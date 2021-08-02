American Deli

1700 Norman Drive; July 22

74 - C

 

Barberitos

1337 Baytree Road, Suite I; July 14

100 - A

 

Baymont Inn & Suites

1725 Gornto Road; July 23

100 - A

 

Bojangles

1725 W. Hill Ave.; July 9

91 - A

 

Bojangles Mobile Unit

1725 W. Hill Ave.; July 9

100 - A

 

Burger King (West Hill Ave.)

2007 W. Hill Ave.; July 27

92 - A

 

Captain D’s

2914 N. Ashley St.; July 20

84 - B

 

Chick-Fil-A

1100 N. St. Augustine Road; July 20

100 - A

 

Chick-fil-A St. Augustine Mobile

1100 N. St. Augustine Road; July 20

100 - A (Initial)

 

Chrysler Cafe

4164 North Valdosta Road; July 20

100 - A (Initial)

 

Comfort Inn and Suites

1785 W. Hill Ave.; July 23

100 - A

 

Community Soup Kitchen

601 N. Lee St.; July 20

92 - A

 

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #35

1195 St. Augustine Road; July 22

89 - B

 

Deli House

1616 N. Ashley St.; July 19

89 - B

 

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

1705 Norman Drive; July 19

100 - A

 

Franks-A-Lot

3100 N. Patterson St.; July 26

96 - A

 

Georgia Bible Camp

5244 Jerico Road, Hahira; July 14

100 - A

 

Hampton Inn of Lake Park Deluxe Breakfast

4906 Timber Drive, Lake Park; July 26

100 - A

 

Huddle House

803 Georgia 122 Highway W, Hahira; July 26

94 - A

 

Mandarin Express

1700 Norman Drive, SPC 1066; July 22

87 - B

 

Mansimoksha LLC. Days Inn

Super 8 Continental Breakfast

1383 N. St. Augustine Road; July 28

100 - A

 

Masato Japanese Steak & Seafood

1337 Baytree Road; July 6

95 - A

 

McDonalds

7207 Lakes Blvd., Lake Park; July 15

99 - A

 

Moe’s

2112 W. Hill Ave.; July 26

92 - A

 

Quality Inn at the Valdosta Mall

1705 Gornto Road; July 23

100 - A

 

R&B’s BackPorch BBQ

5389 Madison Highway; July 22

100 - A

 

Sizzling Caesars, LLC, Little Caesars #20361

1650 Baytree Road; July 15

92 - A

 

Sleep Inn & Suites

3026 James Road; July 23

100 - A

 

Starbucks Coffee Company

1305 St. Augustine Road; July 21

92 - A

 

Subway

602 N. Ashley St.; July 26

94 - A

 

Subway

1709 Gornto Road, C; July 15

100 - A

 

Subway @ Valdosta Airport

1750 Airport Road; July 9

100 - A

 

Suite C Seafood

1310 E. Hill Ave. Suite C; July 23

100 - A (Initial)

 

The Grill at Kinderlou

4005 Bear Lake Road; July 8

82 - B

 

The Slice Pizzeria

962 Highway 122 Unit B., Hahira; July 22

100 - A

 

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

1525 Baytree Road, Suite C; July 16

96 - A

 

Waffle House #1770

4600 North Valdosta Road; July 26

100 - A

 

Wendy’s Hahira

825 Ga. Highway 122 W, Hahira; July 28

100 - A (Initial) 

 

