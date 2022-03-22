Home 2 Suites

1209 N St. Augustine Road;  March 10

100 - A 

Hibachi Express

1701 N Ashley St.; March 10  

100 - A 

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #35   

1195 St. Augustine Road; March 10  

96- A

Red Owl Coffee Company

108 E. Northside Drive; March 10

100 - A 

Lowndes Head Start Kitchen

1613 Ulmer Ave.; March 10

 91 - A 

Maceo Horne Learning Center

930 Old Statenville Road; March 10

96 - A 

Ole Times Country Buffet

1193 St. Augustine Road; March 10

100 - A 

Planet Smoothie

2112 W. Hill Ave.; March 14

100 - A 

Moe’s

2112 W. Hill Ave.; March 14

94 - A 

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1207 N. Ashley St.; March 14

94 - A 

Get Hooked on Nutrition

121 N. Ashley St. March 15

100 - A 

Relish – Big Tasty Burgers

914 Baytree Road; March 15

100 - A

Panda Express Restaurant

1000 N. St. Augustine Road; March 15

91 - A 

Subway #36481

4593 North Valdosta Road; March 15

96 - A 

Subway @ Valdosta Airport

1750 Airport Road; March 15

100 - A 

Marco’s Pizza

4230 Kings Way; March 15

96 - A 

Sallas Mahone Elementary School

3686 Lake Laurie; March 15

94 - A 

Lowndes Middle School

2379 Copeland Road, March 15

100 - A 

Just Love Coffee Café

1733 Gornto Road, Suite 101-C; March 16

99 - A 

McDonald’s

4185 North Valdosta Road; March 17

88 - B 

The Orchard at Stone Creek

4900 Tillman Crossing A; March 17

92 - A 

Pinevale Elementary School

930 Old Lake Park Road; March 17

100 - A 

