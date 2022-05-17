Blaze Pizza

3215 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite D; May 9

91 - A

 

McDonald’s

715 S. Patterson St.; May 9

100 - A

 

Papa John's Pizza

3310 Inner Perimeter Road, Suite A; May 9

96 - A

 

Empanadas and More LLC

402 Northside Drive, Suite C; May 9

100 - A

 

Fazoli’s

1307 N. St. Augustine Road; May 9

83 - B

 

Chops Deli

2418 Rocky Ford Road; May 10

100 - A

 

Chick-fil-A

1700 Norman Drive, Spc 1056; May 10

100 - A

 

Mellow Juicy Crab

2139 Bemiss Road, Suite A; May 11

96 - A

 

JoJo’s Potato & Mac Shack

1650 Baytree Road, Suite E; May 11

100 - A

 

Arby’s #5970

1202 N. St. Augustine Road; May 11

84 - B

 

Hooters of Valdosta

1854 Clubhouse Drive; May 11

98 - A

 

Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering

205 N. Ashley St.; May 11

100 - A

 

McDonald’s

1177 N. St. Augustine Road; May 12

100 - A

 

Pizza Hut #2978

1823 W. Hill Ave.; May 12

95 - A

 

Wild Adventures Outpost Canteen

3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 12

92 - A

 

Wild Adventures Coke Freestyle

3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 12

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Lone Star Dippin Dots

3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 12

96 - A

 

The Bistro

132 N. Ashley St.; May 12

100 - A

 

Sam’s BBQ

414 E. Hill Ave.; May 12

99 - A

 

Wild Adventures Congo Wings

3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 12

96 - A

 

Wild Adventures Water’s Edge: Brews & Bites

3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 12

98 - A

 

Wild Adventures Arcade Dippin Dots

3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 12

98 - A

