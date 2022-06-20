Country Inn & Suites Continental Breakfast

1308 N. St. Augustine Road; June 3

95 - A

PJ’s Funnel Cakes and more MU & Base

5465 Mill Store Road; June 4

100 - A

Bargainville Flea Market Snack Bar

5465 Mill Store Road; June 4

100 - A

McDonald’s

7207 Lakes Boulevard; June 6

96 - A

Pizza Hut #2981

7171 Lakes Boulevard; June 6

100 - A

Zacadoo’s

279 Norman Drive; June 6

94 - A

The Mix Frozen Yogurt & Ice Cream

1803 Jerry Jones Drive; June 6

91 - A

Ashley St. Station

607 Baytree Road, Suite A; June 6

100 - A

Lucky’s Pub & Grill

1903 Baytree Place; June 6

100 - A

Pruitt Health-Valdosta

2501 N. Ashley St.; June 6

100 - A

Pruitt Health-Crestwood

415 Pendleton Place; June 6

100-A

Beijing Cafe`

1715 Norman Drive, Suite C; June 6

91 - A

Pruitt Health-Holly Hill

415 Pendleton Home Place; June 6

96 - A

Hardee’s #1502993

2901 N. Ashley St.; June 6

86 - B

Rico’s Tacos Food Truck

250 N. St. Augustine Road; June 7

91 - A

Uncle Carlo’s Italian Restaurant

1024 Lakes Boulevard; June 7

96 - A

Burger King

1801 N. Ashley St.; June 7

96 - A

SGMC Outpatient Plaza

4280 North Valdosta Road; June 7

100 - A

Chick-fil-A

1015 Lakes Boulevard; June 7

100 - A

Stone Creek Restaurant

4553 Greenway Drive; June 7

88 - B

Wiregrass Culinary Arts

4089 Val Tech Road; June 9

100 - A

Covington’s Dining & Catering

310 N. Patterson St.; June 9

100 - A

306 North Restaurant

306 N. Patterson St.; June 9

94 - A

Holiday Inn Express

1330 N. St. Augustine Road; June 10

100 - A

Comfort Suites

1332 N. St. Augustine Road; June 10

91 - A

Burger King

4464 Shiloh Road; June 10

94 - A

Gourmet Guys

2105 Delvid St.; June 10

100 - A 

