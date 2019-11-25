Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
1301 N. St. Augustine Road; Nov. 18
83 - B
Cajun Wild Crab
282 Norman Drive, Suite A; Nov. 15
100 - A
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #89
4914 Timber Drive; Nov. 19
100 - A
Crystal River Seafood Restaurant
958 N. St. Augustine Road; Nov. 19
86 - B
Dairy Queen
701 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 18
99 - A
Denny’s Restaurant
1328 St. Augustine Road; Nov. 18
93 - A
Dick’s Wings and Grill
1531 Baytree Road; Nov. 18
85 - B
El Toreo
1713 Gornto Road; Nov. 20
93 - A
Hahira Elementary School
350 Claudia Drive; Nov. 21
100 - A
Hahira Headstart
403 Main St.; Nov. 21
100 - A
Hardees #1502993
2901 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 19
96 - A
Hardees #1503900
2901 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 19
100 - A
Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc.
1207 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 18
96 - A
Main Street Deli
300 W. Main St.; Nov. 21
96 - A
McDonald’s
715 S. Patterson St.; Nov. 18
96 - A
McDonald’s
2102 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 18
94 - A
Morningside Baptist Church
425 Connell Road; Nov. 20
100 - A
New China 1
205 E. Church St.; Nov. 21
93 - A
Pruitt Health-Lakehaven
410 E. Northside Drive; Nov. 19
96 - A
Rodeo
1219 Lakes Boulevard; Nov. 19
100 - A
Skate & Play
Family Fun Center
3124 N. Oak St. Ext.; Nov. 19
91 - A
Subway
1709 Gornto Road, C; Nov. 20
96 - A
Subway
113 W. Main St.; Nov. 21
92 - A
Tandoor
3008 James Road; Nov. 19
100 - A
Valdosta State University: Palms Dining Hall
1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 19
96 - A
Waffle House
1245 Lakes Boulevard; Nov. 19
100 - A
