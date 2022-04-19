Jamaican Jerk Restaurant

1573 Baytree Road; April 8

100 - A (New)

Country Love Soulfood & BBQ LLC

103 S. Webb St.; April 8

100 - A

Hug In a Mug Coffee Company

4165 Bemiss Road; April 8

94 - A

Valdosta Stadium Cinemas

1680 Baytree Road; April 8

100 - A

Quality Inn, DHWSHNA Corporation Breakfast

515 N. St. Augustine Road; April 11

100 - A

Coyoacan Mexican Restaurant

515 N. St. Augustine Road; April 11

100 - A

St. John’s School

800 Gornto Road; April 11

100 - A

James L. Dewar Elementary School

3539 Mt. Zion Church Road; April 11

94 - A

Captain D’s

2914 N. Ashley St.; April 11

90 - A

Parkwood Development Center

1501 N. Lee St.; April 11

100 - A

Waffle House

1302 N. St. Augustine Road; April 11

92 - A

Waffle House

1207 Baytree Road; April 12

96 - A

Hallmark Heights Head Start

605 Hightower Road; April 12

100 - A

Firehouse Subs #2

1525 B Baytree Road; April 12

89 - B

Wharf Casual Seafood

2953 N. Ashley St.; April 13

86 - B

Dairy Queen

3277 Inner Perimeter Road; April 13

87 - B

Peking Restaurant

3215 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite F; April 13

96 - A

