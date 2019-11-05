Autry’s BBQ
1811 S. Patterson St.; Oct. 29
100 - A
Blimpie
414 Northside Drive; Oct. 29
89 - B
Bojangles’
1725 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 29
100 - A
Chick Fil A
1015 Lakes Boulevard; Oct. 28
100 - A
Clyattville Elementary School
5386 Madison Highway; Oct. 29
100 - A
Comfort Inn and Suites
1785 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 29
100 - A
Dominos Pizza
210 Northside Drive; Oct. 30
100 - A
El Cazador Express
Highway 41 S.; Oct. 28
100 - A
El Rancho Mobile
902 S. Patterson St.; Oct. 30
100 -A
Fairfield Inn & Suites Restaurant
2010 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 28
100 -A
Firehouse Subs
2525 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 30
93 - A
Hahira Middle School
101 S. Main St.; Oct. 31
100 - A
Hampton Inn of Lake Park Deluxe Breakfast
4906 Timber Drive; Oct. 28
100 - A
Krystal
1266 Lakes Boulevard; Oct. 28
100 - A
Lake Dogs @Long Pond
118 Lakes Boulevard; Oct. 29
100 - A
Lake Park Elementary
604 W. Marion St.; Oct. 30
100 -A
Mama June’s Country Buffet
3265 Inner Perimeter Road; Oct. 29
100 - A
McDonald's
7207 Lakes Boulevard; Oct. 28
91 - A
Pizza Hut
1823 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 29
100 -A
Pizza Hut
7171 Lakes Boulevard; Oct. 29
99 -A
Pruitt Health-Crestwood
415 Pendleton Place; Oct. 31
96 - A
Pruitt Health - Holly Hill
415 Pendleton Place; Oct. 31
96 - A
RDM Properties of
W. Valdosta LLL dba
Moe’s SW Grill
2112 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 29
100 - A
Riviera Maya
4333 Bemiss Road; Oct. 30
100 - A
Second Harvest of South Georgia Inc.
1411 Harbin Circle; Oct. 28
100 - A
Subway
3495 Madison Highway; Oct. 25
95 - A
Subway #53318
1750 Airport Road; Oct. 28
100 - A
Taco Bell
1258 Lakes Boulevard; Oct. 28
100 - A
The Pour House
2182 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 28
100- A
Valdosta Country Club Cafeteria
3500 Country Club Road; Oct. 30
85 - B
Valwood School
4380 Old U.S. Highway 41; Oct. 31
91 - A
Waffle House
3487 Madison Highway; Oct. 28
87 - B
Wendy’s
5110 Jewell Futch Road; Oct. 30
100 - A
Wendy’s #12036
1617 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 30
100 - A
Zaxby’s
1220 Lakes Boulevard; Oct. 29
96 - A
Red Owl Coffee Mobile Unit
Oct. 17
96 - A
Bojangles Mobile Unit
Nov. 1
91 - A
