Mo’s Mediterranean

200 N. Patterson St.; May 17

88 - B

Olive Garden

1315 N. St. Augustine Road; May 17

96 - A

Longhorn Steakhouse

1110 N. St. Augustine Road; May 17

85 - B

Krave Wingz & Thingz

1811 Jerry Jones Drive; May 18

100 - A

Diggidees

18 Northside Drive, A, May 18

92 - A

VSU: Blazer Sports Grill – Hopper Hall

1500 N. Patterson St.; May 18

100 - A

VSU: Palms Dining Hall

1500 N. Patterson St.; May 18

100 - A

El Cazador Express

4920 U.S. Highway 41 S; May 18

96 - A

Travel Centers of America Popeyes

6901 Bellville Road; May 18

96 - A

The Mill Pizza Buffet & Games

1337 Baytree Road; May 18

96 - A

Arby’s

6901 Bellville Road; May 18

96 - A

Waffle House

4152 Bemiss Road; May 18

90 - A

Subway

602 N. Ashley St.; May 18

96 - A

Sonic Drive-In

2537 Bemiss Road; May 18

89 - B

Outback Steakhouse

1824 Club House Drive; May 18

96 - A

Restaurante Mexicano San Judas Tadeo

4333 Bemiss Road, Suite 12; May 1

91 - A

Cheddar’s

270 Norman Drive; May 19

94 - A

Burritos Mexican Grill, Inc.

104 E. Northside Drive; May 19

96 - A

The Q Deli Bar

1577 Baytree Road; May 19

100 - A

Wild Adventures; Safari Dots

2766 Old Clyattville Road; May 19

100 - A

Zac’s Bowling Lanes

406 Connell Road; May 19

100 - A

Valdosta Country Club Cafeteria

3500 Country Club Drive; May 19

100 - A

Wild Adventures; Mayfield Marketplace

2766 Old Clyattville Road; May 19

100 - A

Wild Adventures: Pounce’s Pizza

2766 Old Clyattville Road: May 19

96 - A

Wild Adventures: Cup Central

3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 19

91 - A

Wild Adventures: Fresh Corndog Company

3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 19

100 - A

Wild Adventures: Jungle Icee

3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 19

100 - A

