Bojangles
3661 Inner Perimeter Road; Oct. 16
96 - A
Burger King (West Hill)
2007 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 9
96 - A
Chick-Fil-A
1100 N. St. Augustine Road; Oct. 9
96 - A
CiCi’s Pizza
1717 Norman Drive; Oct. 16
71 - C
Consolidated Burger A,
LLC dba Burger King; Oct. 10
1164 N. St. Augustine Road
82 - B
Denny’s Restaurant
7001 Belleville Road; Oct. 23
93 - A
Firehouse Subs #2
1525 B Baytree Road; Oct. 10
100 - A
Hardees
7212 Lake Park Boulevard; Oct. 23
96 - A
Hip Hop Fish & Chicken
702 S. Patterson St.; Oct. 9
90 - A
Jack’s Chophouse
4479 North Valdosta Road; Oct. 16
100 - A
Langdale Place
2720 Windemere Drive; Oct. 21
91 - A
Ming’s Chinese Restaurant
508 N. Patterson St.; Oct. 16
82 - B
Moe’s Southwest Grill
3145 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 16
97 - A
Passage 2 India & Brothers Grill House
2910 N. Ashley St., Suite E; Oct. 23
96 - A
Pilot Travel Center
#631 Subway
7001 Bellville Road; Oct. 23
96 - A
Pizza Hut
3024 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 15
90 - A
Pizza Hut Delivery
404 Northside Drive, Suite B; Oct. 21
93 - A
Relish-Big Tasty Burgers!
914 Baytree Road; Oct. 17
100 - A (Initial)
Rico’s Tacos Baytree
607 Baytree Road; Oct. 11
100 - A (Initial)
S.L. Mason Elementary School
813 W. Gordon St.; Oct. 7
100 - A
Taco Bell
1199 St. Augustine Road; Oct. 22
96 - A
Valdosta Early College Academy
1605 Azalea Drive; Oct. 8
100 - A
Valdosta Carnival
Elephant ear/Funnel cake; Oct. 24
1700 Norman Drive
100 - A (Temporary)
Valdosta Carnival
Lemonade/Corndog; Oct. 24
1700 Norman Drive
100 - A (Temporary)
Valdosta Carnival
Popcorn; Oct. 24
1700 Norman Drive
100 - A (Temporary)
Valdosta Carnival
Sausage; Oct. 24
1700 Norman Drive
100 - A (Temporary)
VSU: Einsteins Bagels-North
2525 N. Patterson St.; Oct. 15
100 - A
VSU: Student Union Catering
1500 N. Patterson St.; Oct. 16
100 - A
VSU: Valdosta Bread Company-University Center
1203 N. Patterson St.; Oct. 15
99 - A
VSU: Which Wich
1500 N. Patterson St.; Oct. 16
89 - B
Waffle House
1207 Baytree Road; Oct. 17
91 - A
Wendy’s
3105 N. Oak Ext.; Oct. 15
100 - A
Wendy’s
1303 St. Augustine Rd.; Oct. 7
82 - B
Wendy’s Restaurant
3450 Madison Highway; Oct. 24
87 - B
Westside Elementary School
2470 James Road; Oct. 24
100 - A
