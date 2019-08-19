American Deli
1700 Norman Drive; Aug. 12
85 - B
Cook Out Restaurant
1000 St. Augustine Road; Aug. 7
91 - A
Days Inn Super 8
Continental Breakfast
1383 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 12
100 - A
Elliano's Coffee Company
1343 Baytree Road; Aug. 6
100 - A
Empanadas and More LLC
402 Northside Drive, Suite C; Aug. 8
100 - A
Jimmy John’s
1337 Baytree Road, Suite H; Aug. 6
99 - A
Kirtan Corporation
dba Apple Valley Cafe`
1311 Ga. Highway 122 N.; Aug. 6
97 - A
Legacy Behavioral Health Services Cafeteria
3116 N. Oak St. Ext.; Aug. 5
100 - A
Panera Bread Cafe #6071
1173 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 6
91 - A
Papa John’s Pizza
3310 Inner Perimeter Road, Suite A; Aug. 8
91 - A
Pizza Quick
3262 Inner Perimeter Road; Aug. 6
92 - A
Pretzel Time/TCBY
1700 Norman Drive; Aug. 12
100 - A
Starbucks
3316 North Valdosta Road; Aug. 5
96 - A
Subway
3255 Inner Perimeter Road; Aug. 6
96 - A
Waffle House
1302 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 12
87 - B
