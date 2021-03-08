A Town Wings

2117 Bemiss Road; Feb. 23

93 - A

 

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

1301 N. St. Augustine Road; March 2

90 - A

 

China Wok II

2129 Bemiss Road; Feb. 23

96 - A

 

Chow Town Grill and Buffet

1550 Baytree Road; March 1

88 - B

 

Community Soup Kitchen

601 N. Lee St.; Feb. 23

100 - A

 

Cup Works

3960 Macey Drive; Feb. 25

91 - A

 

Cuz’s Sports Bar

4333 Bemiss Road, Building 7&8; March 3

74 - C

 

Dairy Queen

3277 Inner Perimeter Road; March 2

91 - A

 

Denny’s Restaurant

7001 Belleville-Lake Park Road; March 1

100 - A

 

Ellianos Coffee Company

1343 Baytree Road; March 2

99 - A

 

Empanadas and More LLC

402 Northside Drive, Suite C; March 3

100 - A

 

Fairfield Inn & Suites Restaurant

2010 W. Hill Ave.; Feb. 19

100 - A

 

Get Fit on Bemiss

4333 Bemiss Road, Suite 1; March 3

100 - A

 

Hooters of Valdosta

1854 Clubhouse Drive; March 2

91 - A

 

IHOP 36-144

1821 W. Hill Ave.; March 2

100 - A

 

JL Lomax Elementary School

1450 Howell Road; March 2

100 - A

 

J.L. Newbern Middle School

2015 E. Park Ave.; March 2

100 - A

 

Langdale Hospice House

2251 Pineview Drive; March 1

91 - A

 

Moulton-Branch Elementary School

5725 Perimeter Road; March 2

100 - A

 

Pilot Travel Center #631 Subway

7001 Lake Park Bellville Road; March 1

96 - A

 

Sonic Drive-In

4011 Bemiss Road; March 2

88 - B

 

Sonic Drive-In

2537 Bemiss Road; March 1

83 - B

 

St.John’s School

800 Gornto Road; March 2

100 - A

 

Subway @Valdosta Airport

1750 Airport Road; Feb. 25

96 - A

 

Surcheros

3209 N. Oak St. Ext.; Feb. 26

100 - A

 

Taco Bell

1199 St. Augustine Road; Feb. 23

90 - A

 

Taco Bell #29104

3946 Bemiss Road; Feb. 25

99 - A

 

Thai Chang #2

2910 N. Ashley St.; Feb. 25

92 - A

 

Waffle House

1819 W. Hill Ave.; March 2

100 - A

 

Waffle House #1609

3120 N. Patterson St.; March 3

90 - A

 

Wendy’s

5110 Jewell Futch Road; March 3

100 - A

 

Zacadoos Grille

1202 Baytree Road; Feb. 22

95 - A

