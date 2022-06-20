Country Inn & Suites Continental Breakfast
1308 N. St. Augustine Road; June 3
95 - A
PJ’s Funnel Cakes and more MU & Base
5465 Mill Store Road; June 4
100 - A
Bargainville Flea Market Snack Bar
5465 Mill Store Road; June 4
100 - A
McDonald’s
7207 Lakes Boulevard; June 6
96 - A
Pizza Hut #2981
7171 Lakes Boulevard; June 6
100 - A
Zacadoo’s
279 Norman Drive; June 6
94 - A
The Mix Frozen Yogurt & Ice Cream
1803 Jerry Jones Drive; June 6
91 - A
Ashley St. Station
607 Baytree Road, Suite A; June 6
100 - A
Lucky’s Pub & Grill
1903 Baytree Place; June 6
100 - A
Pruitt Health-Valdosta
2501 N. Ashley St.; June 6
100 - A
Pruitt Health-Crestwood
415 Pendleton Place; June 6
100-A
Beijing Cafe`
1715 Norman Drive, Suite C; June 6
91 - A
Pruitt Health-Holly Hill
415 Pendleton Home Place; June 6
96 - A
Hardee’s #1502993
2901 N. Ashley St.; June 6
86 - B
Rico’s Tacos Food Truck
250 N. St. Augustine Road; June 7
91 - A
Uncle Carlo’s Italian Restaurant
1024 Lakes Boulevard; June 7
96 - A
Burger King
1801 N. Ashley St.; June 7
96 - A
SGMC Outpatient Plaza
4280 North Valdosta Road; June 7
100 - A
Chick-fil-A
1015 Lakes Boulevard; June 7
100 - A
Stone Creek Restaurant
4553 Greenway Drive; June 7
88 - B
Wiregrass Culinary Arts
4089 Val Tech Road; June 9
100 - A
Covington’s Dining & Catering
310 N. Patterson St.; June 9
100 - A
306 North Restaurant
306 N. Patterson St.; June 9
94 - A
Holiday Inn Express
1330 N. St. Augustine Road; June 10
100 - A
Comfort Suites
1332 N. St. Augustine Road; June 10
91 - A
Burger King
4464 Shiloh Road; June 10
94 - A
Gourmet Guys
2105 Delvid St.; June 10
100 - A
