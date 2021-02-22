Austin’s Cattle Company

2101 W. Hill Ave.; Feb. 11

95 - A

 

Beijing Cafe

1715 Drive, C; Feb. 10

100 - A

 

Bojangles’

1725 W. Hill Ave.; Feb. 11

91 - A

 

Bojangles mobile unit

1725 West Hill Ave.; Feb. 11

91 - A

 

Brookewill Holdings LLC dba Burgerim

1650 Baytree Road, Suite E; Feb. 10

82 - B

 

Bubba Jax Crab Shack

1700 W. Hill Ave.; Feb. 11

91 - A

 

Chick-Fil-A

1700 Norman Drive, Spc 1056; Feb. 5

100 - A

 

Comfort Inn and Suites

1785 W. Hill Ave.; Feb. 11

100 - A

 

Cook Out Restaurant

1000 St. Augustine Road; Feb. 10

100 - A

 

Days Inn Lake Park

4913 Timber Drive; Feb. 8

100 - A

 

Econolodge

3022 James Circle; Feb. 8

100 - A

 

El Barrio Taqueria, LLC

607 Baytree Road, Suite C; Feb. 16

90 - A

 

Evy’s Lunch

2300 Highway 135 S.; Feb. 12

100 - A

 

Fabulous Pizza

1807 Jerry Jones Drive; Feb. 10

91 - A

 

Georgia Christian School Dining Hall

4359 Dasher Road; Feb. 12

100 - A

 

Hampton Inn of Lake Park Deluxe Breakfast

4906 Timber Drive; Feb. 11

100 - A

 

Hardees #1502993

2901 N. Ashley St.; Feb. 16

96 - A

 

Holiday Inn Express (Breakfast)

7155 Lakes Boulevard; Feb. 11

100 - A

 

Huddle House

803 Georgia 122 Highway W.; Feb. 10

99 - A

 

Jac’s Bowling Lanes, Inc.

406 Connell Road; Feb. 5

96 - A

 

James L. Dewar Elementary School

3539 Mt. Zion Church Road; Feb. 9

100 - A

 

Jump’ N Jacks 4 Kids

3671 N. Coleman Road; Feb. 11

91 - A

 

Just Love Coffee Cafe

1733 Gornto Road, Suite 101-C; Feb. 8

96 - A

 

Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc.

3026 N. Ashley St.; Feb. 8

100 - A

 

Legacy Behavioral Health Services Cafeteria

3116 N. Oak St. Ext.; Feb. 11

97 - A

 

Little Caesar's Pizza

2953 N. Ashley St.; Feb. 9

92 - A

 

Longhorn Steakhouse

1110 N. St. Augustine Road; Feb. 5

96 - A

 

Lowndes Head Start Kitchen

1613 Ulmer Ave.; Feb. 11

100 - A

 

Lowndes High School

1112 N. St. Augustine Road; Feb. 9

100 - A

 

Maceo Horne Learning Center

930 Old Statenville Road; Feb. 11

100 - A

 

Mandarin Express

1700 Norman Drive, SPC 1056; Feb. 5

100 - A

 

Mansimoksha LLC, Days Inn

Super 8 Continental Breakfast

1383 N. St. Augustine Road; Feb. 8

100 - A

 

McDonald's

7207 Lakes Boulevard; Feb. 11

100 - A

 

McDonald’s

4109 Bemiss Road; Feb. 16

88 - B

 

Moe’s

2112 W. Hill Ave.; Feb. 11

91 - A

 

Mr. BobbyQue Rib Shack

1406 N. Ashley St.; Feb. 8

91 - A

 

Mr. Boba’s Teas and Coffee

1700 Norman Drive; Feb. 5

100 - A

 

Panda Express Restaurant

1000 N. St. Augustine Road; Feb. 8

100 - A

 

Papa John’s Pizza

3310 Inner Perimeter Road; Feb. 10

92 - A

 

Pizza Hut

7171 Lakes Boulevard; Feb. 11

100 - A

 

Pizza Hut Delivery

404 Northside Drive, Suite B; Feb. 11

96 - A

 

Pretzel Time/TCBY

1700 Norman Drive 1054; Feb. 5

100 - A

 

Quality Inn at the Valdosta Mall

1705 Gornto Road; Feb. 9

100 - A

 

Red Owl Coffee Company

1061 Lakes Boulevard; Feb. 8

94 - A

 

S.L. Mason Elementary School

813 W. Gordon St.; Feb. 9

100 - A

 

SEJ-Sub Corporation dba

Subway #3120

340 Norman Drive; Feb. 11

100 - A

 

Sleep Inn & Suites

3026 James Road; Feb. 8

100 - A

 

Sonic Drive-In

1520 W. Hill Ave.; Feb. 11

92 - A

 

Speedy Hot Dogs to Go

434 Cedar Hill Drive; Feb. 9

100 - A

 

Stoner’s Pizza Joint

1211 Baytree Road; Feb. 10

100 - A

 

Subway

4622 Bemiss Road; Feb. 9

96 - A (Follow up)

 

Talk of the Town Nutrition

2941 N. Ashley St.; Feb. 5

100 - A

 

The Move Nutrition

3215 N. Oak Street Ext. Unit C; Feb. 11

100 - A (Initial)

 

The Pepi Companies

4380 Old US Hwy. 41 North; Feb. 11

96 - A

 

The Scoop on Northside

401 Northside Drive, Suite 4; Feb. 11

100 - A

 

Valdosta High School Cafeteria

4590 Inner Perimeter Road; Feb. 15

100 - A

 

VSU: Chick-Fil-A @ Student Union

1500 N. Patterson St.; Feb. 11

100 - A

 

VSU: Moe’s Southwest Grill

1500 N. Patterson St.; Feb. 11

96 - A

 

VSU: Starbucks @ Student Union

1500 N. Patterson St.; Feb. 11

100 - A

 

VSU: Student Union Catering

1500 N. Patterson St.; Feb. 12

100 - A

 

VSU: Which Wich

1500 N. Patterson St.; Feb. 11

100 - A

 

W.G. Nunn Elementary School

2201 N. Forrest St.; Feb. 8

96 - A

 

Waffle House #1770

4600 North Valdosta Road; Feb. 12

90 - A

 

Wendy’s Hamburgers

1812 W. Hill Ave.; Feb. 11

91 - A

 

Westside Elementary School

2470 James Road; Feb. 11

100 - A

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you