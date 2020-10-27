Arby’s #1346

2916 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 20

96 - A

Baymont Inn & Suites

1725 Gornto Road; Oct. 16

100 - A

Birdie’s Events & Catering

206 N. Patterson St.; Oct. 16

92 - A

Body Fit Family Fitness

1186 Lakes Boulevard; Oct. 21

100 - A (Initial)

Bojangles’

1725 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 20

97 - A

Bojangles mobile unit

3661 Inner Perimeter Road; Oct. 20

100 - A

Dairy Queen

3277 Inner Perimeter Road; Oct. 20

96 - A

El Rancho Mobile

902 S. Patterson St.; Oct. 22

100 - A

Evy’s Lunch

2300 Highway 135 S. Lake Park.; Oct. 21

100 - A

Fish Net

3949 Sportsman Cove Road; Oct. 22

94 - A

Jerkin Ye Soul Caribbean & Soul Food Restaurant

428 E. Park Ave.; Oct. 22

87 - B

Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc.

1207 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 22

97 - A

Pizza Quick

4165 Bemiss Road, Suite C; Oct. 21

100 - A

Sonic Drive-In

1520 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 16

90 - A

Stone Creek Restaurant

4553 Greenway Drive; Oct. 21

95 - A

Wendy’s Hamburgers

1812 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 20

99 - A

Westside Elementary School

2470 James Road; Oct. 22

100 - A

Zacadoo’s

1501 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 21

96 - A

Zacadoo’s Grille

1202 Baytree Road; Oct. 22

92 - A

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you