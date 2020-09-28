Scintilla Charter Academy
2017 E. Park Ave.; Sept. 10
94 - A
Sleep Inn & Suites
3026 James Road; Aug. 28
100 - A
Subway
3255 Inner Perimeter Road; Sept. 9
83 - B
Thai Chang #2
1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 9
93 - A
VSU: Chick-Fil-A @
Student Union, 1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 3
82 - B
VSU: Starbucks
Student Union, 1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 3
92 - A
VSU: Which Wich
1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 3
92 - A
Waffle House #1609
3120 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 3
96 - A
Arby’s
6901 Belleville Highway; Sept. 17
100 - A
BW Lester Headstart
2522 Copeland Road; Sept. 16
96 - A
Chili’s Grill & Bar
1700 Baytree Road; Sept. 21
95 - A
CiCi’s Pizza
1717 Norman Drive; Sept. 21
78 - C
Comfort Inn and Suites
1785 W. Hill Ave.; Sept. 14
96 - A
Cowboys Firepit Grill
1088 Lakes Boulevard; Sept. 23
93 - A
Days Inn Lake Park
4913 Timber Drive; Sept. 17
100 - A
Diggidees
118 Northside Drive, A; Sept. 16
90 - A
Greenleaf Center
2209 Pineview Drive; Sept. 24
91 - A
Hardees #1503900
816 S. Patterson St.; Sept. 14
100 - A
Holiday Inn Express (Breakfast)
7155 Lakes Boulevard; Sept. 14
100 - A
J.L. Lomax Elementary School
1450 Howell Road; Sept. 17
91 - A
J.L. Newbern Middle School
2015 E. Park Ave.; Sept. 24
100 - A
Langdale Hospice House
2251 Pineview Drive; Sept. 22
91 - A
Longhorn Steakhouse
1110 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 16
90 - A
Lowndes County Jail/Trinity Food Service
120 Prison Farm Road; Sept. 22
100 - A
Lowndes Middle School
2379 Copeland Road; Sept. 16
100 - A
Marco’s Pizza
4320 Kings Way; Sept. 23
95 - A
McDonald’s
715 S. Patterson St.; Sept. 14
91 - A
Mellow Mushroom
1526 Baytree Road; Sept. 17
96 - A
OYO Hotel Twin Lake FSP
1198 Lakes Boulevard; Sept. 14
100 - A
Peking Restaurant
3215 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite F; Sept. 23
94 - A
Pinevale Elementary School.
930 Old Lake Park Road; Sept. 17
100 - A
Red Owl Coffee, Golden Dart
Coffee Enterprises, LLC
4100 North Valdosta Road; Sept. 23
100 - A
Sallas Mahone
3686 Lake Laurie Road; Sept. 22
89 - B
SEJ-Sub Corporation dba
Subway #3120
340 Norman Drive; Sept. 17
100 - A (Initial)
Travel Centers of America Popeyes
6901 Bellville Road; Sept. 17
100 - A
Valdosta Middle School
110 Burton St.; Sept. 16
91 - A
VSU: Chick-Fil-A @ Student Union
1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 18
96 - A
W.G. Nunn Elementary School
2201 N. Forrest St.; Sept. 21
95 - A
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.