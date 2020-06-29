A Town Wings

2117 Bemiss Riad; June 22

100 - A

 

A+B, etc

123 W. Main St., Hahira; June 23

97 - A

 

Amaize ’n Dogs MU

304 W. Main St., Hahira; June 23

100 - A

 

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

3245 Inner Perimeter Road; June 22

94 - A

 

Austin’s Cattle Company

2101 W. Hill Ave.; June 22

89 - B

 

Barberitos

1337 Baytree Road, Suite I; June 23

100 - A

 

Birdie’s Events & Catering

206 N. Patterson St.; June 19

100 - A

 

Buffalo Wild Wing’s

1553 Baytree Road; June 23

97 - A

 

Burritos Mexican Grill

1700 Norman Drive; June 24

100 - A

 

Chick-Fil-A

1015 Lakes Boulevard; June 22

100 - A

 

Chili’s Grill & Bar

1700 Baytree Road; June 23

82 - B

 

Chow Town Grill and Buffett

1550 Baytree Road; June 23

91 - A

 

Covington’s Dining & Catering

310 N. Patterson St.; June 24

100 - A

 

Cowboys Firepit Grill

1088 Lakes Boulevard; June 22

100 - A

 

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #35

1195 St. Augustine Road; June 19

96 - A

 

Daylight Donut Mobile

406 W. Main St., Hahira; June 23

94 - A

 

Dick’s Wings and Gril

1531 Baytree Road; June 23

81 - B

 

Downhome Pizza

601 W. Main St., Hahira; June 23

92 - A

 

Eastern Moon

1044 Lakes Boulevard; June 22

86 - B

 

El Carrisal Mexican Restaurant

303 W. Main St., Hahira; June 23

96 - A

 

El Cazador Restaurant

1600 N. Ashley St.; June 23

91 - A

 

Friends Grille and Bar

3338 Country Club Road, Unit B; June 25

87 - B

 

Georgeo’s BBQ

727 E. Hill Ave.; June 25

97 - A

 

Georgia Bible Camp

5244 Jerico Road, Hahira; June 22

100 - A

 

Georgia Sheriff’s Boys Ranch

5671 Ga. 122 Highway E., Hahira; June 23

96 - A

 

Hardees

7212 Lake Park Boulevard; June 19

92 - A

 

Jack’s Chophouse

4479 North Valdosta Road; June 25

91 - A

 

Jump’N Jacks 4 Kids

3671 N. Coleman Road; June 19

100 - A

 

Langdale Place

2720 Windemere Drive; June 24

97 - A

 

Lin’s Hibachi and Chinese Food

1078 Lakes Boulevard; June 19

91 - A

 

Longhorn Steakhouse

1110 N. St. Augustine Road; June 23

92 - A

 

Mandarin Express

1700 Norman Drive, Spc 1066; June 24

91 - A

 

Marco’s Pizza

4320 Kings Way; June 22

100 - A

 

Margaronas LLC

907 N. Ashley St.; June 19

96 - A

 

Masato Japanese Steak & Seafood

1337 Baytree Road; June 23

92 - A

 

McDonald's

7207 Lakes Boulevard; June 19

100 - A

 

McDonald’s

715 S. Patterson St.; June 23

88 - A

 

Ming’s Chinese Restaurant

508 N. Patterson St.; June 19

82 - B

 

Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurant

4143 North Valdosta Road; June 25

96 - A

 

Mori Japanese Steak House

1709 Norman Drive; June 25

91 - A

 

New China 1

205 S. Church St., Hahira; June 23

94 - A

 

Olive Garden

1315 N. St. Augustine Road; June 23

94 - A

 

Popeye’s

1219 Bemiss Road; June 19

100 - A

 

Rodeo

1219 Lakes Boulevard; June 19

100 - A

 

Royal Buffet

3268 Inner Perimeter Road; June 22

91 - A

 

Smok’n Pig

4228 North Valdosta Road; June 24

92 - A

 

Sonic Drive-In

2537 Bemiss Road; June 23

78 - C

 

Sonic Drive-In

1520 W. Hill Ave.; June 19

94 - A

 

South Georgia Kartway

5290 Shiloh Road, Hahira; June 20

100 - A

 

South Georgia Medical Center

2501 N. Patterson St.; June 23

100 - A

 

Steel Magnolias

132 N. Patterson St.; June 19

92 - A

 

Subway

2172 N. Ashley St.; June 19

100 - A

 

Subway #36481

4593 North Valdosta Road; June 23

92 - A

 

The Grill at Kinderlou

4005 Bear Lake Road; June 25

91 - A

 

The Scoop on Northside

401 Northside Drive, Suite 4; June 19

100 - A

 

The Slice Pizzeria

962 Highway 122, Unit B; June 23

96 - A

 

Wild Adventures Backstage Food Court

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Sup Central

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Fresh Corndog Company

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22

91 - A

 

Wild Adventures Jungle Canteen

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22

96 - A

 

Wild Adventures Lone Star BBQ

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Mama’s Pizzeria

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Mayfield Marketplace

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22

97 - A

 

Wild Adventures Safari Burgers

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Surfside Cafe

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Tailspin Treats

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures The Cantina

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Tumbleweeds

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22

100 - A

 

Wild AdventuresTyphoon Grill

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Wacky Snacks

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22

100 - A

