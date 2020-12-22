A+B, etc.
123 W. Main St., Hahira; Dec. 14
100 - A
Amaize ’n Dogs Base
304 W. Main St., Hahira; Dec. 8
100 - A
Amaize ’n Dogs Base MU
304 W. Main St., Hahira; Dec. 8
100 - A
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
1301 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 9
90 - A
Azalea’s Restaurant and Lounge
1805 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 4
91 - A
Best Western Plus Restaurant
4025 Northlake Drive; Dec. 8
100 - A
Big Dummy’s Pub
4991 U.S. Highway 41 S., Lake Park; Dec. 10
93 - A
Big Nick’s
904 Baytree Road; Dec. 15
96 - A
Big Nick’s MU
904 Baytree Road; Dec. 15
97 - A
Billiards on Baytree
1305 Baytree Road; Dec. 11
100 - A
Buffalo Wild Wing’s
1553 Baytree Road; Dec. 9
92 - A
Cajun Wild Crab
282 Norman Drive, Suite A; Dec. 17
83 - B
Checker’s Drive-In
2129 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 10
100-A
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, Inc. dab
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen; 270 Norman Drive
58 - U
Chick Fil A
1015 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Dec. 17
100 - A
Chopz Deli
2418 Rocky Ford Road; Dec. 16
88 - B
Church Street Cafe`
107 S. Church St., Hahira; Dec. 18
96 - A
Cinnaholic Valdosta
1609 Norman Drive; Dec. 9
100 - A
Country Love Soulfood & BBQ LLC
103 S. Webb St., Hahira; Dec. 18
100 - A
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #89
4914 Timber Drive, Lake Park; Dec. 17
96 - A
Cuz’s Sports Bar
4333 Bemiss Road, Building 788; Dec. 15
90 - A
Dad’s Good To Go-Food To Go
5151 E. Gordon St.; Dec. 9
100 - A
Daylight Donut Base
406 W. West, Hahira; Dec. 14
87 - B
Daylight Donut Mobile
406 W. Main St., Hahira; Dec. 14
91 - A
Denny’s Restaurant
1328 St. Augustine Road; Dec. 15
85 - B
Denny’s Restaurant
7001 Belleville-Lake Park; Dec. 8
93 - A
El Carrisal Mexican Restaurant
303 W. Main St., Hahira; Dec. 14
97 - A
El Cazador Express
4920 U.S. Hwy. 41 S, Lake Park; Dec. 10
96 - A
Exotic Flavor Funnel Cakes LLC
1126 W. Hwy. 122 B, Lakeland; Dec. 9
100 - A (Initial)
Fairfield Inn & Suites Restaurant
2010 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 4
100 - A
Farmhouse
5123 Mill Store Road, Lake Park; Dec. 17
86 - B
Farmhouse
5123 Mill Store Road, Lake Park; Dec. 18
96 - A
Franks-A-Lot
3100 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 9
100 - A
Friends Grille and Bar
3339 Country Club Road, Unit 8; Dec. 10
89 - B
Georgia Bible Camp
5244 Jerico Road, Hahira; Dec. 8
100 - A
Georgia Sheriff’s Boys Ranch
5671 Ga. 122 Highway E., Hahira; Dec. 7
100 - A
Great Wall GA Inc.
2908 N. Ashley St., Suite A; Dec. 9
87 - B
Hahira Elementary School
350 Claudia Drive, Hahira; Dec. 8
100 - A
Hahira Headstart
403 Main St., Hahira; Dec. 8
100 - A
Hip Hop Fish & Chicken
702 S. Patterson St.; Dec. 14
96 - A
Hip Hop Fish and Chicken
2918 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 10
100 - A
Holiday Inn Express
1330 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 7
100 - A
Huddle House
803 Georgia 122 Highway W., Hahira; Dec. 10
96 - A
IHOP 36-144
1821 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 16
91 - A
J.L. Newbern Middle School
2015 E. Park Ave.; Dec. 9
100 - A
James L. Dewar Elementary School
3539 Mt. Zion Church Road; Dec 9
100 - A
Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering
205 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 16
95 - A
Kona Ice Lowndes
604 Parker Mathis Drive; Dec. 5
100 - A
Kona Ice MU
604 Parker Mathis Drive; Dec. 5
100 - A
Lin’s Hibachi and Chines Food
1078 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Dec. 17
95 - A
Locals Juice & Smoothie Bar
3219 N. Oak St. Ext.; Dec. 10
100 - A
Lowndes High School
1112 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 16
100 - A
Margaronas LLC
907 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 9
93 - A
Masato Japanese Steak&Seafood
1337 Baytree Road; Dec. 8
92 - A
Ming’s Chinese Restaurant
508 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 9
80 - B
Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurant
4143 North Valdosta Road; Dec. 15
100 - A
Mori Japanese Steak House
1709 Norman Drive; Dec. 10
98 - A
New China 1
205 S. Church St., Hahira; Dec. 14
97 - A
Ole Times Country Buffet
1193 St. Augustine Road; Dec. 8
97 - A
Osaka Hibachi and Sushi
3310 Perimeter Park B Road; Dec. 16
91 - A
Parkwood Development Center
1501 N. Lee St.; Dec. 16
91 - A
Pilot Travel Center #631 Subway
7001 Lake Park Bellville Road; Dec. 8
91 - A
Pine Grove Elementary School
4175 River Road; Dec. 14
100 - A
Pine Grove Middle School
4159 River Road; Dec. 14
100 - A
Pruitt Health-Crestwood
415 Pendleton Place, Valdosta; Dec. 10
100 - A
Pruitt Health-Hall Hill
415 Pendleton Home Place; Dec. 10
95 - A
Pruitt Health-Valdosta
2501 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 18
94 - A
Rodeo
1219 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Dec. 15
100 - A
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
2801 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 15
88 - B
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
2801 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 17
100 - A
Sio Daiquiri Bar & Grill
2905 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 16
85 - B
Smok’n Pig
4228 North Valdosta Road; Dec. 16
96 - A
South Georgia Kartway
5290 Shiloh Road, Hahira; Dec. 5
100 - A
South Georgia Medical Center
2501 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 14
100 - A
South Georgia Medical Center Outpatient Plaza
4280 North Valdosta Road; Dec. 7
96 - A
Texas Roadhouse
1874 Clubhouse Drive; Dec. 14
92 - A
The Bistro
132 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 17
97 - A
The Garden Grille & Bar
1702 Gornto Road; Dec. 8
97 - A
The Grill at Kinderlou
4005 Bear Lake Road; Dec. 16
91 - A
The Mill Pizza Buffet and Games
1337 Baytree Road; Dec. 17
91 - A
The Slice Pizzeria
962 Highway 122, Unit B, Hahira; Dec. 10
87 - B
Uncle Carlo’s Italian Restaurant
1024 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Dec. 17
96 - A
Valdosta Country Club Cafeteria
3500 Country Club Road; Dec. 10
96 - A
Vibez Lounge & Nightclub
2159 Bemiss Road; Dec. 9
100 - A
Waffle House
1245 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Dec. 15
96 - A
Wendy’s
5110 Jewell Futch Road, Lake Park; Dec. 14
100 - A
Westside Elementary School
2470 James Road; Dec. 8
100 - A
WoodStack BBQ Tavern
4038 North Valdosta Road; Dec. 10
86 - B
Zaxby’s
1220 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Dec. 14
96 - A
