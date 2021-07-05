Chili’s Grill &Bar
1700 Baytree Road; June 18
91- A
Giulio’s Greek Italian Restaurant
105 E. Ann St.; June 23
81 - B
Jack’s Chophouse
4479 North Valdosta Road; June 28
88 - B
Masato Japanese Steak & Seafood
1337 Baytree Road; June 21
73 - C
Mellow Mushroom
1526 Baytree Road; June 24
96 - A
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
2801 N. Ashley St.; June 24
91 - A
Smoothies By Vhee Mobile Unit
2027 N. Ashley St.; June 28
100 - A
South Georgia Medical Center
2501 N. Patterson St.; June 29
100 - A
Texas Roadhouse
1874 Clubhouse Drive; June 22
93 - A
The Garden Grille & Bar
1702 Gornto Road; June 18
91 - A
Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
1680 Baytree Road; June 22
94 - A
VSU: Centennial POD Market
1230 Sustella Ave.; June 22
100 - A
Wild Adventures Congo Wings
3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 24
100 - A
Wild Adventures Dockside Restaurant
3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 24
100 - A
Wild Adventures Ice Cap Treats 2
3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 24
100 - A
Wild Adventures Jungle Canteen
3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 24
100 - A
Wild Adventures Pharaohs Dippin Dots
3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 24
100 - A
Wild Adventures Typhoon Grill
3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 24
100 - A
