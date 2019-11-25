Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

1301 N. St. Augustine Road; Nov. 18

83 - B

 

Cajun Wild Crab

282 Norman Drive, Suite A; Nov. 15

100 - A

 

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #89

4914 Timber Drive; Nov. 19

100 - A

 

Crystal River Seafood Restaurant

958 N. St. Augustine Road; Nov. 19

86 - B

 

Dairy Queen

701 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 18

99 - A

 

Denny’s Restaurant

1328 St. Augustine Road; Nov. 18

93 - A

 

Dick’s Wings and Grill

1531 Baytree Road; Nov. 18

85 - B

 

El Toreo

1713 Gornto Road; Nov. 20

93 - A

 

Hahira Elementary School

350 Claudia Drive; Nov. 21

100 - A

 

Hahira Headstart

403 Main St.; Nov. 21

100 - A

 

Hardees #1502993

2901 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 19

96 - A

 

Hardees #1503900

2901 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 19

100 - A

 

Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc.

1207 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 18

96 - A

 

Main Street Deli

300 W. Main St.; Nov. 21

96 - A

 

McDonald’s

715 S. Patterson St.; Nov. 18

96 - A

 

McDonald’s

2102 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 18

94 - A

 

Morningside Baptist Church

425 Connell Road; Nov. 20

100 - A

 

New China 1

205 E. Church St.; Nov. 21

93 - A

 

Pruitt Health-Lakehaven

410 E. Northside Drive; Nov. 19

96 - A

 

Rodeo

1219 Lakes Boulevard; Nov. 19

100 - A

 

Skate & Play

Family Fun Center

3124 N. Oak St. Ext.; Nov. 19

91 - A

 

Subway

1709 Gornto Road, C; Nov. 20

96 - A

 

Subway

113 W. Main St.; Nov. 21

92 - A

 

Tandoor

3008 James Road; Nov. 19

100 - A

 

Valdosta State University: Palms Dining Hall

1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 19

96 - A

 

Waffle House

1245 Lakes Boulevard; Nov. 19

100 - A

