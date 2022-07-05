The Salty Snapper

1405 Gornto Road; June 27

96 - A

All Spice Cafe`

2501 N. Ashley St.; June 27

100 - A

Dawg House Base of Operations

432 Park Ave.; June 28

100 - A

Wild Adventures Pharaoh’s Dippin Dots

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 28

100 - A

Wild Adventures Showtime Snacks

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 28

100 - A

Wild Adventures Typhoon Grill

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 28

91 - A

Wild Adventures Jungle Canteen

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 28

100 - A

Wild Adventures Jungle Canteen

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 28

100 - A

Wild Adventures Backstage Food Court

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 28

100 - A

Giulio’s Greek Italian Restaurant

105 E. Ann St.; June 28

92 - A

The Shrimp Box

206 South St.; June 29

100 - A

The Mix Frozen Yogurt Mobile Unit

1803 Jerry Jones Drive; June 29

96 - A

Thai Mobile Unit and Base

5855 Bemiss Road; June 29

100 - A

Mom & Dad’s ItalianRestaurant

4143 North Valdosta Road; June 29

100 - A

Mori Japanese Steak House

1709 Norman Drive; June 29

100 - A 

