Big Nick’s

904 Baytree Road; Aug. 4

88 - B

Chopz Deli

2418 Rocky Ford Road; July 31

100 - A

Cuz’s Sports Bar

4333 Bemiss Road, Building 7&8; Aug. 5

89 - B

Domino’s Pizza

4644 Bemiss Road, Suite B; Aug. 5

100 - A

Econolodge

3022 James Circle; Aug. 3

100 - A

Jimmy John’s

1337 Baytree Road, Suite H; July 31

100 - A

Moe’s

2112 W. Hill Ave.; Aug. 3

82 - B

Mo’s Mediterranean Table

122 McKey St.; Aug. 5

91 - A

Mr. BobbyQue Rib Shack

1406 N. Ashley St.; Aug. 6

91 - A

Waffle House #1770

4600 North Valdosta Road; Aug. 4

91 - A

Zacadoo’s

279 Norman Drive; Aug. 6

91 - A

