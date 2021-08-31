Arby’s #5970

1202 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 24

88 - B

BB Funnel Cakes & Things Base of Operation

1208 Tracy Lane; Aug. 12

100 - A

BB Funnel Cakes & Things Mobile

1208 Tracy Lane; Aug. 12

100 - A

Burger King

1164 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 23

96 - A

Dawg House

4201 N. Forrest St.; Aug. 12

100 - A (Initial)

Dawg House Base of Operation

4201 N. Forrest St.; Aug. 12

100 - A (Initial)

Dominos Pizza

210 Northside Drive; Aug. 19

96 - A

Fazoli’s

1307 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 26

63 - U

Firehouse Subs

2525 N. Ashley St.; Aug. 16

90 - A

Georgia Christian School Dining Hall

4359 Dasher Road; Aug. 16

100 - A

Hahira Elementary School

350 Claudia Drive, Hahira; Aug. 24

100 - A

Hahira Middle School

101 S. Nelson St., Hahira; Aug. 24

100 - A

Hibachi Highway

1701 Holloway Drive, Quitman; Aug. 19

97 - A

Holiday Inn Express (Breakfast)

7155 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Aug. 16

100 - A

Huddle House

419 Northside Drive; Aug. 18

64 - U

J.L. Lomax Elementary School

1450 Howell Road; Aug. 18

100 - A

KD’ZZZ Barbecue Smokehouse

5389 Madison Highway; Aug. 23

100 - A

King of R&B

928 Pine Cone Circle; Aug. 19

100 - A

King of R&B Mobile Unit

928 Pine Cone Circle; Aug. 19

100 - A

Kona Ice Lowndes

604 Parker Mathis Drive; Aug. 19

100 - A

Krystal

1205 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 16

100 - A

Lake Park Elementary

604 W. Marion St., Lake Park; Aug. 18

100 - A

Lowndes High School

1112 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 20

100 - A

Mandarin Express

1700 Norman Drive SPC 1066; Aug. 11

97 - A

McDonald’s

1177 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 16

91 - A

McDonald’s

4185 North Valdosta Road; Aug. 13

100 - A

Moulton-Branch Elementary School

5725 Perimeter Road; Aug. 18

100 - A

Panda Express Restaurant

1000 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 16

85 - B

Red Owl Coffee,

Golden Dart Coffee Enterprises, LLC

4100 North Valdosta Road; Aug. 13

99 – A

S.L. Mason Elementary School

813 W. Gordon St.; Aug. 12

100 - A

Scintilla Charter Academy

2017 E. Park Ave.; Aug. 23

95 - A

Speedy Hot Dogs to Go

434 Cedar Hill Drive; Aug. 20

100 - A

Starbucks

3316 North Valdosta Road; Aug. 18

100 - A

Subway #36481

4593 North Valdosta Road; Aug. 19

86 - B

The Pepi Companies

4380 Old US Highway 41 North, Hahira; Aug. 24

94 - A

The Shrimp Box

206 South St., Nashville; Aug. 19

100 - A

Valdosta Early College Academy

1606 Azalea Drive; Aug. 17

100 - A

Valdosta Middle School

110 Burton St.; Aug. 19

97 - A

VSU: Brewed Awakenings-Odum Library

1500 N. Patterson St.; Aug. 16

100 - A

Wendy’s Hahira

825 Ga. Highway 122 W, Hahira

Aug. 26

100 - A

Zacadoos Baytree

1202 Baytree Road; Aug. 24

100 - A

