All Spice Cafe-South Georgia Medical Center
2501 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 6
97 - A
Arby’s #1346
2916 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 5
96 - A
Arby’s #5970
1202 N. St. Augustine Road; Nov. 5
82 - B (Initial)
Bargainville Flea Market Snack Bar
5465 Mill Store Road; Nov. 3
100 - A
Burritos Mexican Grill, LLC
104 E. Northside Drive; Nov. 6
92 - A
Checker’s Drive-In
2120 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 6
100 - A
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, Inc
dba Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
270 Norman Drive; Nov. 7
91 - A
Coyoacan Mexican Restaurant
515 N. St. Augustine Road; Nov. 5
96 - A
Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc.
3026 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 6
91 - A
Soultry’s Southern Cuisine
1573 Baytree Road; Nov. 13
100 - A (Initial)
Stone Creek Restaurant
4553 Greenway Drive; Nov. 12
91 - A
Subway
340 Norman Drive; Nov. 13
96 - A
The Mill Pizza Buffet and Games
1337 Baytree Road; Nov. 5
85 - B
The Orchard of Stone Creek
4900 Tillman Crossing A; Nov. 12
90 - A
The Scoop on Northside
401 Northside Drive, Suite 4; Nov. 5
100 - A
Valdosta State Prison Annex
3105 Val Tech Road; Nov. 8
95 - A
Valdosta State Prison Staff Dining Facility
3259 Val Tech Road; Nov. 8
87 - B
Valdosta Transitional Center
363 Gil Harbin Boulevard; Nov. 13
100 - A
Valdosta/Lowndes State Prison
3105 Val Tech Road; Nov. 8
100 - A
Thai Mobile Base of Operation
Nov. 14
96 - A
Thail Mobile Unit
Nov. 14
94-A
Popeyes
2119 Bemiss Road; Nov. 14
92 - A
Valdosta State University Centennial Pod
Nov. 14
96 - A
