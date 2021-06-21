All Spice Cafe - SGMC

2501 N. Ashley St.; June 15

96 - A

El Cazador Restaurant

1600 N. Ashley St.; June 17

79 - C

Friends Grille and Bar

3338 Country Club Road, Unit B; June 16

84 - B

It’s All Good II Mobil Unit

2525 N. Ashley St., Suite W; June 16

100 - A

Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurant

4143 North Valdosta Road; June 15

92 - A

Red Owl Coffee Company-Mobile

3929 Macey Drive; June 14

100 - A

Smok’n Pig

4228 North Valdosta Road; June 14

91 - A

Thai Mobile Base of Operation

5857 Bemiss Road; June 14

91 - A

Thai Mobile Unit

5855 Bemiss Road; June 14

89 - B

The Mix Frozen Yogurt Mobil Unit

1803 Jerry Jones Drive; June 16

100 - A

Waffle House

3487 Madison Highway; June 15

87 - B

Wiregrass Culinary Arts

4089 Val Tech Road; June 16

100 - A

