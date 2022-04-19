Jamaican Jerk Restaurant
1573 Baytree Road; April 8
100 - A (New)
Country Love Soulfood & BBQ LLC
103 S. Webb St.; April 8
100 - A
Hug In a Mug Coffee Company
4165 Bemiss Road; April 8
94 - A
Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
1680 Baytree Road; April 8
100 - A
Quality Inn, DHWSHNA Corporation Breakfast
515 N. St. Augustine Road; April 11
100 - A
Coyoacan Mexican Restaurant
515 N. St. Augustine Road; April 11
100 - A
St. John’s School
800 Gornto Road; April 11
100 - A
James L. Dewar Elementary School
3539 Mt. Zion Church Road; April 11
94 - A
Captain D’s
2914 N. Ashley St.; April 11
90 - A
Parkwood Development Center
1501 N. Lee St.; April 11
100 - A
Waffle House
1302 N. St. Augustine Road; April 11
92 - A
Waffle House
1207 Baytree Road; April 12
96 - A
Hallmark Heights Head Start
605 Hightower Road; April 12
100 - A
Firehouse Subs #2
1525 B Baytree Road; April 12
89 - B
Wharf Casual Seafood
2953 N. Ashley St.; April 13
86 - B
Dairy Queen
3277 Inner Perimeter Road; April 13
87 - B
Peking Restaurant
3215 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite F; April 13
96 - A
