Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

3245 Inner Perimeter Road; Oct. 29

96 - A

 

Autry’s BBQ

1811 S. Patterson St.; Oct. 26

100 - A

 

Barberitos

1337 Baytree Road, Suite I; Oct. 28

100 - A

 

Bargainville Flea Market Snack Bar

5465 Mill Store Road, Lake Park; Oct. 24

100 - A

 

Bluewater

1905 Baytree Place, Remerton; Oct. 28

92 - A

 

Bojangles

3661 Inner Perimeter Road; Oct. 29

99 - A

 

Brookewill Holdings LLC DBA Burgerim

1650 Baytree Road, Suite E; Oct. 29

96 - A

 

Bubba Jax Crab Shack

1700 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 29

96 - A

 

Burritos Mexican Grill, LLC

104 E. Northside Drive; Oct. 26

82 - B

 

Chrysler Cafe

4164 North Valdosta Road; Oct. 26

100 - A

 

El Cazador Restaurant

1600 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 29

87 - B

 

El Toreo

3260 North Valdosta Road; Oct. 27

94 - A

 

Fabulous Pizza

1807 Jerry Jones Drive; Oct. 29

94 - A

 

Firehouse Subs

2525 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 26

91 - A

 

Firehouse Subs #2

1525 B Baytree Road; Oct. 29

94 - A

 

Hahira Elementary School

350 Claudia Drive, Hahira; Oct. 28

96 - A

 

Hahira Headstart

403 Main St., Hahira; Oct. 28

100 - A

 

Hampton Inn & Suites

2 Meeting Place Drive; Oct. 26

100 - A

 

Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc.

3026 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 28

95 - A

 

Kirten Corporation dba Apple Valley Cafe

1311 Ga. Hwy. 122 North, Hahira; Oct. 28

91 - A

 

Krystal

1205 N. St. Augustine Road; Oct. 28

100 - A

 

McDonald's

7207 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Oct. 26

100 - A

 

Michael’s Deli

1307 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 26

90 - A

 

Mulligan’s Sports Pub

1919 Baytree Place, Remerton; Oct. 29

82 - B

 

Pizza Hut

3024 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 26

96 - A

 

Pizza Hut

7171 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Oct. 26

100 - A

 

Relish-Bit Tasty Burgers!

914 Baytree Road; Oct. 28

91 - A

 

Royal Buffet

3268 Inner Perimeter Road; Oct. 29

94 - A

 

S.L. Mason Elementary School

813 W. Gordon St.; Oct. 28

100 - A

 

Skate & Play Family Fun Center

3124 N. Oak St. Ext; Oct. 29

91 - A

 

Soultry’s Southern Cuisine

1573 Baytree Road; Oct. 29

90 - A

 

St. John’s School

800 Gornto Road; Oct. 28

100 - A

 

Steak N’ Shake

980 N. St. Augustine Road; Oct. 28

95 - A

 

Stoner’s Pizza Joint

1211 Baytree Road; Oct. 26

100 - A

 

The Orchard at Stone Creek

4900 Tillman Crossing A; Oct. 29

100 - A

 

The Q Deli Bar

1577 Baytree Road; Oct. 29

100 - A

 

Valdosta High School Cafeteria

4590 Inner Perimeter Road; Oct. 28

100 - A

 

Valdosta Mall Carnival; Chicken & Fry

1700 Norman Drive; Oct. 28

100 - A (Temporary)

 

Valdosta Mall Carnival; Funnel Cake &

Elephant Ear

1700 Norman Drive; Oct. 28

 

100 - A (Temporary)

Valdosta Mall Carnival; Pizza

1700 Norman Drive; Oct. 28

100 - A (Temporary)

 

Valdosta Mall Carnival; Popcorn & Cotton Candy

1700 Norman Drive.; Oct. 28

100 - A (Temporary)

 

Valdosta Mall Carnival; Sausage

1700 Norman Drive; Oct. 28

100 - A (Temporary)

 

Valdosta Mall Carnival; Donut Factory

1700 Norman Drive; Oct. 28

100 - A (Temporary)

 

VSU Einsteins Bagels - North

2525 N. Patterson St.; Oct. 28

100 - A

 

Wendy’s

1303 St. Augustine Road; Oct. 29

87 - B

 

Wendy’s Restaurant

3450 Madison Highway; Oct. 26

93 - A

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you