Autry’s BBQ

1811 S. Patterson St.; Oct. 29

100 - A

 

Blimpie

414 Northside Drive; Oct. 29

89 - B

 

Bojangles’

1725 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 29

100 - A

 

Chick Fil A

1015 Lakes Boulevard; Oct. 28

100 - A

 

Clyattville Elementary School

5386 Madison Highway; Oct. 29

100 - A

 

Comfort Inn and Suites

1785 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 29

100 - A

 

Dominos Pizza

210 Northside Drive; Oct. 30

100 - A

 

El Cazador Express

Highway 41 S.; Oct. 28

100 - A

 

El Rancho Mobile

902 S. Patterson St.; Oct. 30

100 -A

 

Fairfield Inn & Suites Restaurant

2010 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 28

100 -A

 

Firehouse Subs

2525 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 30

93 - A

 

Hahira Middle School

101 S. Main St.; Oct. 31

100 - A

 

Hampton Inn of Lake Park Deluxe Breakfast

4906 Timber Drive; Oct. 28

100 - A

 

Krystal

1266 Lakes Boulevard; Oct. 28

100 - A

 

Lake Dogs @Long Pond

118 Lakes Boulevard; Oct. 29

100 - A

 

Lake Park Elementary

604 W. Marion St.; Oct. 30

100 -A

 

Mama June’s Country Buffet

3265 Inner Perimeter Road; Oct. 29

100 - A

 

McDonald's

7207 Lakes Boulevard; Oct. 28

91 - A

 

Pizza Hut

1823 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 29

100 -A

 

Pizza Hut

7171 Lakes Boulevard; Oct. 29

99 -A

 

Pruitt Health-Crestwood

415 Pendleton Place; Oct. 31

96 - A

 

Pruitt Health - Holly Hill

415 Pendleton Place; Oct. 31

96 - A

 

RDM Properties of

W. Valdosta LLL dba

Moe’s SW Grill

2112 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 29

100 - A

 

Riviera Maya

4333 Bemiss Road; Oct. 30

100 - A

 

Second Harvest of South Georgia Inc.

1411 Harbin Circle; Oct. 28

100 - A

 

Subway

3495 Madison Highway; Oct. 25

95 - A

 

Subway #53318

1750 Airport Road; Oct. 28

100 - A

 

Taco Bell

1258 Lakes Boulevard; Oct. 28

100 - A

 

The Pour House

2182 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 28

100- A

 

Valdosta Country Club Cafeteria

3500 Country Club Road; Oct. 30

85 - B

 

Valwood School

4380 Old U.S. Highway 41; Oct. 31

91 - A

 

Waffle House

3487 Madison Highway; Oct. 28

87 - B

 

Wendy’s

5110 Jewell Futch Road; Oct. 30

100 - A

 

Wendy’s #12036

1617 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 30

100 - A

 

Zaxby’s 

1220 Lakes Boulevard; Oct. 29

96 - A

 

 

Red Owl Coffee Mobile Unit

Oct. 17

96 - A

 

Bojangles Mobile Unit

Nov. 1

91 - A

