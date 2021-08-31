Arby’s #5970
1202 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 24
88 - B
BB Funnel Cakes & Things Base of Operation
1208 Tracy Lane; Aug. 12
100 - A
BB Funnel Cakes & Things Mobile
1208 Tracy Lane; Aug. 12
100 - A
Burger King
1164 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 23
96 - A
Dawg House
4201 N. Forrest St.; Aug. 12
100 - A (Initial)
Dawg House Base of Operation
4201 N. Forrest St.; Aug. 12
100 - A (Initial)
Dominos Pizza
210 Northside Drive; Aug. 19
96 - A
Fazoli’s
1307 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 26
63 - U
Firehouse Subs
2525 N. Ashley St.; Aug. 16
90 - A
Georgia Christian School Dining Hall
4359 Dasher Road; Aug. 16
100 - A
Hahira Elementary School
350 Claudia Drive, Hahira; Aug. 24
100 - A
Hahira Middle School
101 S. Nelson St., Hahira; Aug. 24
100 - A
Hibachi Highway
1701 Holloway Drive, Quitman; Aug. 19
97 - A
Holiday Inn Express (Breakfast)
7155 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Aug. 16
100 - A
Huddle House
419 Northside Drive; Aug. 18
64 - U
J.L. Lomax Elementary School
1450 Howell Road; Aug. 18
100 - A
KD’ZZZ Barbecue Smokehouse
5389 Madison Highway; Aug. 23
100 - A
King of R&B
928 Pine Cone Circle; Aug. 19
100 - A
King of R&B Mobile Unit
928 Pine Cone Circle; Aug. 19
100 - A
Kona Ice Lowndes
604 Parker Mathis Drive; Aug. 19
100 - A
Krystal
1205 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 16
100 - A
Lake Park Elementary
604 W. Marion St., Lake Park; Aug. 18
100 - A
Lowndes High School
1112 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 20
100 - A
Mandarin Express
1700 Norman Drive SPC 1066; Aug. 11
97 - A
McDonald’s
1177 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 16
91 - A
McDonald’s
4185 North Valdosta Road; Aug. 13
100 - A
Moulton-Branch Elementary School
5725 Perimeter Road; Aug. 18
100 - A
Panda Express Restaurant
1000 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 16
85 - B
Red Owl Coffee,
Golden Dart Coffee Enterprises, LLC
4100 North Valdosta Road; Aug. 13
99 – A
S.L. Mason Elementary School
813 W. Gordon St.; Aug. 12
100 - A
Scintilla Charter Academy
2017 E. Park Ave.; Aug. 23
95 - A
Speedy Hot Dogs to Go
434 Cedar Hill Drive; Aug. 20
100 - A
Starbucks
3316 North Valdosta Road; Aug. 18
100 - A
Subway #36481
4593 North Valdosta Road; Aug. 19
86 - B
The Pepi Companies
4380 Old US Highway 41 North, Hahira; Aug. 24
94 - A
The Shrimp Box
206 South St., Nashville; Aug. 19
100 - A
Valdosta Early College Academy
1606 Azalea Drive; Aug. 17
100 - A
Valdosta Middle School
110 Burton St.; Aug. 19
97 - A
VSU: Brewed Awakenings-Odum Library
1500 N. Patterson St.; Aug. 16
100 - A
Wendy’s Hahira
825 Ga. Highway 122 W, Hahira
Aug. 26
100 - A
Zacadoos Baytree
1202 Baytree Road; Aug. 24
100 - A
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.