A
Planet Smoothie
2112 W. Hill Ave.; March 14
100 - A
Moe’s
2112 W. Hill Ave.; March 14
94 - A
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1207 N. Ashley St.; March 14
94 - A
Get Hooked on Nutrition
121 N. Ashley St. March 15
100 - A
Relish – Big Tasty Burgers
914 Baytree Road; March 15
100 - A
Panda Express Restaurant
1000 N. St. Augustine Road; March 15
91 - A
Subway #36481
4593 North Valdosta Road; March 15
96 - A
Subway @ Valdosta Airport
1750 Airport Road; March 15
100 - A
Marco’s Pizza
4230 Kings Way; March 15
96 - A
Sallas Mahone Elementary School
3686 Lake Laurie; March 15
94 - A
Lowndes Middle School
2379 Copeland Road, March 15
100 - A
Just Love Coffee Café
1733 Gornto Road, Suite 101-C; March 16
99 - A
McDonald’s
4185 North Valdosta Road; March 17
88 - B
The Orchard at Stone Creek
4900 Tillman Crossing A; March 17
92 - A
Pinevale Elementary School
930 Old Lake Park Road; March 17
100 - A
