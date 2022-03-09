Ellianos Coffee Company

1343 Baytree Road; Feb. 28

99 - A

Pine Grove Elementary School

4175 River Road; Feb. 28

100 - A

Firehouse Subs

2525 N. Ashley St.; Feb. 28

94 - A

El Carrisal Mexican Restaurant

303 W. Main St.; March 1

100 - A

Domino’s Pizza

1319 Lakes Boulevard; March 1

100 - A

Wendy’s

5110 Jewell Futch Road; March 1

96 - A

Georgia Christian School Dining Hall

4359 Dasher Road; March 1

100 - A

Hahira Middle School

101 S. Nelson St.; March 1

100 - A

Barberitos

1337 Baytree Road, Suite 1

March 2

100 - A

Days Inn Lake Park

4913 Timber Drive; March 2

94 - A

Osaka Hibachi and Sushi

3310 Perimeter Park B; March 2

92 - A

Valdosta Spring Carnival: Sausage

1700 Norman Drive; March 3

100 - A (Temporary)

Valdosta Spring Carnival: Popcorn

1700 Norman Drive; March 3

100 - A (Temporary)

Valdosta Spring Carnival: Funnel Cake

1700 Norman Drive; March 3

100 - A (Temporary)

Valdosta Spring Carnival: Pizza

1700 Norman Drive; March 3

100 - A (Temporary)

Valdosta Spring Carnival: Hill’s Donut Factory

1700 Norman Drive; March 3

100 - A (Temporary)

Tropical Smoothie Cafe`

1525 Baytree Road, Suite C; March 3

90 - A

Valdosta Early College Academy

1605 Azalea Drive; March 3

100 - A

