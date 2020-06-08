Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

1301 N. St. Augusstine Road; June 4

84 - B

 

Ashley Street Station

607 Baytree Road, Suite A; June 2

100 - A

 

Baymont Inn & Suites

1725 Gornto Road; June 1

100 - A

 

Best Western Plus Restaurant

4025 Northlake Drive; May 29

100 - A

 

Burritos Mexican Grill, LLC,

104 E. Northside Drive; June 3

88 - B

 

Courtyard by Marriott

1564 Baytree Road; May 29

100 - A

 

Coyoacan Mexican Restaurant

515 N. St. Augustine Road; June 2

90 - A

 

Days Inn Lake Park

4913 Timber Drive; June 1

100 - A

 

Ella’s Top Corral

1007 S. Patterson St.; May 29

96 - A

 

Fairfield Inn & Suites Restaurant

2010 W. Hill Ave.; May 29

100 - A

 

Family Pizza

5945 Bemiss Road; June 2

100 - A

 

Fish Net

3949 Sportsman Cove Road; June 4

96 - A

 

Gourmet Guys

2105 Delvid St.; June 3

100 - A

 

Hampton Inn of Lake Park

Deluxe Breakfast

4906 Timber Drive; June 1

100 - A

 

Hibachi Express

1701 N. Ashley St.; June 3

91 - A

 

Hibachi Highway Mobile Unit

2356 Old Union Road; Adel; June 3

100 - A (Initial)

 

Holiday Inn Express (Breakfast)

7155 Lakes Boulevard; June 1

100 - A

 

Hunan House

1525 Baytree Road; June 2

92 - A

 

IHOP 36-144

1821 W. Hill Ave.; June 1

91 - A

 

Lowndes County Jail/Trinity Food Service

120 Prison Farm Road; June 3

96 - A

 

Mid Street Bar & Grill

1915 Baytree Place; June 1

96 - A

 

Mulligan’s Sports Pub

1919 Baytree Place; June 1

91 - A

 

Pruitt Health-Crestwood

415 Pendleton Place; June 4

100 - A

 

Pruitt Health-Holly Hill

415 Pendleton Home Place; June 4

96 - A

 

Second Harvest of South Georgia Inc.

1411 Harbin Circle; June 4

100 - A

 

Subway

1709 Gornto Road C; June 4

92 - A

 

Taco Bell

1199 St. Augustine Road; June 4

96 - A

 

Thai Chang

5913 Bemiss Road; June 2

95 - A

 

Thai Mobile Base of Operation

5857 Bemiss Road; June 2

100 - A

 

Thai Mobile Unit

5855 Bemiss Road; June 2

87 - B

 

The Mill Pizza Buffet and Games

1337 Baytree Road; June 1

94 - A

 

Waffle House

3487 Madison Highway; June 1

96 - A

 

Wendy’s Restaurant

3450 Madison Highway; June 1

91 - A

