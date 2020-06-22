D’Truth Nightclub
500 S. Patterson St.; June 17
100 - A
El Cazador Express
4920 U.S. Highway 41 S.; June 15
100 - A
El Paso Taco’s and Tequila
110 N. Ashley St.; June 18
100 - A
Farmhouse
5123 Mill Store Road; June 16
91 - A
Firehouse Subs #2
1525 B Baytree Road; June 17
83 - B
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
1705 Norman Drive; June 16
100 - A
Huddle House
803 Ga. 122 Highway W., Hahira; June 12
94 - A
Jerkin Ya Soul Caribbean & Soul Food Restaurant
428 E. Park Ave.; June 17
100 - A
Krystal
1266 Lakes Boulevard; June 15
100 - A
La Mesa Mobile Unit
121 N. Patterson St., Suite D; June 18
92 - A
Lake Dogs @Long Pond
118 Lakes Boulevard; June 16
100 - A
Little Caesar’s Pizza
1650 Baytree Road; June 15
91 - A
M&M Crab House
1670 Bemiss Road; June 17
100 - A
Oasis Icee
3766 Old Clyattville Road;June 18
100 - A
Osaka Hibachi and Sushi
3310 Perimeter Park B Road; June 17
96 - A
Pilot Travel Center #631 Subway
7001 Lake Park Bellville Road; June 15
94 - A
Pizza Hut
7171 Lakes Boulevard; June 15
100 - A
Pizza Quick
4165 Bemiss Road, Suite C; June 16
96 - A
Rascals
4875 Highway 41 N; June 18
96 - A
Red Owl Coffee Company
108 E. Northside Drive; June 16
96 - A
306 North
306 N. Patterson St.; June 18
94 - A
Arby’s
6901 Belleville Highway, Lake Park; June 15
100 - A
Bargainville Flea Market Snack Bar
5465 Mill Store Road; June 13
100 - A
Billiards on Baytree
1305 Baytree Road; June 16
100 - A
Bojangles
3661 Inner Perimeter Road; June 12
96 - A
Brookewill Holdings LLC
d.b.a. Burgerim
1650 Baytree Road, Suite E; June 16
91 - A
Burger King
4464 Shiloh Road; June 17
100 - A
Captain D’s
2914 N. Ashley St.; June 18
93 - A
Checker’s Drive-In
2129 N. Ashley St.; June 16
96 - A
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, Inc.
d.a.b. Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
270 Norman Drive; June 15
85 - B
Chick-Fil-A
1100 N. St. Augustine Road; June 15
91 - A
Church Street Cafe`
107 S. Church St., Hahira; June 12
89 - B
CiCi’s Pizza
1717 Norman Drive; June 16
83 - B
Consolidated Burger A, LLC
d.b.a. Burger King
1164 N. St. Augustine Road; June 15
89 - B
Country Love Soulfood & BBQ LLC
103 S. Webb St., Hahira; June 12
97 - A
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #89
4914 Timber Drive; June 15
100 - A
Cup Works
3960 Macey Drive; June 17
96 - A
Denny’s Restaurant
7001 Belleville Lake Park Road; June 15
94 - A
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.