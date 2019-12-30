A+B, etc,

123 Main St.; Dec. 19

100 - A

 

Betty’s Diner

2175 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 16

83 - B

 

Covington’s Dining & Catering

310 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 17

100 - A

 

Cuz’s Sports Bar

4333 Bemiss Road, Building 7&8; Dec. 20

91 - A

 

Family Pizza

5945 Bemiss Road; Dec. 18

97 - A

 

GG’s Southern Kitchen

200 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 26

100 - A

 

Giulio’s Greek Italian Restaurant

105 E. Ann St.; Dec. 17

98 - A

 

Gourmet Guys

2105 Delvid St.; Dec. 20

100 - A

 

Gud Coffee

120 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 23

100 - A

 

Huddle House

419 N. Northside Drive, Dec. 18

82 - B

 

MDRG#2, LLC dba

The Salty Snapper

1405 Gornto Road; Dec. 26

91 - A

 

Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurant

4143 North Valdosta Road; Dec. 19

100 - A

 

Mori Japanese Steak House

1709 Norman Drive; Dec. 16

92 - A

 

Olive Garden

1315 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 19

96 - A

 

Red Lobster #0595

1179 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 17

96 - A

 

Rico’s Tacos Taco Truck

250 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 19

91 - A

 

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

2801 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 16

97 - A

 

Sebastian Grill & Wings

202 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 20

100 - A

 

Smok’n Pig

4228 North Valdosta Road; Dec. 18

100 - A

 

Steak N’ Shake

980 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 17

90 - A

 

The Bistro

132 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 18

100- A

 

The Slice Pizzeria

962 Highway 122, Unit B; Dec. 19

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Arcade Dippin' Dots

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 18

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Backstage Food Court

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 18

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Coke Freestyle

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 18

96 - A

 

Wild Adventures Congo Wings

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 18

98 - A

 

Wild Adventures Cup Central

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 18

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Dockside Restaurant

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 18

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Fresh Corndog Company

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 18

100- A

 

Wild Adventures Ice Cap Treats 1

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Jungle Canteen

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 18

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Jungle ICEE

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 18

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Lone Star BBQ

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 18

91 - A

 

Wild Adventures Lone Star Dippin Dots

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 18

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Mayfield Marketplace

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 18

96 - A

 

Wild Adventures Safari Burgers

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 18

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Tailspin Treats

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 18

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures The BBQ Smokehouse

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 18

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Wacky Snacks

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 18

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Concert Concession

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16

100 - A

 

Woodstack BBQ Tavern

4038 North Valdosta Road; Dec. 19

96 - A

 

 

