Ashley Street Station

607 Baytree Road, Suite A; Nov. 4

100 - A

 

Betty’s Diner

2175 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 4

78 - C

 

Big Nick’s MU

904 Baytree Road; Nov. 12

97 - A

 

Bliss

607 Baytree Road F; Nov. 6

100 - A

 

Burger King

1164 N. St. Augustine Road; Nov. 2

100 - A

 

Burritos Mexican Grill

1700 Norman Drive; Nov. 2

96 - A

 

Business Bites - VSU

1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 6

100 - A

 

Chick Fil A

1700 Norman Drive, SPC 1056; Nov. 2

100 - A

 

Church’s Fried Chicken

320 E. Hill Ave.; Nov. 6

88 - B

 

Cup Works

3960 Macey Drive; Nov. 12

93 - A

 

DeJavu Sports Bat

319 E. Hill Ave.; Nov. 6

100 - A

 

Deli House

1616 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 3

85 - B

 

Dick’s Wings and Grill

1531 Baytree Road; Nov. 4

60- U

 

Dick’s Wings and Grill

1531 Baytree Road; Nov. 12

88 - B (Follow-up)

 

El Paso Taco’s and Tequila

110 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 9

57 - U

 

El Paso Taco’s and Tequila

110 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 10

89 - B (Follow- Up)

 

El Toreo

1713 Gornto Road; Nov. 10

95 - A

 

Ella’s Top Corral

1007 S. Patterson St.; Nov. 5

100 - A

 

Georgia Christian School Dining Hall

4359 Dasher Road; Nov. 2

100 - A

 

Highland Christian Academy

4023 Pine Grove Road; Nov. 6

100 - A

 

Jack’s Chophouse

4479 North Valdosta Road; Nov. 5

100 - A

 

Jersey Mike’s Sub Shop

2941 N. Ashley St., Suite A; Nov. 4

85 - B

 

King of R&B

928 Pine Cone Circle; Nov. 9

100 - A (Initial)

 

Kreamkles

121 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 12

100 - A

 

Langdale Place

2720 Windemeare Drive; Nov. 9

100 - A

 

Mardarin Express

1700 Norman Drive, SPC 1066; Nov. 2

82 - B

 

Mr. Boba’s Teas and Coffee

1700 Norman Drive; Nov. 2

100 - A (Initial)

 

Pizza Hut Delivery

404 Northside Drive, Suite B; Nov. 4

100 - A

 

PJ’s Funnel Cakes and More

5465 Mill Store, Lake Park; Nov. 4

100 - A

 

Raintree Village Dining Room

3757 Johnston Road; Nov. 2

94 - A

 

Red Owl Coffee Company

3929 Macey Drive; Nov. 12

96 - A

 

Rico’s Tacos Taco Truck

250 N. St. Augustine Road; Nov. 5

100 - A

 

Sam’s BBQ

414 E. Hill Ave.; Nov. 12

95 - A

 

Second Harvest of South Georgia Inc.

1411 Harbin Circle; Nov. 2

100 - A

 

Smoothies By Vhee Mobile Unit

2027 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 12

100 - A

 

Snopocalypse

2902 N. Ashley St., A; Nov. 12

96 - A

 

Subway @ Valdosta Airport

1750 Airport Road; Nov. 3

90 - A

 

Taco Bell

1199 St. Augustine Road; Nov. 10

93 - A

 

Talk of the Town Nutrition

2941 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 5

100 - A

 

The Mix Frozen Yogurt Mobile Unit

1803 Jerry Jones Drive; Nov. 12

94 - A

 

The Scoop on Northside

401 Northside Drive, Suite 4; Nov. 4

100 - A

 

The Shrimp Basket

1688 Norman Drive; Nov. 3

100 - A

 

VSU: Blazer Sports Grill-Hopper Hall

1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 9

100 - A

 

VSU: Palms Dining Hall

1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 3

100 - A

 

 

VSU: Brewed Awakenings- Odum Library

1500 N. Patterson; Nov. 10

100 - A

 

VSU: Centennial POD Market

1230 Sustella Ave.; Nov. 3

100 - A

 

VSU: Chick-Fil-A @ Student Union

1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 6

91 - A

 

VSU: Einstein Bagels-Education Bldg.

1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 3

100 - A

 

VSU: Starbucks @ Student Union

1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 6

100 - A

 

VSU: Student Union Catering

1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 10

100 - A

 

VSU: Valdosta Bread Company-University Center

1203 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 3

100 - A

 

VSU: Which Wich

1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 10

100 - A

 

Waffle House #1770

4600 North Valdosta Road; Nov. 6

83 - B

 

Wendy’s

3105 North Valdosta Road; Nov. 6

91 - A

 

Wiregrass Culinary Arts

4089 Val Tech Road; Nov. 5

100 - A

 

Zaxby’s

1102 N. St. Augustine Rd.; Nov. 5

84 - B

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you