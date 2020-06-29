A Town Wings
2117 Bemiss Riad; June 22
100 - A
A+B, etc
123 W. Main St., Hahira; June 23
97 - A
Amaize ’n Dogs MU
304 W. Main St., Hahira; June 23
100 - A
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
3245 Inner Perimeter Road; June 22
94 - A
Austin’s Cattle Company
2101 W. Hill Ave.; June 22
89 - B
Barberitos
1337 Baytree Road, Suite I; June 23
100 - A
Birdie’s Events & Catering
206 N. Patterson St.; June 19
100 - A
Buffalo Wild Wing’s
1553 Baytree Road; June 23
97 - A
Burritos Mexican Grill
1700 Norman Drive; June 24
100 - A
Chick-Fil-A
1015 Lakes Boulevard; June 22
100 - A
Chili’s Grill & Bar
1700 Baytree Road; June 23
82 - B
Chow Town Grill and Buffett
1550 Baytree Road; June 23
91 - A
Covington’s Dining & Catering
310 N. Patterson St.; June 24
100 - A
Cowboys Firepit Grill
1088 Lakes Boulevard; June 22
100 - A
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #35
1195 St. Augustine Road; June 19
96 - A
Daylight Donut Mobile
406 W. Main St., Hahira; June 23
94 - A
Dick’s Wings and Gril
1531 Baytree Road; June 23
81 - B
Downhome Pizza
601 W. Main St., Hahira; June 23
92 - A
Eastern Moon
1044 Lakes Boulevard; June 22
86 - B
El Carrisal Mexican Restaurant
303 W. Main St., Hahira; June 23
96 - A
El Cazador Restaurant
1600 N. Ashley St.; June 23
91 - A
Friends Grille and Bar
3338 Country Club Road, Unit B; June 25
87 - B
Georgeo’s BBQ
727 E. Hill Ave.; June 25
97 - A
Georgia Bible Camp
5244 Jerico Road, Hahira; June 22
100 - A
Georgia Sheriff’s Boys Ranch
5671 Ga. 122 Highway E., Hahira; June 23
96 - A
Hardees
7212 Lake Park Boulevard; June 19
92 - A
Jack’s Chophouse
4479 North Valdosta Road; June 25
91 - A
Jump’N Jacks 4 Kids
3671 N. Coleman Road; June 19
100 - A
Langdale Place
2720 Windemere Drive; June 24
97 - A
Lin’s Hibachi and Chinese Food
1078 Lakes Boulevard; June 19
91 - A
Longhorn Steakhouse
1110 N. St. Augustine Road; June 23
92 - A
Mandarin Express
1700 Norman Drive, Spc 1066; June 24
91 - A
Marco’s Pizza
4320 Kings Way; June 22
100 - A
Margaronas LLC
907 N. Ashley St.; June 19
96 - A
Masato Japanese Steak & Seafood
1337 Baytree Road; June 23
92 - A
McDonald's
7207 Lakes Boulevard; June 19
100 - A
McDonald’s
715 S. Patterson St.; June 23
88 - A
Ming’s Chinese Restaurant
508 N. Patterson St.; June 19
82 - B
Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurant
4143 North Valdosta Road; June 25
96 - A
Mori Japanese Steak House
1709 Norman Drive; June 25
91 - A
New China 1
205 S. Church St., Hahira; June 23
94 - A
Olive Garden
1315 N. St. Augustine Road; June 23
94 - A
Popeye’s
1219 Bemiss Road; June 19
100 - A
Rodeo
1219 Lakes Boulevard; June 19
100 - A
Royal Buffet
3268 Inner Perimeter Road; June 22
91 - A
Smok’n Pig
4228 North Valdosta Road; June 24
92 - A
Sonic Drive-In
2537 Bemiss Road; June 23
78 - C
Sonic Drive-In
1520 W. Hill Ave.; June 19
94 - A
South Georgia Kartway
5290 Shiloh Road, Hahira; June 20
100 - A
South Georgia Medical Center
2501 N. Patterson St.; June 23
100 - A
Steel Magnolias
132 N. Patterson St.; June 19
92 - A
Subway
2172 N. Ashley St.; June 19
100 - A
Subway #36481
4593 North Valdosta Road; June 23
92 - A
The Grill at Kinderlou
4005 Bear Lake Road; June 25
91 - A
The Scoop on Northside
401 Northside Drive, Suite 4; June 19
100 - A
The Slice Pizzeria
962 Highway 122, Unit B; June 23
96 - A
Wild Adventures Backstage Food Court
3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22
100 - A
Wild Adventures Sup Central
3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22
100 - A
Wild Adventures Fresh Corndog Company
3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22
91 - A
Wild Adventures Jungle Canteen
3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22
96 - A
Wild Adventures Lone Star BBQ
3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22
100 - A
Wild Adventures Mama’s Pizzeria
3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22
100 - A
Wild Adventures Mayfield Marketplace
3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22
97 - A
Wild Adventures Safari Burgers
3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22
100 - A
Wild Adventures Surfside Cafe
3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22
100 - A
Wild Adventures Tailspin Treats
3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22
100 - A
Wild Adventures The Cantina
3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22
100 - A
Wild Adventures Tumbleweeds
3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22
100 - A
Wild AdventuresTyphoon Grill
3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22
100 - A
Wild Adventures Wacky Snacks
3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 22
100 - A
