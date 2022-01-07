Austin’s Cattle Company
2101 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 31
100 - A
South Georgia Kartway
5290 Shiloh Road; Dec. 29
100 - A
Skate & Play Family Fun Center
3124 N. Oak St. Ext.; Dec. 29
82 - B
Smok’n Pig
4228 North Valdosta Road; Dec. 28
91 - A
Popeye’s Louisiana Restaurant
1765 Norman Drive; Dec. 28
100 - A
GUD Coffee, LLC
118 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 27
100 - A
All Spice Cafe – SGMC
2501 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 22
100 - A
Mori Japanese Steakhouse
1709 Norman Drive; Dec. 21
93 - A
The Salty Snapper
1405 Gornto Road; Dec. 21
93 - A
Thai Mobile Unit
5855 Bemiss Road; Dec. 21
99-A
Cup Works
3960 Macy Drive; Dec. 20
99 - A
Rascals
4875 Highway 41 N., Lake Park; Dec. 20
100 - A
Chow Town Grill and Buffet
1550 Baytree Road; Dec. 20
82 - B
Panera Bread Cafe` #6071
1173 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 20
97 - A
El Toreo
1713 Gornto Road; Dec. 20
87 - B
