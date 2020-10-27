Arby’s #1346
2916 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 20
96 - A
Baymont Inn & Suites
1725 Gornto Road; Oct. 16
100 - A
Birdie’s Events & Catering
206 N. Patterson St.; Oct. 16
92 - A
Body Fit Family Fitness
1186 Lakes Boulevard; Oct. 21
100 - A (Initial)
Bojangles’
1725 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 20
97 - A
Bojangles mobile unit
3661 Inner Perimeter Road; Oct. 20
100 - A
Dairy Queen
3277 Inner Perimeter Road; Oct. 20
96 - A
El Rancho Mobile
902 S. Patterson St.; Oct. 22
100 - A
Evy’s Lunch
2300 Highway 135 S. Lake Park.; Oct. 21
100 - A
Fish Net
3949 Sportsman Cove Road; Oct. 22
94 - A
Jerkin Ye Soul Caribbean & Soul Food Restaurant
428 E. Park Ave.; Oct. 22
87 - B
Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc.
1207 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 22
97 - A
Pizza Quick
4165 Bemiss Road, Suite C; Oct. 21
100 - A
Sonic Drive-In
1520 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 16
90 - A
Stone Creek Restaurant
4553 Greenway Drive; Oct. 21
95 - A
Wendy’s Hamburgers
1812 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 20
99 - A
Westside Elementary School
2470 James Road; Oct. 22
100 - A
Zacadoo’s
1501 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 21
96 - A
Zacadoo’s Grille
1202 Baytree Road; Oct. 22
92 - A
