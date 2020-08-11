Big Nick’s
904 Baytree Road; Aug. 4
88 - B
Chopz Deli
2418 Rocky Ford Road; July 31
100 - A
Cuz’s Sports Bar
4333 Bemiss Road, Building 7&8; Aug. 5
89 - B
Domino’s Pizza
4644 Bemiss Road, Suite B; Aug. 5
100 - A
Econolodge
3022 James Circle; Aug. 3
100 - A
Jimmy John’s
1337 Baytree Road, Suite H; July 31
100 - A
Moe’s
2112 W. Hill Ave.; Aug. 3
82 - B
Mo’s Mediterranean Table
122 McKey St.; Aug. 5
91 - A
Mr. BobbyQue Rib Shack
1406 N. Ashley St.; Aug. 6
91 - A
Waffle House #1770
4600 North Valdosta Road; Aug. 4
91 - A
Zacadoo’s
279 Norman Drive; Aug. 6
91 - A
