Legacy Behavioral Health Services Cafeteria
3116 N. Oak St.; Feb. 21
96 - A
Starbucks
3316 North Valdosta Road; Feb. 21
95 - A
J.L. Lomax Elementary School
1450 Howell Road; Feb. 21
100 - A
Moulton-Branch Elementary School
5725 Perimeter Road; Feb. 21
100 - A
Subway
2172 N. Ashley St.; Feb. 21
100-A
Langdale Hospice House
2251 Pineview Drive; Feb. 22
94 - A
Valdosta Middle School
110 Burton St.; Feb. 22
91 - A
Lake Park Elementary School
604 W. Marion St.; Feb. 22
100 - A
Francis Lake Golf Club
5366 Golf Drive; Feb. 23
96 - A
Rico’s Tacos Mobile 2
250 N. St. Augustine Road; Feb. 24
100 - A (New facility)
