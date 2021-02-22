Austin’s Cattle Company
2101 W. Hill Ave.; Feb. 11
95 - A
Beijing Cafe
1715 Drive, C; Feb. 10
100 - A
Bojangles’
1725 W. Hill Ave.; Feb. 11
91 - A
Bojangles mobile unit
1725 West Hill Ave.; Feb. 11
91 - A
Brookewill Holdings LLC dba Burgerim
1650 Baytree Road, Suite E; Feb. 10
82 - B
Bubba Jax Crab Shack
1700 W. Hill Ave.; Feb. 11
91 - A
Chick-Fil-A
1700 Norman Drive, Spc 1056; Feb. 5
100 - A
Comfort Inn and Suites
1785 W. Hill Ave.; Feb. 11
100 - A
Cook Out Restaurant
1000 St. Augustine Road; Feb. 10
100 - A
Days Inn Lake Park
4913 Timber Drive; Feb. 8
100 - A
Econolodge
3022 James Circle; Feb. 8
100 - A
El Barrio Taqueria, LLC
607 Baytree Road, Suite C; Feb. 16
90 - A
Evy’s Lunch
2300 Highway 135 S.; Feb. 12
100 - A
Fabulous Pizza
1807 Jerry Jones Drive; Feb. 10
91 - A
Georgia Christian School Dining Hall
4359 Dasher Road; Feb. 12
100 - A
Hampton Inn of Lake Park Deluxe Breakfast
4906 Timber Drive; Feb. 11
100 - A
Hardees #1502993
2901 N. Ashley St.; Feb. 16
96 - A
Holiday Inn Express (Breakfast)
7155 Lakes Boulevard; Feb. 11
100 - A
Huddle House
803 Georgia 122 Highway W.; Feb. 10
99 - A
Jac’s Bowling Lanes, Inc.
406 Connell Road; Feb. 5
96 - A
James L. Dewar Elementary School
3539 Mt. Zion Church Road; Feb. 9
100 - A
Jump’ N Jacks 4 Kids
3671 N. Coleman Road; Feb. 11
91 - A
Just Love Coffee Cafe
1733 Gornto Road, Suite 101-C; Feb. 8
96 - A
Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc.
3026 N. Ashley St.; Feb. 8
100 - A
Legacy Behavioral Health Services Cafeteria
3116 N. Oak St. Ext.; Feb. 11
97 - A
Little Caesar's Pizza
2953 N. Ashley St.; Feb. 9
92 - A
Longhorn Steakhouse
1110 N. St. Augustine Road; Feb. 5
96 - A
Lowndes Head Start Kitchen
1613 Ulmer Ave.; Feb. 11
100 - A
Lowndes High School
1112 N. St. Augustine Road; Feb. 9
100 - A
Maceo Horne Learning Center
930 Old Statenville Road; Feb. 11
100 - A
Mandarin Express
1700 Norman Drive, SPC 1056; Feb. 5
100 - A
Mansimoksha LLC, Days Inn
Super 8 Continental Breakfast
1383 N. St. Augustine Road; Feb. 8
100 - A
McDonald's
7207 Lakes Boulevard; Feb. 11
100 - A
McDonald’s
4109 Bemiss Road; Feb. 16
88 - B
Moe’s
2112 W. Hill Ave.; Feb. 11
91 - A
Mr. BobbyQue Rib Shack
1406 N. Ashley St.; Feb. 8
91 - A
Mr. Boba’s Teas and Coffee
1700 Norman Drive; Feb. 5
100 - A
Panda Express Restaurant
1000 N. St. Augustine Road; Feb. 8
100 - A
Papa John’s Pizza
3310 Inner Perimeter Road; Feb. 10
92 - A
Pizza Hut
7171 Lakes Boulevard; Feb. 11
100 - A
Pizza Hut Delivery
404 Northside Drive, Suite B; Feb. 11
96 - A
Pretzel Time/TCBY
1700 Norman Drive 1054; Feb. 5
100 - A
Quality Inn at the Valdosta Mall
1705 Gornto Road; Feb. 9
100 - A
Red Owl Coffee Company
1061 Lakes Boulevard; Feb. 8
94 - A
S.L. Mason Elementary School
813 W. Gordon St.; Feb. 9
100 - A
SEJ-Sub Corporation dba
Subway #3120
340 Norman Drive; Feb. 11
100 - A
Sleep Inn & Suites
3026 James Road; Feb. 8
100 - A
Sonic Drive-In
1520 W. Hill Ave.; Feb. 11
92 - A
Speedy Hot Dogs to Go
434 Cedar Hill Drive; Feb. 9
100 - A
Stoner’s Pizza Joint
1211 Baytree Road; Feb. 10
100 - A
Subway
4622 Bemiss Road; Feb. 9
96 - A (Follow up)
Talk of the Town Nutrition
2941 N. Ashley St.; Feb. 5
100 - A
The Move Nutrition
3215 N. Oak Street Ext. Unit C; Feb. 11
100 - A (Initial)
The Pepi Companies
4380 Old US Hwy. 41 North; Feb. 11
96 - A
The Scoop on Northside
401 Northside Drive, Suite 4; Feb. 11
100 - A
Valdosta High School Cafeteria
4590 Inner Perimeter Road; Feb. 15
100 - A
VSU: Chick-Fil-A @ Student Union
1500 N. Patterson St.; Feb. 11
100 - A
VSU: Moe’s Southwest Grill
1500 N. Patterson St.; Feb. 11
96 - A
VSU: Starbucks @ Student Union
1500 N. Patterson St.; Feb. 11
100 - A
VSU: Student Union Catering
1500 N. Patterson St.; Feb. 12
100 - A
VSU: Which Wich
1500 N. Patterson St.; Feb. 11
100 - A
W.G. Nunn Elementary School
2201 N. Forrest St.; Feb. 8
96 - A
Waffle House #1770
4600 North Valdosta Road; Feb. 12
90 - A
Wendy’s Hamburgers
1812 W. Hill Ave.; Feb. 11
91 - A
Westside Elementary School
2470 James Road; Feb. 11
100 - A
