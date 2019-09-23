Big Nicks MU
904 Baytree Road; Sept. 19
89 - B
Burger King
4464 Shiloh Road; Sept. 17
91 - A
Chicago Fire Dogs
1573 Baytree Road; Aug. 30
96 - A
Community Soup Kitchen
601 N. Lee St.; Sept. 16
96 - A
Courtyard by Marriott
1564 Baytree Road; Sept. 9
91 - A
Cuz’s Sports Bar
4333 Bemiss Road, Building 7&8; Sept. 12
85 - B
Dairy Queen
3277 Inner Perimeter Road; Sept. 18
95 - A
Daylight Donut Mobile
406 W. Main St.; Sept. 19
91 - A
Diggidees
118 Northside Drive A; Sept. 12
93 - A
Domino’s Pizza
1319 Lakes Boulevard; Sept. 9
100 - A
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
1705 Norman Drive; Sept. 12
100 - A
Hallmark Heights Head Start
605 Hightower Road; Sept. 9
91 - A
Holiday Inn Express (Breakfast)
7155 Lakes Boulevard; Sept. 13
100 - A (Initial)
Hug In A Mug Coffee Company
4165 Bemiss Road; Sept. 19
91 - A
Jack’s Chophouse
4479 North Valdosta Road; Sept. 11
78 - C
Just Love Coffee Cafe
1733 Gornto Road, Suite 101-C; Sept. 16
100 - A
Lowndes Head Start Kitchen
1613 Ulmer Ave.; Aug. 30
100 - A
Lowndes Middle School
2379 Copeland Road; Sept. 6
100 - A
Mandarin Express
1700 Norman Drive, SPC 1066; Sept. 12
82 - B
McDonald’s
1840 W. Hill Ave.; Sept. 10
96 - A
Moulton-Branch Elementary School
5725 Perimeter Road; Sept. 6
100 - A
Osaka Hibachi and Sushi
3310 Perimeter Park B Road; Sept. 18
46 - U
Osaka Hibachi and Sushi
3310 Perimeter Park B Rd.; Sept. 19
94 - A
Peking Restaurant
3215 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite F; Sept. 9
95 - A
Pine Grove Elementary School
4175 River Road; Sept. 19
97 - A
Pizza Quick
4165 Bemiss Road, Suite C; Sept. 18
95 - A
Quality Inn South
1902 W. Hill Ave.; Sept. 10
96 - A
Red Owl Coffee Company
3929 Macey Drive; Sept. 12
97 - A
Scintilla Charter Academy
2017 E. Park Ave.; Aug. 30
96 - A
SGMC Coffee Shop
2501 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 17
100 - A
Sleep Inn & Suites
3026 James Road; Sept. 9
100 - A
Sonic Drive-In
4011 Bemiss Road; Sept. 11
91 - A
South Georgia Medical Center
Outpatient Plaza
4280 North Valdosta Road; Sept. 11
97 - A
Spinebuster
2300 N. Ashley St.; Sept. 9
100 - A (Temporary)
Subway
1319 Lakes Boulevard A; Sept. 9
100 - A
Valdosta Middle School
110 Burton St.; Sept. 12
100 - A
Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center
1 Meeting Place; Sept. 17
100 - A
VSU: Einstein Bagels-Education Building
1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 5
100 - A
VSU: Moe’s Southwest Grill
1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 5
91 - A
VSU: Starbucks @ Student Union
1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 5
100 - A
Waffle House #1770
4600 North Valdosta Road; Sept. 17
100 - A
Burgerim
1650 Baytree Road; Sept. 19
96 - A
Jack’s Chophouse
4479 North Valdosta Road; Sept. 19
85 - B
Buffalo Wild Wings
1553 Baytree Road; Sept. 18
91 - A
