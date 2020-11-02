Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
3245 Inner Perimeter Road; Oct. 29
96 - A
Autry’s BBQ
1811 S. Patterson St.; Oct. 26
100 - A
Barberitos
1337 Baytree Road, Suite I; Oct. 28
100 - A
Bargainville Flea Market Snack Bar
5465 Mill Store Road, Lake Park; Oct. 24
100 - A
Bluewater
1905 Baytree Place, Remerton; Oct. 28
92 - A
Bojangles
3661 Inner Perimeter Road; Oct. 29
99 - A
Brookewill Holdings LLC DBA Burgerim
1650 Baytree Road, Suite E; Oct. 29
96 - A
Bubba Jax Crab Shack
1700 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 29
96 - A
Burritos Mexican Grill, LLC
104 E. Northside Drive; Oct. 26
82 - B
Chrysler Cafe
4164 North Valdosta Road; Oct. 26
100 - A
El Cazador Restaurant
1600 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 29
87 - B
El Toreo
3260 North Valdosta Road; Oct. 27
94 - A
Fabulous Pizza
1807 Jerry Jones Drive; Oct. 29
94 - A
Firehouse Subs
2525 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 26
91 - A
Firehouse Subs #2
1525 B Baytree Road; Oct. 29
94 - A
Hahira Elementary School
350 Claudia Drive, Hahira; Oct. 28
96 - A
Hahira Headstart
403 Main St., Hahira; Oct. 28
100 - A
Hampton Inn & Suites
2 Meeting Place Drive; Oct. 26
100 - A
Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc.
3026 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 28
95 - A
Kirten Corporation dba Apple Valley Cafe
1311 Ga. Hwy. 122 North, Hahira; Oct. 28
91 - A
Krystal
1205 N. St. Augustine Road; Oct. 28
100 - A
McDonald's
7207 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Oct. 26
100 - A
Michael’s Deli
1307 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 26
90 - A
Mulligan’s Sports Pub
1919 Baytree Place, Remerton; Oct. 29
82 - B
Pizza Hut
3024 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 26
96 - A
Pizza Hut
7171 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Oct. 26
100 - A
Relish-Bit Tasty Burgers!
914 Baytree Road; Oct. 28
91 - A
Royal Buffet
3268 Inner Perimeter Road; Oct. 29
94 - A
S.L. Mason Elementary School
813 W. Gordon St.; Oct. 28
100 - A
Skate & Play Family Fun Center
3124 N. Oak St. Ext; Oct. 29
91 - A
Soultry’s Southern Cuisine
1573 Baytree Road; Oct. 29
90 - A
St. John’s School
800 Gornto Road; Oct. 28
100 - A
Steak N’ Shake
980 N. St. Augustine Road; Oct. 28
95 - A
Stoner’s Pizza Joint
1211 Baytree Road; Oct. 26
100 - A
The Orchard at Stone Creek
4900 Tillman Crossing A; Oct. 29
100 - A
The Q Deli Bar
1577 Baytree Road; Oct. 29
100 - A
Valdosta High School Cafeteria
4590 Inner Perimeter Road; Oct. 28
100 - A
Valdosta Mall Carnival; Chicken & Fry
1700 Norman Drive; Oct. 28
100 - A (Temporary)
Valdosta Mall Carnival; Funnel Cake &
Elephant Ear
1700 Norman Drive; Oct. 28
100 - A (Temporary)
Valdosta Mall Carnival; Pizza
1700 Norman Drive; Oct. 28
100 - A (Temporary)
Valdosta Mall Carnival; Popcorn & Cotton Candy
1700 Norman Drive.; Oct. 28
100 - A (Temporary)
Valdosta Mall Carnival; Sausage
1700 Norman Drive; Oct. 28
100 - A (Temporary)
Valdosta Mall Carnival; Donut Factory
1700 Norman Drive; Oct. 28
100 - A (Temporary)
VSU Einsteins Bagels - North
2525 N. Patterson St.; Oct. 28
100 - A
Wendy’s
1303 St. Augustine Road; Oct. 29
87 - B
Wendy’s Restaurant
3450 Madison Highway; Oct. 26
93 - A
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.