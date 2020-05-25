Arby’s #1346

2916 N. Ashley St.; May 20

91 - A

 

Autry’s BBQ

1811 S. Patterson St.; May 19

100 - A

 

Bluewater

1905 Baytree Place; May 20

100 - A (Initial)

 

Bubba Jax Crab Shack

1700 W. Hill Ave.; May 21

90 - A

 

Burritos Mexican Grill

1700 Norman Drive; April 17

100 - A (Initial)

 

Chick-Fil-A

1700 Norman Drive; May 1

100 - A (Initial)

 

Econolodge

3022 James Circle; May 18

100 - A

 

El Toreo

1713 Gornto Road.; May 20

88 - B

 

Firehouse Subs

2525 N. Ashley St.; May 20

94 - A

 

Hunny Bee’s Burger Shack and More

300 W. Main St., Hahira; April 7

100 - A (Initial)

 

Kona Ice Lowndes

604 Parker Mathis Drive; May 20

100 - A

 

La Quinta Inn & Suites Restaurant

1800 Clubhouse Drive; May 15

100 - A

 

Mo’s Mediterranean Table

122 McKey St.; May 7

100 - A (Initial)

 

Sleep Inn & Suites

3026 James Road; May 18

100 - A

 

Taco Bell #029106

3022 N. Ashley St.; May 20

100 - A

 

Taqueria El Hidalguense

1715 Savannah Ave.; May 20

96 - A

 

The Garden Grille & Bar

1702 Gornto Road; May 15

100 - A

 

Valdosta State Prison Annex

3105 Val Tech Road; May 21

100 - A

 

Valdosta State Prison Staff Dining Facility

3259 Val Tech Road; May 21

100 - A

 

Valdosta/Lowndes State Prison

3105 Val-Tech Road; May 21

100 - A

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you