Just Love Coffee Cafe`

1733 Gornto Road, Suite 101-C; Aug. 1

96 - A

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe`

270 Norman Drive; Aug. 1

94 - A

Zaxby’s

1102 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 1

100 - A

Buffalo Wild Wings

1553 Baytree Road; Aug. 1

94 - A

Betty’s Diner

2175 N. Ashley St.; Aug. 2

100 - A

Home 2 Suites

1209 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 3

100 - A

A+B etc.

123 W. Main St.; Aug. 3

100 - A

VSU Starbucks

1500 N. Patterson St.; Aug. 3

100 - A

Hampton Inn & Suites

2 Meeting Place Drive; Aug. 3

100 - A

Subway

113 W. Main St.; Aug. 3

100 - A

Community Soup Kitchen

601 N. Lee St.; Aug. 3

93 - A

Ish Delish Nutrition

100 Randall St.; Aug. 4

100 - A (New Opening)

The Sister’s Place Mobile Unit

304 S. Court St.; Aug. 4

100 - A

The Slice Pizzeria

962 Highway 122, Unit B; Aug. 4

100 - A

Days Inn Lake Park

4913 Timber Drive; Aug. 8

100 - A

Moe’s

2112 W. Hill Ave.; Aug. 8

96 - A

Starbucks

3316 North Valdosta Road; Aug. 8

93 - A

Subway

1319 Lakes Boulevard; Aug. 8

100 - A

KD’ZZZ Barbecue Smokehouse

5389 Madison Highway; Aug. 9

100 - A

Creations

2027 N. Ashley St.; Aug. 9

96 - A

A Town Wings

2117 Bemiss Road; Aug. 9

96 - A

Clyattville Elementary School

5386 Madison Highway; Aug. 9

100 - A

Pretzel Time/TCBY

1700 Norman Drive, 1054; Aug. 9

100 - A

Bojangles Mobile Unit

1725 W. Hill Ave.; Aug. 10

90 - A

Bojangles

3661 Inner Perimeter Road; Aug. 10

100 - A

Taco Bell

1199 St. Augustine Road; Aug. 10

93 - A

Quality Inn at the Valdosta Mall

1705 Gornto Road; Aug. 10

96 - A

Ellianos Coffee Company

1343 Baytree Road; Aug. 10

100 - A

J.L. Lomax Elementary School

1450 Howell Road; Aug. 10

100 - A

Moulton-Branch Elementary School

5725 Perimeter Road; Aug. 10

100 - A

Subway

1709 Gornto Road, C; Aug. 10

96 - A

Little Caesars

1650 Baytree Road; Aug. 11

96 - A

Valdosta Stadium Cinemas

1680 Baytree Road; Aug. 11

96 - A

