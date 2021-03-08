A Town Wings
2117 Bemiss Road; Feb. 23
93 - A
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
1301 N. St. Augustine Road; March 2
90 - A
China Wok II
2129 Bemiss Road; Feb. 23
96 - A
Chow Town Grill and Buffet
1550 Baytree Road; March 1
88 - B
Community Soup Kitchen
601 N. Lee St.; Feb. 23
100 - A
Cup Works
3960 Macey Drive; Feb. 25
91 - A
Cuz’s Sports Bar
4333 Bemiss Road, Building 7&8; March 3
74 - C
Dairy Queen
3277 Inner Perimeter Road; March 2
91 - A
Denny’s Restaurant
7001 Belleville-Lake Park Road; March 1
100 - A
Ellianos Coffee Company
1343 Baytree Road; March 2
99 - A
Empanadas and More LLC
402 Northside Drive, Suite C; March 3
100 - A
Fairfield Inn & Suites Restaurant
2010 W. Hill Ave.; Feb. 19
100 - A
Get Fit on Bemiss
4333 Bemiss Road, Suite 1; March 3
100 - A
Hooters of Valdosta
1854 Clubhouse Drive; March 2
91 - A
IHOP 36-144
1821 W. Hill Ave.; March 2
100 - A
JL Lomax Elementary School
1450 Howell Road; March 2
100 - A
J.L. Newbern Middle School
2015 E. Park Ave.; March 2
100 - A
Langdale Hospice House
2251 Pineview Drive; March 1
91 - A
Moulton-Branch Elementary School
5725 Perimeter Road; March 2
100 - A
Pilot Travel Center #631 Subway
7001 Lake Park Bellville Road; March 1
96 - A
Sonic Drive-In
4011 Bemiss Road; March 2
88 - B
Sonic Drive-In
2537 Bemiss Road; March 1
83 - B
St.John’s School
800 Gornto Road; March 2
100 - A
Subway @Valdosta Airport
1750 Airport Road; Feb. 25
96 - A
Surcheros
3209 N. Oak St. Ext.; Feb. 26
100 - A
Taco Bell
1199 St. Augustine Road; Feb. 23
90 - A
Taco Bell #29104
3946 Bemiss Road; Feb. 25
99 - A
Thai Chang #2
2910 N. Ashley St.; Feb. 25
92 - A
Waffle House
1819 W. Hill Ave.; March 2
100 - A
Waffle House #1609
3120 N. Patterson St.; March 3
90 - A
Wendy’s
5110 Jewell Futch Road; March 3
100 - A
Zacadoos Grille
1202 Baytree Road; Feb. 22
95 - A
