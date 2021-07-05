Chili’s Grill &Bar

1700 Baytree Road; June 18

91- A

 

Giulio’s Greek Italian Restaurant

105 E. Ann St.; June 23

81 - B

 

Jack’s Chophouse

4479 North Valdosta Road; June 28

88 - B

 

Masato Japanese Steak & Seafood

1337 Baytree Road; June 21

73 - C

 

Mellow Mushroom

1526 Baytree Road; June 24

96 - A

 

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

2801 N. Ashley St.; June 24

91 - A

 

Smoothies By Vhee Mobile Unit

2027 N. Ashley St.; June 28

100 - A

 

South Georgia Medical Center

2501 N. Patterson St.; June 29

100 - A

 

Texas Roadhouse

1874 Clubhouse Drive; June 22

93 - A

 

The Garden Grille & Bar

1702 Gornto Road; June 18

91 - A

 

Valdosta Stadium Cinemas

1680 Baytree Road; June 22

94 - A

 

VSU: Centennial POD Market

1230 Sustella Ave.; June 22

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Congo Wings

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 24

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Dockside Restaurant

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 24

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Ice Cap Treats 2

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 24

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Jungle Canteen

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 24

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Pharaohs Dippin Dots

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 24

100 - A

 

Wild Adventures Typhoon Grill

3766 Old Clyattville Road; June 24

100 - A

