123 W. Main St., Hahira; Dec. 14

100 - A

 

Amaize ’n Dogs Base

304 W. Main St., Hahira; Dec. 8

100 - A

 

Amaize ’n Dogs Base MU

304 W. Main St., Hahira; Dec. 8

100 - A

 

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

1301 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 9

90 - A

 

Azalea’s Restaurant and Lounge

1805 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 4

91 - A

 

Best Western Plus Restaurant

4025 Northlake Drive; Dec. 8

100 - A

 

Big Dummy’s Pub

4991 U.S. Highway 41 S., Lake Park; Dec. 10

93 - A

 

Big Nick’s

904 Baytree Road; Dec. 15

96 - A

 

Big Nick’s MU

904 Baytree Road; Dec. 15

97 - A

 

Billiards on Baytree

1305 Baytree Road; Dec. 11

100 - A

 

Buffalo Wild Wing’s

1553 Baytree Road; Dec. 9

92 - A

 

Cajun Wild Crab

282 Norman Drive, Suite A; Dec. 17

83 - B

 

Checker’s Drive-In

2129 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 10

100-A

 

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, Inc. dab

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen; 270 Norman Drive

58 - U

 

Chick Fil A

1015 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Dec. 17

100 - A

 

Chopz Deli

2418 Rocky Ford Road; Dec. 16

88 - B

 

Church Street Cafe`

107 S. Church St., Hahira; Dec. 18

96 - A

 

Cinnaholic Valdosta

1609 Norman Drive; Dec. 9

100 - A

 

Country Love Soulfood & BBQ LLC

103 S. Webb St., Hahira; Dec. 18

100 - A

 

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #89

4914 Timber Drive, Lake Park; Dec. 17

96 - A

 

Cuz’s Sports Bar

4333 Bemiss Road, Building 788; Dec. 15

90 - A

 

Dad’s Good To Go-Food To Go

5151 E. Gordon St.; Dec. 9

100 - A

 

Daylight Donut Base

406 W. West, Hahira; Dec. 14

87 - B

 

Daylight Donut Mobile

406 W. Main St., Hahira; Dec. 14

91 - A

 

Denny’s Restaurant

1328 St. Augustine Road; Dec. 15

85 - B

 

Denny’s Restaurant

7001 Belleville-Lake Park; Dec. 8

93 - A

 

El Carrisal Mexican Restaurant

303 W. Main St., Hahira; Dec. 14

97 - A

 

El Cazador Express

4920 U.S. Hwy. 41 S, Lake Park; Dec. 10

96 - A

 

Exotic Flavor Funnel Cakes LLC

1126 W. Hwy. 122 B, Lakeland; Dec. 9

100 - A (Initial)

 

Fairfield Inn & Suites Restaurant

2010 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 4

100 - A

 

Farmhouse

5123 Mill Store Road, Lake Park; Dec. 17

86 - B

 

Farmhouse

5123 Mill Store Road, Lake Park; Dec. 18

96 - A

 

Franks-A-Lot

3100 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 9

100 - A

 

Friends Grille and Bar

3339 Country Club Road, Unit 8; Dec. 10

89 - B

 

Georgia Bible Camp

5244 Jerico Road, Hahira; Dec. 8

100 - A

 

Georgia Sheriff’s Boys Ranch

5671 Ga. 122 Highway E., Hahira; Dec. 7

100 - A

 

Great Wall GA Inc.

2908 N. Ashley St., Suite A; Dec. 9

87 - B

 

Hahira Elementary School

350 Claudia Drive, Hahira; Dec. 8

100 - A

 

Hahira Headstart

403 Main St., Hahira; Dec. 8

100 - A

 

Hip Hop Fish & Chicken

702 S. Patterson St.; Dec. 14

96 - A

 

Hip Hop Fish and Chicken

2918 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 10

100 - A

 

Holiday Inn Express

1330 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 7

100 - A

 

Huddle House

803 Georgia 122 Highway W., Hahira; Dec. 10

96 - A

 

IHOP 36-144

1821 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 16

91 - A

 

J.L. Newbern Middle School

2015 E. Park Ave.; Dec. 9

100 - A

 

James L. Dewar Elementary School

3539 Mt. Zion Church Road; Dec 9

100 - A

 

Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering

205 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 16

95 - A

 

Kona Ice Lowndes

604 Parker Mathis Drive; Dec. 5

100 - A

 

Kona Ice MU

604 Parker Mathis Drive; Dec. 5

100 - A

 

Lin’s Hibachi and Chines Food

1078 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Dec. 17

95 - A

 

Locals Juice & Smoothie Bar

3219 N. Oak St. Ext.; Dec. 10

100 - A

 

Lowndes High School

1112 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 16

100 - A

 

Margaronas LLC

907 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 9

93 - A

 

Masato Japanese Steak&Seafood

1337 Baytree Road; Dec. 8

92 - A

 

Ming’s Chinese Restaurant

508 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 9

80 - B

 

Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurant

4143 North Valdosta Road; Dec. 15

100 - A

 

Mori Japanese Steak House

1709 Norman Drive; Dec. 10

98 - A

 

New China 1

205 S. Church St., Hahira; Dec. 14

97 - A

 

Ole Times Country Buffet

1193 St. Augustine Road; Dec. 8

97 - A

 

Osaka Hibachi and Sushi

3310 Perimeter Park B Road; Dec. 16

91 - A

 

Parkwood Development Center

1501 N. Lee St.; Dec. 16

91 - A

 

Pilot Travel Center #631 Subway

7001 Lake Park Bellville Road; Dec. 8

91 - A

 

Pine Grove Elementary School

4175 River Road; Dec. 14

100 - A

 

Pine Grove Middle School

4159 River Road; Dec. 14

100 - A

 

Pruitt Health-Crestwood

415 Pendleton Place, Valdosta; Dec. 10

100 - A

 

Pruitt Health-Hall Hill

415 Pendleton Home Place; Dec. 10

95 - A

 

Pruitt Health-Valdosta

2501 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 18

94 - A

 

Rodeo

1219 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Dec. 15

100 - A

 

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

2801 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 15

88 - B

 

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

2801 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 17

100 - A

 

Sio Daiquiri Bar & Grill

2905 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 16

85 - B

 

Smok’n Pig

4228 North Valdosta Road; Dec. 16

96 - A

 

South Georgia Kartway

5290 Shiloh Road, Hahira; Dec. 5

100 - A

 

South Georgia Medical Center

2501 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 14

100 - A

 

South Georgia Medical Center Outpatient Plaza

4280 North Valdosta Road; Dec. 7

96 - A

 

Texas Roadhouse

1874 Clubhouse Drive; Dec. 14

92 - A

 

The Bistro

132 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 17

97 - A

 

The Garden Grille & Bar

1702 Gornto Road; Dec. 8

97 - A

 

The Grill at Kinderlou

4005 Bear Lake Road; Dec. 16

91 - A

 

The Mill Pizza Buffet and Games

1337 Baytree Road; Dec. 17

91 - A

 

The Slice Pizzeria

962 Highway 122, Unit B, Hahira; Dec. 10

87 - B

 

Uncle Carlo’s Italian Restaurant

1024 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Dec. 17

96 - A

 

Valdosta Country Club Cafeteria

3500 Country Club Road; Dec. 10

96 - A

 

Vibez Lounge & Nightclub

2159 Bemiss Road; Dec. 9

100 - A

 

Waffle House

1245 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Dec. 15

96 - A

 

Wendy’s

5110 Jewell Futch Road, Lake Park; Dec. 14

100 - A

 

Westside Elementary School

2470 James Road; Dec. 8

100 - A

 

WoodStack BBQ Tavern

4038 North Valdosta Road; Dec. 10

86 - B

 

Zaxby’s

1220 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Dec. 14

96 - A

