Legacy Behavioral Health Services Cafeteria

3116 N. Oak St.; Feb. 21

96 - A

 

Starbucks

3316 North Valdosta Road; Feb. 21

95 - A

 

J.L. Lomax Elementary School

1450 Howell Road; Feb. 21

100 - A

 

Moulton-Branch Elementary School

5725 Perimeter Road; Feb. 21

100 - A

 

Subway

2172 N. Ashley St.; Feb. 21

100-A

 

Langdale Hospice House

2251 Pineview Drive; Feb. 22

94 - A

 

Valdosta Middle School

110 Burton St.; Feb. 22

91 - A

 

Lake Park Elementary School

604 W. Marion St.; Feb. 22

100 - A

 

Francis Lake Golf Club

5366 Golf Drive; Feb. 23

96 - A

 

Rico’s Tacos Mobile 2

250 N. St. Augustine Road; Feb. 24

100 - A (New facility)

