306 North Restaurant
306 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 9
90 - A
8 Finger Jack Stew and Q
1708 Mora Road., Willacoochee, Ga.; Nov. 23
100 - A
A Town Wings
2117 Bemiss Road; Nov. 22
100 - A (Initial)
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
3245 Inner Perimeter Road; Dec. 4
98 - A
Ashley Street Station
607 Baytree Road, Suite A; Nov. 25
95 - A
Austin’s Cattle Company
2101 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 9
91 - A
Beijing Cafe
1715 Norman Drive, C; Dec. 5
83 - B
Big Dummy’s Pub
4991 U.S. Highway 41 S.; Dec. 11
89 - B
Bleu Q Pub
116 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 4
96 - A
Bliss
607 Baytree Road, F; Dec. 11
100 - A
Blue Cafe
125 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 4
85 - B
Bubba Jax Crab Shack
1700 W. Hill Ave.; Nov. 25
96 - A
Captain D’s
2914 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 2
98 - A
Chow Town Grill and Buffet
1550 Baytree Road; Dec. 10
69 - U
Church Street Cafe`
107 S. Church St.; Dec. 12
98 - A
Consolidated Burger A, LLC
dba Burger King
1801 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 2
99 - A
Country Love Soulfood & BBQ LLC
103 S. Webb St.; Dec. 6
96 - A
Cowboys Firepit Grill
1088 Lakes Boulevard; Nov. 25
96 - A
Cracker Barrel
Old Country Store #35
1195 St. Augustine Road; Dec. 6
99 - A
Creations
2027 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 2
100 - A (Initial)
Cup Works
3960 Macey Drive; Dec. 4
97 - A
Dad’s Good to Go-Food To Go
515 E. Gordon St.; Dec. 3
100 - A
DeJavu Sports Bar
319 E. Hill Ave.; Dec. 6
100 - A
Deli House
1616 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 4
90 - A
Downhome Pizza
601 W. Main St.; Dec. 12
93 - A
Eastern Moon
1044 Lakes Boulevard; Nov. 25
90 - A
El Cazador Restaurant
1600 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 25
98 - A
El Toreo
3260 North Valdosta Road; Nov. 25
87 - B
Ella’s Top Corral
1007 S. Patterson St.; Dec. 6
91 - A
Fabulous Pizza
1807 Jerry Jones Drive; Dec. 2
88 - B
Farmhouse
5123 Mill Store Road; Nov. 25
89 - B
Fish Net
3949 Sportsman Cove Road; Dec. 6
94 - A
Friends Grille and Bar
3338 Country Club Road, Unit B; Dec. 4
92 - A
Georgeo’s BBQ
727 E. Hill Ave.; Nov. 22
98 - A
Georgia Sheriff’s Boys Ranch
5671 Ga. 122 Highway E.; Dec. 2
91 - A
Hooters of Valdosta
1854 Clubhouse Drive; Nov. 26
96 - A
Huddle House
803 Georgia 122 Highway W.; Dec. 12
96 - A
Hunan House
1525 Baytree Road; Nov. 26
90 - A
It’s All Good
118 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard; Dec. 11
90 - A
Jac’s Bowling Lanes, Inc.
406 Connell Road; Dec. 10
96 - A
Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc.
1300 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 9
100 - A
Krystal
1205 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 10
95 - A
Lin’s Hibachi and Chinese Food
1078 Lakes Boulevard; Nov. 25
90 - A
Longhorn Steakhouse
1110 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 11
91 - A
Lowndes County Jail/Trinity Food Service
120 Prison Farm Road; Dec. 6
93 - A
Lucky’s Pub & Grill
1903 Baytree Place; Nov. 25
95 - A
Margaronas LLC
907 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 2
96 - A
Masato Japanese Steak & Seafood
1337 Baytree Road; Dec. 12
91 - A
Mid Street Bar & Grill
1915 Baytree Place; Nov. 25
100 - A
Mulligan’s Sports Pub
1919 Baytree Place; Dec. 4
89 - B
Ole Times Country Buffet
1193 St. Augustine Road; Dec. 10
94 - A
Outback Steakhouse
1824 Club House Drive; Dec. 11
96 - A
Parkwood Development Center
1501 N. Lee St.; Dec. 4
92 - A
Popeye’s
2119 Bemiss Road; Nov. 22
92 - B
Royal Buffet
3268 Inner Perimeter Road; Dec. 2
91 - A
Sonic Drive-In
2537 Bemiss Road; Dec. 4
92 - A
Sonic Drive-In
1520 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 3
93 - A
Sonny’s BBQ
1701 Norman Drive; Dec. 10
100 - A
Steel Magnolias
132 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 26
96 - A
Taste of China
4030 Bemiss Road, Suite C; Dec. 11
96 - A
The Chicken Run, LLC
6 Stanley Run, Ray City; Nov. 22
100 - A (Initial)
The Grill at Kinderlou
4005 Bear Lake Road; Dec. 5
90 - A
The Q Deli Bar
1577 Baytree Road; Dec. 11
96 - A
The Shrimp Basket
1688 Norman Drive; Dec. 12
96 - A
Travelodge
4912 Timber Drive; Dec. 6
100 - A (Initial)
Waffle House
1819 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 2
89 - B
Wendy’s Hamburgers
1812 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 2
100 - A
Wooden Nickel Pub
3269 Inner Perimeter Road; Dec. 10
86 - B
Zacadoo’s Grille
3219 Inner Perimeter Road; Dec. 9
85 - B
Zaxby’s
1102 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 9
100 - A
