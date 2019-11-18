All Spice Cafe-South Georgia Medical Center

2501 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 6

97 - A

 

Arby’s #1346

2916 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 5

96 - A

 

Arby’s #5970

1202 N. St. Augustine Road; Nov. 5

82 - B (Initial)

 

Bargainville Flea Market Snack Bar

5465 Mill Store Road; Nov. 3

100 - A

 

Burritos Mexican Grill, LLC

104 E. Northside Drive; Nov. 6

92 - A

 

Checker’s Drive-In

2120 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 6

100 - A

 

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, Inc

dba Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

270 Norman Drive; Nov. 7

91 - A

 

Coyoacan Mexican Restaurant

515 N. St. Augustine Road; Nov. 5

96 - A

 

Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc.

3026 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 6

91 - A

 

Soultry’s Southern Cuisine

1573 Baytree Road; Nov. 13

100 - A (Initial)

 

Stone Creek Restaurant

4553 Greenway Drive; Nov. 12

91 - A

 

Subway

340 Norman Drive; Nov. 13

96 - A

 

The Mill Pizza Buffet and Games

1337 Baytree Road; Nov. 5

85 - B

 

The Orchard of Stone Creek

4900 Tillman Crossing A; Nov. 12

90 - A

 

The Scoop on Northside

401 Northside Drive, Suite 4; Nov. 5

100 - A

 

Valdosta State Prison Annex

3105 Val Tech Road; Nov. 8

95 - A

 

Valdosta State Prison Staff Dining Facility

3259 Val Tech Road; Nov. 8

87 - B

 

Valdosta Transitional Center

363 Gil Harbin Boulevard; Nov. 13

100 - A

 

Valdosta/Lowndes State Prison

3105 Val Tech Road; Nov. 8

100 - A

 

Thai Mobile Base of Operation

Nov. 14

96 - A

 

Thail Mobile Unit

Nov. 14

94-A

 

Popeyes

2119 Bemiss Road; Nov. 14

92 - A

 

Valdosta State University Centennial Pod

Nov. 14

96 - A

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you