904 Baytree Road; Sept. 19

89 - B

 

Burger King

4464 Shiloh Road; Sept. 17

91 - A

 

Chicago Fire Dogs

1573 Baytree Road; Aug. 30

96 - A

 

Community Soup Kitchen

601 N. Lee St.; Sept. 16

96 - A

 

Courtyard by Marriott

1564 Baytree Road; Sept. 9

91 - A

 

Cuz’s Sports Bar

4333 Bemiss Road, Building 7&8; Sept. 12

85 - B

 

Dairy Queen

3277 Inner Perimeter Road; Sept. 18

95 - A

 

Daylight Donut Mobile

406 W. Main St.; Sept. 19

91 - A

 

Diggidees

118 Northside Drive A; Sept. 12

93 - A

 

Domino’s Pizza

1319 Lakes Boulevard; Sept. 9

100 - A

 

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

1705 Norman Drive; Sept. 12

100 - A

 

Hallmark Heights Head Start

605 Hightower Road; Sept. 9

91 - A

 

Holiday Inn Express (Breakfast)

7155 Lakes Boulevard; Sept. 13

100 - A (Initial)

 

Hug In A Mug Coffee Company

4165 Bemiss Road; Sept. 19

91 - A

 

Jack’s Chophouse

4479 North Valdosta Road; Sept. 11

78 - C

 

Just Love Coffee Cafe

1733 Gornto Road, Suite 101-C; Sept. 16

100 - A

 

Lowndes Head Start Kitchen

1613 Ulmer Ave.; Aug. 30

100 - A

 

Lowndes Middle School

2379 Copeland Road; Sept. 6

100 - A

 

Mandarin Express

1700 Norman Drive, SPC 1066; Sept. 12

82 - B

 

McDonald’s

1840 W. Hill Ave.; Sept. 10

96 - A

 

Moulton-Branch Elementary School

5725 Perimeter Road; Sept. 6

100 - A

 

Osaka Hibachi and Sushi

3310 Perimeter Park B Road; Sept. 18

46 - U

 

Osaka Hibachi and Sushi

3310 Perimeter Park B Rd.; Sept. 19

94 - A

 

Peking Restaurant

3215 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite F; Sept. 9

95 - A

 

Pine Grove Elementary School

4175 River Road; Sept. 19

97 - A

 

Pizza Quick

4165 Bemiss Road, Suite C; Sept. 18

95 - A

 

Quality Inn South

1902 W. Hill Ave.; Sept. 10

96 - A

 

Red Owl Coffee Company

3929 Macey Drive; Sept. 12

97 - A

 

Scintilla Charter Academy

2017 E. Park Ave.; Aug. 30

96 - A

 

SGMC Coffee Shop

2501 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 17

100 - A

 

Sleep Inn & Suites

3026 James Road; Sept. 9

100 - A

 

Sonic Drive-In

4011 Bemiss Road; Sept. 11

91 - A

 

South Georgia Medical Center

Outpatient Plaza

4280 North Valdosta Road; Sept. 11

97 - A

 

Spinebuster

2300 N. Ashley St.; Sept. 9

100 - A (Temporary)

 

Subway

1319 Lakes Boulevard A; Sept. 9

100 - A

 

Valdosta Middle School

110 Burton St.; Sept. 12

100 - A

 

Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center

1 Meeting Place; Sept. 17

100 - A

 

VSU: Einstein Bagels-Education Building

1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 5

100 - A

 

VSU: Moe’s Southwest Grill

1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 5

91 - A

 

VSU: Starbucks @ Student Union

1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 5

100 - A

 

Waffle House #1770

4600 North Valdosta Road; Sept. 17

100 - A

 

Burgerim

1650 Baytree Road; Sept. 19

96 - A

 

Jack’s Chophouse

4479 North Valdosta Road; Sept. 19

85 - B

 

Buffalo Wild Wings

1553 Baytree Road; Sept. 18

91 - A

