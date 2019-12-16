306 North Restaurant

306 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 9

90 - A

 

8 Finger Jack Stew and Q

1708 Mora Road., Willacoochee, Ga.; Nov. 23

100 - A

 

A Town Wings

2117 Bemiss Road; Nov. 22

100 - A (Initial)

 

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

3245 Inner Perimeter Road; Dec. 4

98 - A

 

Ashley Street Station

607 Baytree Road, Suite A; Nov. 25

95 - A

 

Austin’s Cattle Company

2101 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 9

91 - A

 

Beijing Cafe

1715 Norman Drive, C; Dec. 5

83 - B

 

Big Dummy’s Pub

4991 U.S. Highway 41 S.; Dec. 11

89 - B

 

Bleu Q Pub

116 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 4

96 - A

 

Bliss

607 Baytree Road, F; Dec. 11

100 - A

 

Blue Cafe

125 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 4

85 - B

 

Bubba Jax Crab Shack

1700 W. Hill Ave.; Nov. 25

96 - A

 

Captain D’s

2914 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 2

98 - A

 

Chow Town Grill and Buffet

1550 Baytree Road; Dec. 10

69 - U

 

Church Street Cafe`

107 S. Church St.; Dec. 12

98 - A

 

Consolidated Burger A, LLC

dba Burger King

1801 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 2

99 - A

 

Country Love Soulfood & BBQ LLC

103 S. Webb St.; Dec. 6

96 - A

 

Cowboys Firepit Grill

1088 Lakes Boulevard; Nov. 25

96 - A

 

Cracker Barrel

Old Country Store #35

1195 St. Augustine Road; Dec. 6

99 - A

 

Creations

2027 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 2

100 - A (Initial)

 

Cup Works

3960 Macey Drive; Dec. 4

97 - A

 

Dad’s Good to Go-Food To Go

515 E. Gordon St.; Dec. 3

100 - A

 

DeJavu Sports Bar

319 E. Hill Ave.; Dec. 6

100 - A

 

Deli House

1616 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 4

90 - A

 

Downhome Pizza

601 W. Main St.; Dec. 12

93 - A

 

Eastern Moon

1044 Lakes Boulevard; Nov. 25

90 - A

 

El Cazador Restaurant

1600 N. Ashley St.; Nov. 25

98 - A

 

El Toreo

3260 North Valdosta Road; Nov. 25

87 - B

 

Ella’s Top Corral

1007 S. Patterson St.; Dec. 6

91 - A

 

Fabulous Pizza

1807 Jerry Jones Drive; Dec. 2

88 - B

 

Farmhouse

5123 Mill Store Road; Nov. 25

89 - B

 

Fish Net

3949 Sportsman Cove Road; Dec. 6

94 - A

 

Friends Grille and Bar

3338 Country Club Road, Unit B; Dec. 4

92 - A

 

Georgeo’s BBQ

727 E. Hill Ave.; Nov. 22

98 - A

 

Georgia Sheriff’s Boys Ranch

5671 Ga. 122 Highway E.; Dec. 2

91 - A

 

Hooters of Valdosta

1854 Clubhouse Drive; Nov. 26

96 - A

 

Huddle House

803 Georgia 122 Highway W.; Dec. 12

96 - A

 

Hunan House

1525 Baytree Road; Nov. 26

90 - A

 

It’s All Good

118 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard; Dec. 11

90 - A

 

Jac’s Bowling Lanes, Inc.

406 Connell Road; Dec. 10

96 - A

 

Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc.

1300 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 9

100 - A

 

Krystal

1205 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 10

95 - A

 

Lin’s Hibachi and Chinese Food

1078 Lakes Boulevard; Nov. 25

90 - A

 

Longhorn Steakhouse

1110 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 11

91 - A

 

Lowndes County Jail/Trinity Food Service

120 Prison Farm Road; Dec. 6

93 - A

 

Lucky’s Pub & Grill

1903 Baytree Place; Nov. 25

95 - A

 

Margaronas LLC

907 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 2

96 - A

 

Masato Japanese Steak & Seafood

1337 Baytree Road; Dec. 12

91 - A

 

Mid Street Bar & Grill

1915 Baytree Place; Nov. 25

100 - A

 

Mulligan’s Sports Pub

1919 Baytree Place; Dec. 4

89 - B

 

Ole Times Country Buffet

1193 St. Augustine Road; Dec. 10

94 - A

 

Outback Steakhouse

1824 Club House Drive; Dec. 11

96 - A

 

Parkwood Development Center

1501 N. Lee St.; Dec. 4

92 - A

 

Popeye’s

2119 Bemiss Road; Nov. 22

92 - B

 

Royal Buffet

3268 Inner Perimeter Road; Dec. 2

91 - A

 

Sonic Drive-In

2537 Bemiss Road; Dec. 4

92 - A

 

Sonic Drive-In

1520 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 3

93 - A

 

Sonny’s BBQ

1701 Norman Drive; Dec. 10

100 - A

 

Steel Magnolias

132 N. Patterson St.; Nov. 26

96 - A

 

Taste of China

4030 Bemiss Road, Suite C; Dec. 11

96 - A

 

The Chicken Run, LLC

6 Stanley Run, Ray City; Nov. 22

100 - A (Initial)

 

The Grill at Kinderlou

4005 Bear Lake Road; Dec. 5

90 - A

 

The Q Deli Bar

1577 Baytree Road; Dec. 11

96 - A

 

The Shrimp Basket

1688 Norman Drive; Dec. 12

96 - A

 

Travelodge

4912 Timber Drive; Dec. 6

100 - A (Initial)

 

Waffle House

1819 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 2

89 - B

 

Wendy’s Hamburgers

1812 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 2

100 - A

 

Wooden Nickel Pub

3269 Inner Perimeter Road; Dec. 10

86 - B

 

Zacadoo’s Grille

3219 Inner Perimeter Road; Dec. 9

85 - B

 

Zaxby’s

1102 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 9

100 - A

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you