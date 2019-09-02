China Wok II

2129 Bemiss Road; Aug. 29

85 - B

 

J.L. Newbern Middle School

2015 E. Park Ave.; Aug. 29

100 -A

 

La Quinta Inn & Suits Restaurant

1800 Clubhouse Drive; Aug. 26

91 - A

 

Langdale Hospice House

2251 Pineview Drive; Aug. 27

89 - B

 

Skate & Play

Family Fun Center

3124 N. Oak St. Ext.; Aug. 29

100 - A (Initial)

 

Stoner’s Pizza

1211 Baytree Road; Aug. 27

100 - A

 

Thai Chang #2

2910 N. Ashley St.; Aug. 29

96 - A

 

The Mix Frozen Yogurt & Ice Cream

1803 Jerry Jones Drive; Aug. 27

91 - A

 

W.G. Nunn Elementary School

2201 N. Forrest St.; Aug. 27

100 - A

 

Waffle House #1609

3120 N. Patterson St.; Aug. 26

86 - B

 

McDonalds

4185 North Valdosta Road; Aug. 8

93 - A

 

Amaize N Dogs Mobile Unit

1807 Jerry Jones Drive; Aug. 20

94 - A

 

Amaize N Dogs Base of Operation

1807 Jerry Jones Drive; Aug. 20

100 - A

 

The Mix Frozen Yogurt Mobile Unit

1803 Jerry Jones Drive; Aug. 20

96 - A

