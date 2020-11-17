Ashley Street Station
607 Baytree Road, Suite A; Nov. 4
100 - A
Betty’s Diner
2175 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 4
78 - C
Big Nick’s MU
904 Baytree Road; Nov. 12
97 - A
Bliss
607 Baytree Road F; Nov. 6
100 - A
Burger King
1164 N. St. Augustine Road; Nov. 2
100 - A
Burritos Mexican Grill
1700 Norman Drive; Nov. 2
96 - A
Business Bites - VSU
1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 6
100 - A
Chick Fil A
1700 Norman Drive, SPC 1056; Nov. 2
100 - A
Church’s Fried Chicken
320 E. Hill Ave.; Nov. 6
88 - B
Cup Works
3960 Macey Drive; Nov. 12
93 - A
DeJavu Sports Bat
319 E. Hill Ave.; Nov. 6
100 - A
Deli House
1616 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 3
85 - B
Dick’s Wings and Grill
1531 Baytree Road; Nov. 4
60- U
Dick’s Wings and Grill
1531 Baytree Road; Nov. 12
88 - B (Follow-up)
El Paso Taco’s and Tequila
110 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 9
57 - U
El Paso Taco’s and Tequila
110 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 10
89 - B (Follow- Up)
El Toreo
1713 Gornto Road; Nov. 10
95 - A
Ella’s Top Corral
1007 S. Patterson St.; Nov. 5
100 - A
Georgia Christian School Dining Hall
4359 Dasher Road; Nov. 2
100 - A
Highland Christian Academy
4023 Pine Grove Road; Nov. 6
100 - A
Jack’s Chophouse
4479 North Valdosta Road; Nov. 5
100 - A
Jersey Mike’s Sub Shop
2941 N. Ashley St., Suite A; Nov. 4
85 - B
King of R&B
928 Pine Cone Circle; Nov. 9
100 - A (Initial)
Kreamkles
121 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 12
100 - A
Langdale Place
2720 Windemeare Drive; Nov. 9
100 - A
Mardarin Express
1700 Norman Drive, SPC 1066; Nov. 2
82 - B
Mr. Boba’s Teas and Coffee
1700 Norman Drive; Nov. 2
100 - A (Initial)
Pizza Hut Delivery
404 Northside Drive, Suite B; Nov. 4
100 - A
PJ’s Funnel Cakes and More
5465 Mill Store, Lake Park; Nov. 4
100 - A
Raintree Village Dining Room
3757 Johnston Road; Nov. 2
94 - A
Red Owl Coffee Company
3929 Macey Drive; Nov. 12
96 - A
Rico’s Tacos Taco Truck
250 N. St. Augustine Road; Nov. 5
100 - A
Sam’s BBQ
414 E. Hill Ave.; Nov. 12
95 - A
Second Harvest of South Georgia Inc.
1411 Harbin Circle; Nov. 2
100 - A
Smoothies By Vhee Mobile Unit
2027 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 12
100 - A
Snopocalypse
2902 N. Ashley St., A; Nov. 12
96 - A
Subway @ Valdosta Airport
1750 Airport Road; Nov. 3
90 - A
Taco Bell
1199 St. Augustine Road; Nov. 10
93 - A
Talk of the Town Nutrition
2941 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 5
100 - A
The Mix Frozen Yogurt Mobile Unit
1803 Jerry Jones Drive; Nov. 12
94 - A
The Scoop on Northside
401 Northside Drive, Suite 4; Nov. 4
100 - A
The Shrimp Basket
1688 Norman Drive; Nov. 3
100 - A
VSU: Blazer Sports Grill-Hopper Hall
1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 9
100 - A
VSU: Palms Dining Hall
1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 3
100 - A
VSU: Brewed Awakenings- Odum Library
1500 N. Patterson; Nov. 10
100 - A
VSU: Centennial POD Market
1230 Sustella Ave.; Nov. 3
100 - A
VSU: Chick-Fil-A @ Student Union
1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 6
91 - A
VSU: Einstein Bagels-Education Bldg.
1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 3
100 - A
VSU: Starbucks @ Student Union
1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 6
100 - A
VSU: Student Union Catering
1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 10
100 - A
VSU: Valdosta Bread Company-University Center
1203 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 3
100 - A
VSU: Which Wich
1500 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 10
100 - A
Waffle House #1770
4600 North Valdosta Road; Nov. 6
83 - B
Wendy’s
3105 North Valdosta Road; Nov. 6
91 - A
Wiregrass Culinary Arts
4089 Val Tech Road; Nov. 5
100 - A
Zaxby’s
1102 N. St. Augustine Rd.; Nov. 5
84 - B
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.