Daylight Donut Mobile & Base

406 W. Maine St., Hahira; Feb. 3

91 - A

Community Soup Kitchen

601 N. Lee St.; Feb. 3

90 - A

Denny’s Restaurant

1328 St. Augustine Road; Feb. 3

87 - B

Lowndes high School

1112 N. St. Augustine Road; Feb. 8

100 - A

Chrysler Cafe`

4164 North Valdosta Road; Feb. 8

100 - A

The Pepi Companies

4380 Old U.S. Highway 41 N.; Feb. 8

100 - A

M&M Crab House

4670 Bemiss Road; Feb. 8

100 - A

Zacadoo’s Grille

3219 Inner Perimeter Road; Feb. 8

81 - B

Wendy’s

3105 N. Oak St. Ext.; Feb. 8

85 - B

Pilot Travel Center #631 Subway

7001 Lake Park Bellville Rd.; Feb. 9

94 - A

Denny’s Restaurant

7001 Lake Park Belleville Road; Feb. 9

96 - A

Scintilla Charter Academy

2017 E. Park Ave.; Feb. 10

100 - A

Baymont Inn & Suites

1725 Gornto Road; Feb. 14

100 - A

Surcheros

1528 Baytree Road; Feb. 14

100 - A (New opening)

Valdosta Lowndes County Conference Center

1 Meeting Place; Feb. 14

100 - A

Blaze Pizza

3215 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite D; Feb. 15

100 - A (New opening)

Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast

4912 Timber Drive; Feb. 15

100 - A

Cinnaholic Valdosta

1609 Norman Drive; Feb. 15

100 - A

El Paso Tacos and Tequila

110 N. Ashley St.; Feb. 15

100 - A

Talk of the Town Nutrition

2941 N. Ashley St.; Feb. 15

100 - A

Kreamkles

121 N. Patterson St.; Feb. 15

100 - A

Speedy Hot Dogs to Go

434 Cedar Hill Drive; Feb. 15

100 - A

Jersey Mike’s Sub Shop

2941 N. Ashley St., Suite A; Feb. 15

92 - A

The Scoop on Northside

401 Northside Drive, Suite 4; Feb. 15

100 - A

Joe Muggs Coffee

1705 Norman Drive, C; Feb. 15

100 - A

Cajun Wild Crab

282 Norman Drive, Suite A; Feb. 16

96 - A

Downhome Pizza

601 W. Main St.; Feb. 16

100 - A

Huey Magoos

1900 Gornto Road, Suites K&J; Feb. 17

100 - A

El Barrio Taqueria

607 Baytree Road, Suite C; Feb. 17

87 - B

W.G. Nunn Elementary School

2201 Barack Obama Boulevard; Feb. 17

100 - A

