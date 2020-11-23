VSU: Chick-Fil-A @ Student Union

1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 6

91 - A

VSU: Einstein Bagels-Education Bldg.

1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 3

100 - A

VSU: Starbucks @ Student Union

1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 6

100 - A

VSU: Student Union Catering

1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 10

100 - A

VSU: Valdosta Bread Company-University Center

1203 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 3

100 - A

VSU: Which Wich

1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 10

100 - A

Waffle House #1770

4600 North Valdosta Road; Nov. 6

83 - B

Wendy’s

3105 North Valdosta Road; Nov. 6

91 - A

Wiregrass Culinary Arts

4089 Val Tech Road; Nov. 5

100 - A

Zaxby’s

1102 N. St. Augustine Road; Nov. 5

84 - B

 

306 North Restaurant

306 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 17

92 - A

 

Courtyard by Marriott

1564 Baytree Road; Nov. 13

96 - A

 

Covington’s Dining & Catering

310 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 19

97 - A

 

Creations & Base of Operations

Or Smoothies by Vhee

2027 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 13

96 - A

 

Hardees

7212 Lake Park Boulevard; Nov. 19

96 - A

 

Hwy. 84 BBQ & Soul Pit

736 E. Hill Ave.; Nov. 17

83 - B

 

Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc.

1300 N. St. Augustine Road; Nov. 18

82 - B

 

Krystal

1266 Lakes Boulevard; Nov. 19

99 - A

 

McDonald’s

1840 W. Hill Ave.; Nov. 19

78 - C

 

Park Avenue Methodist Church

100 E. Park Ave.; Nov. 13

100 - A

 

Sonic Drive-In

4011 Bemiss Road; Nov. 18

83 - B

 

Street Magnolias

132 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 19

95 - A

 

Taco Bell

1258 Lakes Boulevard; Nov. 19

96 - A

 

Taco Bell #29104

3946 Bemiss Road; Nov. 18

96 - A

 

Tandoor

3008 James Road; Nov. 17

100 - A

 

The Golden Crab

1703 Gornto Road; Nov. 16

100 - A

 

The Pepi Companies

4380 Old U.S. Highway 41 North; Nov. 18

100 - A

 

Valdosta Stadium Cinemas

1680 Baytree Road; Nov. 17

96 - A

 

Wingate by Wyndham

1800 Clubhouse Drive; Nov. 13

100 - A

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you