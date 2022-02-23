Daylight Donut Mobile & Base
406 W. Maine St., Hahira; Feb. 3
91 - A
Community Soup Kitchen
601 N. Lee St.; Feb. 3
90 - A
Denny’s Restaurant
1328 St. Augustine Road; Feb. 3
87 - B
Lowndes high School
1112 N. St. Augustine Road; Feb. 8
100 - A
Chrysler Cafe`
4164 North Valdosta Road; Feb. 8
100 - A
The Pepi Companies
4380 Old U.S. Highway 41 N.; Feb. 8
100 - A
M&M Crab House
4670 Bemiss Road; Feb. 8
100 - A
Zacadoo’s Grille
3219 Inner Perimeter Road; Feb. 8
81 - B
Wendy’s
3105 N. Oak St. Ext.; Feb. 8
85 - B
Pilot Travel Center #631 Subway
7001 Lake Park Bellville Rd.; Feb. 9
94 - A
Denny’s Restaurant
7001 Lake Park Belleville Road; Feb. 9
96 - A
Scintilla Charter Academy
2017 E. Park Ave.; Feb. 10
100 - A
Baymont Inn & Suites
1725 Gornto Road; Feb. 14
100 - A
Surcheros
1528 Baytree Road; Feb. 14
100 - A (New opening)
Valdosta Lowndes County Conference Center
1 Meeting Place; Feb. 14
100 - A
Blaze Pizza
3215 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite D; Feb. 15
100 - A (New opening)
Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast
4912 Timber Drive; Feb. 15
100 - A
Cinnaholic Valdosta
1609 Norman Drive; Feb. 15
100 - A
El Paso Tacos and Tequila
110 N. Ashley St.; Feb. 15
100 - A
Talk of the Town Nutrition
2941 N. Ashley St.; Feb. 15
100 - A
Kreamkles
121 N. Patterson St.; Feb. 15
100 - A
Speedy Hot Dogs to Go
434 Cedar Hill Drive; Feb. 15
100 - A
Jersey Mike’s Sub Shop
2941 N. Ashley St., Suite A; Feb. 15
92 - A
The Scoop on Northside
401 Northside Drive, Suite 4; Feb. 15
100 - A
Joe Muggs Coffee
1705 Norman Drive, C; Feb. 15
100 - A
Cajun Wild Crab
282 Norman Drive, Suite A; Feb. 16
96 - A
Downhome Pizza
601 W. Main St.; Feb. 16
100 - A
Huey Magoos
1900 Gornto Road, Suites K&J; Feb. 17
100 - A
El Barrio Taqueria
607 Baytree Road, Suite C; Feb. 17
87 - B
W.G. Nunn Elementary School
2201 Barack Obama Boulevard; Feb. 17
100 - A
