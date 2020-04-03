Community Soup Kitchen

601 N. Lee St.; March 16

91 - A

 

Diggidees

118 Northside Drive, A; March 16

94 - A

 

Moe’s

2112 W. Hill Ave.; March 19

100 - A

 

The Canopy at Azalea Grove

6002 N. Oak St.; March 24

100 - A 

 

