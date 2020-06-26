VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution to extend its June 30 deadline for its Fiscal Year 2021 budget into July.
After failing to adopt a FY2021 budget proposal and tabling the decision Tuesday, the commission is required to hold a special called meeting to discuss the proposal further. That decision also necessitates a seven-day period for the county to advertise prior to that special called meeting.
Since there were fewer than seven days before the June 30 deadline, extending the deadline was the next step and required them to pass a resolution, which was completed Friday morning.
The special called meeting for the FY2021 budget proposal will be held 9 a.m., July 7 and will be voted on at the county commission's next regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., July 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.