D’Truth Nightclub

500 S. Patterson St.; June 17

100 - A

 

El Cazador Express

4920 U.S. Highway 41 S.; June 15

100 - A

 

El Paso Taco’s and Tequila

110 N. Ashley St.; June 18

100 - A

 

Farmhouse

5123 Mill Store Road; June 16

91 - A

 

Firehouse Subs #2

1525 B Baytree Road; June 17

83 - B

 

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

1705 Norman Drive; June 16

100 - A

 

Huddle House

803 Ga. 122 Highway W., Hahira; June 12

94 - A

 

Jerkin Ya Soul Caribbean & Soul Food Restaurant

428 E. Park Ave.; June 17

100 - A

 

Krystal

1266 Lakes Boulevard; June 15

100 - A

 

La Mesa Mobile Unit

121 N. Patterson St., Suite D; June 18

92 - A

 

Lake Dogs @Long Pond

118 Lakes Boulevard; June 16

100 - A

 

Little Caesar’s Pizza

1650 Baytree Road; June 15

91 - A

 

M&M Crab House

1670 Bemiss Road; June 17

100 - A

 

Oasis Icee

3766 Old Clyattville Road;June 18

100 - A

 

Osaka Hibachi and Sushi

3310 Perimeter Park B Road; June 17

96 - A

 

Pilot Travel Center #631 Subway

7001 Lake Park Bellville Road; June 15

94 - A

 

Pizza Hut

7171 Lakes Boulevard; June 15

100 - A

 

Pizza Quick

4165 Bemiss Road, Suite C; June 16

96 - A

 

Rascals

4875 Highway 41 N; June 18

96 - A

 

Red Owl Coffee Company

108 E. Northside Drive; June 16

96 - A

 

306 North

306 N. Patterson St.; June 18

94 - A

 

Arby’s

6901 Belleville Highway, Lake Park; June 15

100 - A

 

Bargainville Flea Market Snack Bar

5465 Mill Store Road; June 13

100 - A

 

Billiards on Baytree

1305 Baytree Road; June 16

100 - A

 

Bojangles

3661 Inner Perimeter Road; June 12

96 - A

 

Brookewill Holdings LLC

d.b.a. Burgerim

1650 Baytree Road, Suite E; June 16

91 - A

 

Burger King

4464 Shiloh Road; June 17

100 - A

 

Captain D’s

2914 N. Ashley St.; June 18

93 - A

 

Checker’s Drive-In

2129 N. Ashley St.; June 16

96 - A

 

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, Inc. 

d.a.b. Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

270 Norman Drive; June 15

85 - B

 

Chick-Fil-A

1100 N. St. Augustine Road; June 15

91 - A

 

Church Street Cafe`

107 S. Church St., Hahira; June 12

89 - B

 

CiCi’s Pizza

1717 Norman Drive; June 16

83 - B

 

Consolidated Burger A, LLC

d.b.a. Burger King

1164 N. St. Augustine Road; June 15

89 - B

 

Country Love Soulfood & BBQ LLC

103 S. Webb St., Hahira; June 12

97 - A

 

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #89

4914 Timber Drive; June 15

100 - A

 

Cup Works

3960 Macey Drive; June 17

96 - A

 

Denny’s Restaurant

7001 Belleville Lake Park Road; June 15

94 - A

