Big Dummy’s Pub

4991 U.S. Highway 41 S.; Jan. 16

99 - A

 

Domino’s Pizza

4644 Bemiss Road, Suite B; Jan. 21

100 - A

 

Just Love Coffee Cafe

1733 Gornto Road, Suite 101-C; Jan. 21

87 - B

 

Maceo Horne Learning Center

930 Old Statenville Road; Jan. 23

100 - A

 

Mellow Mushroom

1526 Baytree Road; Jan. 23

78 - C

 

Mr. BobbyQue Rib Shack

1406 N. Ashley St.; Jan. 23

93 - A

 

Starbucks

3316 North Valdosta Road; Jan. 16

93 - A

 

Subway

4622 Bemiss Road; Jan. 21

96 - A

 

