8 Finger Jack Stew and Q

1708 Mora Road, Willacoochee; May 29

100 - A

Betty’s Diner

2175 N. Ashley St.; June 7

72 - C

Big Nick’s MU

904 Baytree Road; June 9

100 - A

Blazin' Hog BBQ

392 SE Railroad, Alapaha; May 28

91 - A

Burritos Mexican Grill

1700 Norman Drive; June 8

June 8

90 - A

Business Bites – VSU

1500 N. Patterson St.; June 10

100 - A

Chili’s Grill & Bar

1700 Baytree Road; June 9

74 - C

Country Love Soulfood & BBQ 

103 S. Webb St., Hahira; May 28

100 - A

Daylight Donut Bas

406 W. West, Hahira; June 3

94 - A (Follow up)

Daylight Donut Mobile

406 W. Main St., Hahira; June 3

94 - A

Ella’s Top Corral

1007 S. Patterson St.; June 7

82 - B

Hip Hop Fish & Chicken

702 S. Patterson St.; June 7

100 - A (Initial)

Jerkin Ya Soul Caribbean & Soul Food Restaurant

428 E. Park Ave.; June 3

85 - B (Follow up)

Mellow Mushroom

1525 Baytree Road; June 1

83 - B

Mori Japanese Steak House

1709 Norman Drive; June 9

96 - A

Mo’s Mediterranean Table

200 N. Patterson St.; June 10

91 - A

Oasis Icee

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 10

100 - A

Park Avenue Methodist Church

100 E. Park Ave.; June 7

100 - A

Passage 2 India & Brothers Grill House

2910 N. Ashley St. Suite E; June 3

81 - B

Rodeo

1219 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; June 9

100 - A

Soultry’s Southern Cuisine

1573 Baytree Road; June 10

91 - A

Steak N’ Shake

980 N. St. Augustine Road; June 10

72 - C

Steel Magnolias

132 N. Patterson St.; June 11

93 - A

The Golden Crab

1703 Gornto Road; June 3

83 - B

VSU: Blazer Sports Grill-

Hopper Hall

1500 N. Patterson St.; June 10

100 - A

VSU: Palms Dining Hall

1500 N. Patterson St.; June 10

100 - A

VSU: Einstein Bagels - North

2525 N. Patterson St.; June 10

100 - A

Wild Adventures Backstage Food Court

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 10

100 - A

Wild Adventures Cabana Snacks

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 10

100 - A

Wild Adventures Splash Snacks

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 10

100 - A

Wild Adventures Surfside Cafe

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 10

96 - A

Wild Adventures The BBQ Smokehouse

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 10

100 - A

Wild Adventures The Catina

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 10

100 - A

Wild Adventures The Island Chicken Fry Co.

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 10

96 - A

Wild Adventures Wahee Dippin Dots

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 10

100 - A

Wild Adventures Concert Concession

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 10

100 - A

Wooden Nickel Pub

3269 Inner Perimeter Road; June 7

91 - A

