Arby’s #1346
2916 N. Ashley St.; May 20
91 - A
Autry’s BBQ
1811 S. Patterson St.; May 19
100 - A
Bluewater
1905 Baytree Place; May 20
100 - A (Initial)
Bubba Jax Crab Shack
1700 W. Hill Ave.; May 21
90 - A
Burritos Mexican Grill
1700 Norman Drive; April 17
100 - A (Initial)
Chick-Fil-A
1700 Norman Drive; May 1
100 - A (Initial)
Econolodge
3022 James Circle; May 18
100 - A
El Toreo
1713 Gornto Road.; May 20
88 - B
Firehouse Subs
2525 N. Ashley St.; May 20
94 - A
Hunny Bee’s Burger Shack and More
300 W. Main St., Hahira; April 7
100 - A (Initial)
Kona Ice Lowndes
604 Parker Mathis Drive; May 20
100 - A
La Quinta Inn & Suites Restaurant
1800 Clubhouse Drive; May 15
100 - A
Mo’s Mediterranean Table
122 McKey St.; May 7
100 - A (Initial)
Sleep Inn & Suites
3026 James Road; May 18
100 - A
Taco Bell #029106
3022 N. Ashley St.; May 20
100 - A
Taqueria El Hidalguense
1715 Savannah Ave.; May 20
96 - A
The Garden Grille & Bar
1702 Gornto Road; May 15
100 - A
Valdosta State Prison Annex
3105 Val Tech Road; May 21
100 - A
Valdosta State Prison Staff Dining Facility
3259 Val Tech Road; May 21
100 - A
Valdosta/Lowndes State Prison
3105 Val-Tech Road; May 21
100 - A
