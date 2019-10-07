Alligatou Japanese Restaurant
1922 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 3
47 - U
Arby’s
6901 Belleville Highway; Sept. 30
100 - A
Avocado Mexican Grill
Valdosta LLC
1700 Norman Drive; Oct. 1
98 - A
B.W. Lester Headstart
2522 Copeland Road; Oct. 1
100 - A
Best Western Plus Restaurant
4025 Northlake Drive; Sept. 30
100 - A
Big Nick’s
904 Baytree Road; Oct. 1
91 - A
Chick-fil-A
3147 Inner Perimeter Road; Oct. 1
96 - A
Chick-fil-A at
Valdosta Mall
1700 Norman Drive SPC 1056; Oct. 1
91 - A
Chrysler Cafe
4164 North Valdosta Road; Sept. 20
100 - A
Country Inn & Suites Continental Breakfast
1308 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 23
100- A
Francis Lake Golf Club
5366 Golf Drive; Sept. 30
99 - A
Get Fit Open Bemiss
4333 Bemiss Road, Suite 1; Sept. 25
100 - A (Initial)
Great Wall GA Inc.
2908 N. Ashley St., Suite A; Sept. 30
92 - A
Highland Christian Academy
4023 Pine Grove Road; Sept. 23
100 - A
Holiday Inn Express
1330 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 30
100 - A
J.L. Lomax Elementary School
1450 Howell Road; Oct. 1
100 - A
James L. Dewar Elementary School
3539 Mt. Zion Church Road; Sept. 30
100 - A
King’s Grill
200 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 30
90 - A
Kona Ice Lowndes
604 Parker Mathis Drive; Sept. 24
100 - A
Kona Ice MU
604 Parker Mathis Drive; Sept. 24
100 - A
La Mesa Mobile Unit
121 N. Patterson St., Suite D; Sept. 24
82 - B
Little Caesar’s Pizza
1650 Baytree Road; Sept. 20
97 - A
Lowndes High School
1112 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 30
91 - A
Mandarin Express
1700 Norman Drive SPC 1066; Sept. 26
81 - B
Pine Grove Middle School
4159 River Road; Sept. 25
100 - A
Red Owl Coffee Company
1061 Lakes Boulevard; Sept. 30
100 - A
Sallas Mahone Elementary School
3686 Lake Laurie Road; Sept. 24
100 - A
Sam’s BBQ
414 E. Hill Ave.; Oct. 3
94 - A
Taco Bell #29104
3946 Bemiss Road; Sept. 23
97 - A
Texas Roadhouse
1874 Clubhouse Drive; Sept. 24
89 - B
Thai Chang
5913 Bemiss Road; Sept. 25
97 - A
The Egg & I
2953 N. Ashley St., A.; Sept. 30
96 - A
TNT Hot Dogs Base
2409 Bemiss Road; Sept. 25
100 - A
TNT Hot Dogs Mobile
2409 Bemiss Road; Sept. 25
100 - A
Travel Centers of America Popeyes
6901 Bellville Road; Sept. 30
100 - A
Travelodge Breakfast
4912 Timber Drive; Sept. 25
100 - A
Valdosta High School Cafeteria
4590 Inner Perimeter Road; Sept. 30
100 - A
Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
1680 Baytree Road; Sept. 20
100 - A
VSU: Brewed Awakenings, Odum Library
1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 23
91 - A
VSU: Einsteins Bagels - North
1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 23
89 - B
Wendy’s
3995 Bemiss Road; Sept. 23
91 - A
Wiregrass Culinary Arts
4089 Val Tech Road; Sept. 24
100 - A
Wiregrass Tech Student Center
4089 Val Tech Road; Sept. 24
89 - B
Zacadoo's Grille
1202 Baytree Road; Sept. 27
91 - A
