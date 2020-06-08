Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
1301 N. St. Augusstine Road; June 4
84 - B
Ashley Street Station
607 Baytree Road, Suite A; June 2
100 - A
Baymont Inn & Suites
1725 Gornto Road; June 1
100 - A
Best Western Plus Restaurant
4025 Northlake Drive; May 29
100 - A
Burritos Mexican Grill, LLC,
104 E. Northside Drive; June 3
88 - B
Courtyard by Marriott
1564 Baytree Road; May 29
100 - A
Coyoacan Mexican Restaurant
515 N. St. Augustine Road; June 2
90 - A
Days Inn Lake Park
4913 Timber Drive; June 1
100 - A
Ella’s Top Corral
1007 S. Patterson St.; May 29
96 - A
Fairfield Inn & Suites Restaurant
2010 W. Hill Ave.; May 29
100 - A
Family Pizza
5945 Bemiss Road; June 2
100 - A
Fish Net
3949 Sportsman Cove Road; June 4
96 - A
Gourmet Guys
2105 Delvid St.; June 3
100 - A
Hampton Inn of Lake Park
Deluxe Breakfast
4906 Timber Drive; June 1
100 - A
Hibachi Express
1701 N. Ashley St.; June 3
91 - A
Hibachi Highway Mobile Unit
2356 Old Union Road; Adel; June 3
100 - A (Initial)
Holiday Inn Express (Breakfast)
7155 Lakes Boulevard; June 1
100 - A
Hunan House
1525 Baytree Road; June 2
92 - A
IHOP 36-144
1821 W. Hill Ave.; June 1
91 - A
Lowndes County Jail/Trinity Food Service
120 Prison Farm Road; June 3
96 - A
Mid Street Bar & Grill
1915 Baytree Place; June 1
96 - A
Mulligan’s Sports Pub
1919 Baytree Place; June 1
91 - A
Pruitt Health-Crestwood
415 Pendleton Place; June 4
100 - A
Pruitt Health-Holly Hill
415 Pendleton Home Place; June 4
96 - A
Second Harvest of South Georgia Inc.
1411 Harbin Circle; June 4
100 - A
Subway
1709 Gornto Road C; June 4
92 - A
Taco Bell
1199 St. Augustine Road; June 4
96 - A
Thai Chang
5913 Bemiss Road; June 2
95 - A
Thai Mobile Base of Operation
5857 Bemiss Road; June 2
100 - A
Thai Mobile Unit
5855 Bemiss Road; June 2
87 - B
The Mill Pizza Buffet and Games
1337 Baytree Road; June 1
94 - A
Waffle House
3487 Madison Highway; June 1
96 - A
Wendy’s Restaurant
3450 Madison Highway; June 1
91 - A
