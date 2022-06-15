Hug in a Mug Coffee Company

1301 Baytree Road; May 27

100 - A (New Facility)

Hibachi Highway

1701 Holloway Drive; May 27

100 - A

Subway #3120

340 Norman Drive; May 27

89 - B

Georgeo’s BBQ

727 E. Hill Ave.; May 27

100 - A

Lowndes County Jail/Trinity Good Service

12 Prison Farm Road; May 31

98 - A

Second Harvest of South Georgia Inc.

1411 Harbin Circle; May 31

100 - A

Zaxby’s

3250 Inner Perimeter Road; May 31

98 - A

Popeye’s

2119 Bemiss Road; May 31

95 - A

Taco Bell

1258 Lakes Boulevard; June 1

100 - A

Bubba Jax Crab Shack

1700 W. Hill Ave.; June 1

100 - A

Zaxby’s

1220 Lakes Boulevard; June 1

100 - A

Krystal

1266 Lakes Boulevard; June 1

100 - A

Steak n Shake

980 N. St. Augustine Road; June 1

91 - A

Sonny’s BBQ

1701 Norman Drive; June 1

96 - A

Body Fit Family Fitness

1186 Lakes Boulevard; June 2

100 - A

Billiards on Baytree

1305 Baytree Road; June 2

97 - A

Bluewater

1905 Baytree Place; June 2

100 - A

The Pour House

2182 N. Ashley St.; June 2

100 - A

Mid Street Bar & Grill

1915 Baytree Place; June 2

93 - A

Red Owl Coffee Company

1061 Lakes Boulevard; June 2

100 - A

Sonic Drive-in

2537 Bemiss Road; June 2

83 - B

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

2801 N. Ashley St.; June 2

89 - B

Sonic Drive-in

1520 W. Hill Ave.; June 2

93 - A

Mulligan’s Sports Pub

1919 Baytree Place; June 2

93 - A

South Georgia Kartway

5290 Shiloh Road; June 3

100 - A

