Scintilla Charter Academy

2017 E. Park Ave.; Sept. 10

94 - A

Sleep Inn & Suites

3026 James Road; Aug. 28

100 - A

Subway

3255 Inner Perimeter Road; Sept. 9

83 - B

Thai Chang #2

1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 9

93 - A

VSU: Chick-Fil-A @

Student Union, 1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 3

82 - B

VSU: Starbucks

Student Union, 1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 3

92 - A

VSU: Which Wich

1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 3

92 - A

Waffle House #1609

3120 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 3

96 - A

Arby’s

6901 Belleville Highway; Sept. 17

100 - A

BW Lester Headstart

2522 Copeland Road; Sept. 16

96 - A

Chili’s Grill & Bar

1700 Baytree Road; Sept. 21

95 - A

CiCi’s Pizza

1717 Norman Drive; Sept. 21

78 - C

Comfort Inn and Suites

1785 W. Hill Ave.; Sept. 14

96 - A

Cowboys Firepit Grill

1088 Lakes Boulevard; Sept. 23

93 - A

Days Inn Lake Park

4913 Timber Drive; Sept. 17

100 - A

Diggidees

118 Northside Drive, A; Sept. 16

90 - A

Greenleaf Center

2209 Pineview Drive; Sept. 24

91 - A

Hardees #1503900

816 S. Patterson St.; Sept. 14

100 - A

Holiday Inn Express (Breakfast)

7155 Lakes Boulevard; Sept. 14

100 - A

J.L. Lomax Elementary School

1450 Howell Road; Sept. 17

91 - A

J.L. Newbern Middle School

2015 E. Park Ave.; Sept. 24

100 - A

Langdale Hospice House

2251 Pineview Drive; Sept. 22

91 - A

Longhorn Steakhouse

1110 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 16

90 - A

Lowndes County Jail/Trinity Food Service

120 Prison Farm Road; Sept. 22

100 - A

Lowndes Middle School

2379 Copeland Road; Sept. 16

100 - A

Marco’s Pizza

4320 Kings Way; Sept. 23

95 - A

McDonald’s

715 S. Patterson St.; Sept. 14

91 - A

Mellow Mushroom

1526 Baytree Road; Sept. 17

96 - A

OYO Hotel Twin Lake FSP

1198 Lakes Boulevard; Sept. 14

100 - A

Peking Restaurant

3215 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite F; Sept. 23

94 - A

Pinevale Elementary School.

930 Old Lake Park Road; Sept. 17

100 - A

Red Owl Coffee, Golden Dart

Coffee Enterprises, LLC

4100 North Valdosta Road; Sept. 23

100 - A

Sallas Mahone

3686 Lake Laurie Road; Sept. 22

89 - B

SEJ-Sub Corporation dba

Subway #3120

340 Norman Drive; Sept. 17

100 - A (Initial)

Travel Centers of America Popeyes

6901 Bellville Road; Sept. 17

100 - A

Valdosta Middle School

110 Burton St.; Sept. 16

91 - A

VSU: Chick-Fil-A @ Student Union

1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 18

96 - A

W.G. Nunn Elementary School

2201 N. Forrest St.; Sept. 21

95 - A

