Alligatou Japanese Restaurant

1922 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 3

47 - U

 

Arby’s

6901 Belleville Highway; Sept. 30

100 - A

 

Avocado Mexican Grill

Valdosta LLC

1700 Norman Drive; Oct. 1

98 - A

 

B.W. Lester Headstart

2522 Copeland Road; Oct. 1

100 - A

 

Best Western Plus Restaurant

4025 Northlake Drive; Sept. 30

100 - A

 

Big Nick’s

904 Baytree Road; Oct. 1

91 - A

 

Chick-fil-A

3147 Inner Perimeter Road; Oct. 1

96 - A

 

Chick-fil-A at

Valdosta Mall

1700 Norman Drive SPC 1056; Oct. 1

91 - A

 

Chrysler Cafe

4164 North Valdosta Road; Sept. 20

100 - A

 

Country Inn & Suites Continental Breakfast

1308 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 23

100- A

 

Francis Lake Golf Club

5366 Golf Drive; Sept. 30

99 - A

 

Get Fit Open Bemiss

4333 Bemiss Road, Suite 1; Sept. 25

100 - A (Initial)

 

Great Wall GA Inc.

2908 N. Ashley St., Suite A; Sept. 30

92 - A

 

Highland Christian Academy

4023 Pine Grove Road; Sept. 23

100 - A

 

Holiday Inn Express

1330 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 30

100 - A

 

J.L. Lomax Elementary School

1450 Howell Road; Oct. 1

100 - A

 

James L. Dewar Elementary School

3539 Mt. Zion Church Road; Sept. 30

100 - A

 

King’s Grill

200 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 30

90 - A

 

Kona Ice Lowndes

604 Parker Mathis Drive; Sept. 24

100 - A

 

Kona Ice MU

604 Parker Mathis Drive; Sept. 24

100 - A

 

La Mesa Mobile Unit

121 N. Patterson St., Suite D; Sept. 24

82 - B

 

Little Caesar’s Pizza

1650 Baytree Road; Sept. 20

97 - A

 

Lowndes High School

1112 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 30

91 - A

 

Mandarin Express

1700 Norman Drive SPC 1066; Sept. 26

81 - B

 

Pine Grove Middle School

4159 River Road; Sept. 25

100 - A

 

Red Owl Coffee Company

1061 Lakes Boulevard; Sept. 30

100 - A

 

Sallas Mahone Elementary School

3686 Lake Laurie Road; Sept. 24

100 - A

 

Sam’s BBQ

414 E. Hill Ave.; Oct. 3

94 - A

 

Taco Bell #29104

3946 Bemiss Road; Sept. 23

97 - A

 

Texas Roadhouse

1874 Clubhouse Drive; Sept. 24

89 - B

 

Thai Chang

5913 Bemiss Road; Sept. 25

97 - A

 

The Egg & I

2953 N. Ashley St., A.; Sept. 30

96 - A

 

TNT Hot Dogs Base

2409 Bemiss Road; Sept. 25

100 - A

 

TNT Hot Dogs Mobile

2409 Bemiss Road; Sept. 25

100 - A

 

Travel Centers of America Popeyes

6901 Bellville Road; Sept. 30

100 - A

 

Travelodge Breakfast

4912 Timber Drive; Sept. 25

100 - A

 

Valdosta High School Cafeteria

4590 Inner Perimeter Road; Sept. 30

100 - A

 

Valdosta Stadium Cinemas

1680 Baytree Road; Sept. 20

100 - A

 

VSU: Brewed Awakenings, Odum Library

1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 23

91 - A

 

VSU: Einsteins Bagels - North

1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 23

89 - B

 

Wendy’s

3995 Bemiss Road; Sept. 23

91 - A

 

Wiregrass Culinary Arts

4089 Val Tech Road; Sept. 24

100 - A

 

Wiregrass Tech Student Center

4089 Val Tech Road; Sept. 24

89 - B

 

Zacadoo's Grille

1202 Baytree Road; Sept. 27

91 - A

