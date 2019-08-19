American Deli

1700 Norman Drive; Aug. 12

85 - B

 

Cook Out Restaurant

1000 St. Augustine Road; Aug. 7

91 - A

 

Days Inn Super 8

Continental Breakfast

1383 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 12

100 - A

 

Elliano's Coffee Company

1343 Baytree Road; Aug. 6

100 - A

 

Empanadas and More LLC

402 Northside Drive, Suite C; Aug. 8

100 - A

 

Jimmy John’s

1337 Baytree Road, Suite H; Aug. 6

99 - A

 

Kirtan Corporation

dba Apple Valley Cafe`

1311 Ga. Highway 122 N.; Aug. 6

97 - A

 

Legacy Behavioral Health Services Cafeteria

3116 N. Oak St. Ext.; Aug. 5

100 - A

 

Panera Bread Cafe #6071

1173 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 6

91 - A

 

Papa John’s Pizza

3310 Inner Perimeter Road, Suite A; Aug. 8

91 - A

 

Pizza Quick

3262 Inner Perimeter Road; Aug. 6

92 - A

 

Pretzel Time/TCBY

1700 Norman Drive; Aug. 12

100 - A

 

Starbucks

3316 North Valdosta Road; Aug. 5

96 - A

 

Subway

3255 Inner Perimeter Road; Aug. 6

96 - A

 

Waffle House

1302 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 12

87 - B

 

