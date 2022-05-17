Blaze Pizza
3215 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite D; May 9
91 - A
McDonald’s
715 S. Patterson St.; May 9
100 - A
Papa John's Pizza
3310 Inner Perimeter Road, Suite A; May 9
96 - A
Empanadas and More LLC
402 Northside Drive, Suite C; May 9
100 - A
Fazoli’s
1307 N. St. Augustine Road; May 9
83 - B
Chops Deli
2418 Rocky Ford Road; May 10
100 - A
Chick-fil-A
1700 Norman Drive, Spc 1056; May 10
100 - A
Mellow Juicy Crab
2139 Bemiss Road, Suite A; May 11
96 - A
JoJo’s Potato & Mac Shack
1650 Baytree Road, Suite E; May 11
100 - A
Arby’s #5970
1202 N. St. Augustine Road; May 11
84 - B
Hooters of Valdosta
1854 Clubhouse Drive; May 11
98 - A
Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering
205 N. Ashley St.; May 11
100 - A
McDonald’s
1177 N. St. Augustine Road; May 12
100 - A
Pizza Hut #2978
1823 W. Hill Ave.; May 12
95 - A
Wild Adventures Outpost Canteen
3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 12
92 - A
Wild Adventures Coke Freestyle
3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 12
100 - A
Wild Adventures Lone Star Dippin Dots
3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 12
96 - A
The Bistro
132 N. Ashley St.; May 12
100 - A
Sam’s BBQ
414 E. Hill Ave.; May 12
99 - A
Wild Adventures Congo Wings
3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 12
96 - A
Wild Adventures Water’s Edge: Brews & Bites
3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 12
98 - A
Wild Adventures Arcade Dippin Dots
3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 12
98 - A
