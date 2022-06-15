Hug in a Mug Coffee Company
1301 Baytree Road; May 27
100 - A (New Facility)
Hibachi Highway
1701 Holloway Drive; May 27
100 - A
Subway #3120
340 Norman Drive; May 27
89 - B
Georgeo’s BBQ
727 E. Hill Ave.; May 27
100 - A
Lowndes County Jail/Trinity Good Service
12 Prison Farm Road; May 31
98 - A
Second Harvest of South Georgia Inc.
1411 Harbin Circle; May 31
100 - A
Zaxby’s
3250 Inner Perimeter Road; May 31
98 - A
Popeye’s
2119 Bemiss Road; May 31
95 - A
Taco Bell
1258 Lakes Boulevard; June 1
100 - A
Bubba Jax Crab Shack
1700 W. Hill Ave.; June 1
100 - A
Zaxby’s
1220 Lakes Boulevard; June 1
100 - A
Krystal
1266 Lakes Boulevard; June 1
100 - A
Steak n Shake
980 N. St. Augustine Road; June 1
91 - A
Sonny’s BBQ
1701 Norman Drive; June 1
96 - A
Body Fit Family Fitness
1186 Lakes Boulevard; June 2
100 - A
Billiards on Baytree
1305 Baytree Road; June 2
97 - A
Bluewater
1905 Baytree Place; June 2
100 - A
The Pour House
2182 N. Ashley St.; June 2
100 - A
Mid Street Bar & Grill
1915 Baytree Place; June 2
93 - A
Red Owl Coffee Company
1061 Lakes Boulevard; June 2
100 - A
Sonic Drive-in
2537 Bemiss Road; June 2
83 - B
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
2801 N. Ashley St.; June 2
89 - B
Sonic Drive-in
1520 W. Hill Ave.; June 2
93 - A
Mulligan’s Sports Pub
1919 Baytree Place; June 2
93 - A
South Georgia Kartway
5290 Shiloh Road; June 3
100 - A
