Dominos Pizza

210 Northside Drive; Sept. 9

99 - A

 

Gud Coffee

120 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 8

100 - A

 

Hallmark Heights Head Start

605 Hightower Road; Sept. 10

100 - A

 

Hardees #1502993

816 S. Patterson St.; Sept. 8

76 - C

 

Hwy. 84 BBQ & Soul Pit

736 E. Hill Ave.; Aug. 28

100 - A (Initial)

 

James L. Dewar Elementary School

3539 Mt. Zion Church Road; Sept. 2

91 - A

 

McDonald’s

4185 North Valdosta Road; Sept. 8

90 - A

 

Moulton-Branch Elementary School

5725 Perimeter Road; Sept. 9

100 - A

 

Red Owl Coffee Company

108 E. Northside Drive; Sept. 9

100 - A

 

Scintilla Charter Academy

2017 E. Park Ave.; Sept. 10

94 - A

 

Sleep Inn & Suites

3026 James Road; Aug. 28

100 - A

 

Subway

3255 Inner Perimeter Road; Sept. 9

83 - B

 

Thai Chang #2

1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 9

93 - A

 

VSU: Chick-Fil-A @

Student Union, 1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 3

82 - B

 

VSU: Starbucks

Student Union, 1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 3

92 - A

 

VSU: Which Wich

1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 3

92 - A

 

Waffle House #1609

3120 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 3

96 - A

