Dominos Pizza
210 Northside Drive; Sept. 9
99 - A
Gud Coffee
120 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 8
100 - A
Hallmark Heights Head Start
605 Hightower Road; Sept. 10
100 - A
Hardees #1502993
816 S. Patterson St.; Sept. 8
76 - C
Hwy. 84 BBQ & Soul Pit
736 E. Hill Ave.; Aug. 28
100 - A (Initial)
James L. Dewar Elementary School
3539 Mt. Zion Church Road; Sept. 2
91 - A
McDonald’s
4185 North Valdosta Road; Sept. 8
90 - A
Moulton-Branch Elementary School
5725 Perimeter Road; Sept. 9
100 - A
Red Owl Coffee Company
108 E. Northside Drive; Sept. 9
100 - A
Scintilla Charter Academy
2017 E. Park Ave.; Sept. 10
94 - A
Sleep Inn & Suites
3026 James Road; Aug. 28
100 - A
Subway
3255 Inner Perimeter Road; Sept. 9
83 - B
Thai Chang #2
1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 9
93 - A
VSU: Chick-Fil-A @
Student Union, 1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 3
82 - B
VSU: Starbucks
Student Union, 1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 3
92 - A
VSU: Which Wich
1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 3
92 - A
Waffle House #1609
3120 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 3
96 - A
