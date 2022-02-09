Franks-A-Lot

3100 N. Patterson St.; Jan. 31

94 - A

Wendy’s #12036

1617 N. Ashley St.; Jan. 31

100 - A

Woodstack BBQ Tavern

3147 North Valdosta Road; Jan. 31

96 - A

Chick-fil-A

3147 Inner Perimeter Road

Jan. 31

100 - A

Checker’s Drive-In

2129 N. Ashley St.; Jan. 31

100 - A

Waffle House #1770

4600 North Valdosta Road; Jan. 31

100 - A

Lake Dogs @Twin Lakes

118 Lakes Boulevard, Feb. 1

100 - A

McDonald’s

1840 W. Hill Ave.; Feb. 1

100 - A

Chick-fil-A St. Augustine Mobile

1100 N. St. Augustine Road; Feb. 1

100 - A

Pizza Hut Delivery

404 Northside Drive, Suite B; Feb. 1

100 - A

Bojangles Mobile Unit

1725 W. Hill Ave.; Feb. 1

91 - A

Buffalo Wild Wings

1553 Baytree Road; Feb. 1

96 - A

Wendy’s Hamburgers

1812 W. Hill Ave.; Feb. 1

89 - B

Chick-fil-A

1100 N. St. Augustine; Feb. 1

100 - A

Bojangles

1725 W. Hill Ave.; Feb. 1

91 - A

