Mo’s Mediterranean
200 N. Patterson St.; May 17
88 - B
Olive Garden
1315 N. St. Augustine Road; May 17
96 - A
Longhorn Steakhouse
1110 N. St. Augustine Road; May 17
85 - B
Krave Wingz & Thingz
1811 Jerry Jones Drive; May 18
100 - A
Diggidees
18 Northside Drive, A, May 18
92 - A
VSU: Blazer Sports Grill – Hopper Hall
1500 N. Patterson St.; May 18
100 - A
VSU: Palms Dining Hall
1500 N. Patterson St.; May 18
100 - A
El Cazador Express
4920 U.S. Highway 41 S; May 18
96 - A
Travel Centers of America Popeyes
6901 Bellville Road; May 18
96 - A
The Mill Pizza Buffet & Games
1337 Baytree Road; May 18
96 - A
Arby’s
6901 Bellville Road; May 18
96 - A
Waffle House
4152 Bemiss Road; May 18
90 - A
Subway
602 N. Ashley St.; May 18
96 - A
Sonic Drive-In
2537 Bemiss Road; May 18
89 - B
Outback Steakhouse
1824 Club House Drive; May 18
96 - A
Restaurante Mexicano San Judas Tadeo
4333 Bemiss Road, Suite 12; May 1
91 - A
Cheddar’s
270 Norman Drive; May 19
94 - A
Burritos Mexican Grill, Inc.
104 E. Northside Drive; May 19
96 - A
The Q Deli Bar
1577 Baytree Road; May 19
100 - A
Wild Adventures; Safari Dots
2766 Old Clyattville Road; May 19
100 - A
Zac’s Bowling Lanes
406 Connell Road; May 19
100 - A
Valdosta Country Club Cafeteria
3500 Country Club Drive; May 19
100 - A
Wild Adventures; Mayfield Marketplace
2766 Old Clyattville Road; May 19
100 - A
Wild Adventures: Pounce’s Pizza
2766 Old Clyattville Road: May 19
96 - A
Wild Adventures: Cup Central
3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 19
91 - A
Wild Adventures: Fresh Corndog Company
3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 19
100 - A
Wild Adventures: Jungle Icee
3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 19
100 - A
