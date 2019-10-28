Bojangles

3661 Inner Perimeter Road; Oct. 16

96 - A

 

Burger King (West Hill)

2007 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 9

96 - A

 

Chick-Fil-A

1100 N. St. Augustine Road; Oct. 9

96 - A

 

CiCi’s Pizza

1717 Norman Drive; Oct. 16

71 - C

 

Consolidated Burger A,

LLC dba Burger King; Oct. 10

1164 N. St. Augustine Road

82 - B

 

Denny’s Restaurant

7001 Belleville Road; Oct. 23

93 - A

 

Firehouse Subs #2

1525 B Baytree Road; Oct. 10

100 - A

 

Hardees

7212 Lake Park Boulevard; Oct. 23

96 - A

 

Hip Hop Fish & Chicken

702 S. Patterson St.; Oct. 9

90 - A

 

Jack’s Chophouse

4479 North Valdosta Road; Oct. 16

100 - A

 

Langdale Place

2720 Windemere Drive; Oct. 21

91 - A

 

Ming’s Chinese Restaurant

508 N. Patterson St.; Oct. 16

82 - B

 

Moe’s Southwest Grill

3145 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 16

97 - A

 

Passage 2 India & Brothers Grill House

2910 N. Ashley St., Suite E; Oct. 23

96 - A

 

Pilot Travel Center

#631 Subway

7001 Bellville Road; Oct. 23

96 - A

 

Pizza Hut

3024 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 15

90 - A

 

Pizza Hut Delivery

404 Northside Drive, Suite B; Oct. 21

93 - A

 

Relish-Big Tasty Burgers!

914 Baytree Road; Oct. 17

100 - A (Initial)

 

Rico’s Tacos Baytree

607 Baytree Road; Oct. 11

100 - A (Initial)

 

S.L. Mason Elementary School

813 W. Gordon St.; Oct. 7

100 - A

 

Taco Bell

1199 St. Augustine Road; Oct. 22

96 - A

 

Valdosta Early College Academy

1605 Azalea Drive; Oct. 8

100 - A

 

Valdosta Carnival

Elephant ear/Funnel cake; Oct. 24

1700 Norman Drive

100 - A (Temporary)

 

Valdosta Carnival

Lemonade/Corndog; Oct. 24

1700 Norman Drive

100 - A (Temporary)

 

Valdosta Carnival

Popcorn; Oct. 24

1700 Norman Drive

100 - A (Temporary)

Valdosta Carnival

Sausage; Oct. 24

1700 Norman Drive

100 - A (Temporary)

 

VSU: Einsteins Bagels-North

2525 N. Patterson St.; Oct. 15

100 - A

 

VSU: Student Union Catering

1500 N. Patterson St.; Oct. 16

100 - A

 

VSU: Valdosta Bread Company-University Center

1203 N. Patterson St.; Oct. 15

99 - A

 

VSU: Which Wich

1500 N. Patterson St.; Oct. 16

89 - B

 

Waffle House

1207 Baytree Road; Oct. 17

91 - A

 

Wendy’s

3105 N. Oak Ext.; Oct. 15

100 - A

 

Wendy’s

1303 St. Augustine Rd.; Oct. 7

82 - B

 

Wendy’s Restaurant

3450 Madison Highway; Oct. 24

87 - B

 

Westside Elementary School

2470 James Road; Oct. 24

100 - A

