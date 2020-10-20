VALDOSTA – Early voting’s weekend numbers were higher than they’ve ever been, said Deb Cox, Lowndes County elections supervisor, and they’ll only keep going up from there.
This past weekend, consisting of Oct. 17-18, saw 2,004 voters make their decisions. The first week of early voting saw a total of 15,346 voters between in-person and mail-in votes.
This past Monday, Oct. 19, 1,548 registered Lowndes County voters cast a ballot in person.
Each day last week, with the exception of Saturday, at 988, saw at least 1,500 voters, Tuesday being the lowest at 1,545 and Monday, Oct. 12, being the highest at 1,816. Friday came as a close second for the highest with 1,801 voters.
Without mail-in votes, which sits at 5,471 early this week, the first week of early voting saw 10,501 of the county’s more than 80,000 voters come in. Cox expects nothing less if not more from this week.
“We’re breaking records all the way across the state, there’s no doubt about that,” she said. “And generally, the second week doubles the first week, but that’s limited by space constraints.”
Cox said she doesn’t know how many people will get in, but the Lowndes County Board of Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St., will be operating at max capacity.
The polls are still operating 7 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week through Oct. 30. All voters will need to bring is a photo I.D. unless they want to cancel an absentee ballot they ordered.
In that case, they should bring in their absentee ballot and give it to the poll worker to cancel. Not doing so could lead to a delay in the voting process much like it did for some during the first week of early voting.
The candidates for the 2020 election are:
U.S. President
— Donald Trump (R), incumbent, businessman
—Joe Biden (D), politician, former vice president
—Howie Hawkins (G), trade unionist, environmental activist
—Jo Jorgensen (L), academic, political activist
U.S. Vice President
— Mike Pence (R), incumbent, politician, lawyer
— Kamala Harris (D), politician, attorney
— Angela Nicole Walker (G), political activist, labor organizer
— Spike Cohen (L), entrepreneur, political activist
U.S Representative, District 1
— Earl “Buddy” Carter (R), incumbent, pharmacist from Savannah.
— Joyce Marie Griggs (D), retired military (Beth: member?) from Savannah.
U.S Representative, District 8
— Austin Scott (R), incumbent, congressman from Tifton.
— Lindsay Holliday (D), dentist.
State Senator, District 8
— Russ Goodman (R), farmer from Homerville.
— Treva Gear (D), educator from Valdosta.
State Representative, District 174
— John L. Corbett (R), incumbent, business owner/farmer from Lake Park.
State Representative, District 175
— John LaHood (R), incumbent, senior living business owner from Valdosta.
State Representative, District 176
— James Burchett (R), incumbent, attorney from Waycross.
— Evans Primus Jr. (D), musician from Waycross.
State Representative, District 177
— Dexter Sharper (D), incumbent, entrepreneur/philanthropist/paramedic from Valdosta.
Public Service Commission, District 1
— Jason Shaw (R), incumbent, businessman and farmer from Lakeland.
— Robert Bryant (D), educator from Savannah.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman
— Bill Slaughter (R), incumbent, retired, from Hahira.
Lowndes County Commissioner, District 1
— Joyce Evans (D), incumbent, retired from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Commissioner, District 5
— Clay Griner (R), incumbent, vice president of operations for ECG Inc. from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Clerk of Superior Court
— Beth Copeland Greene (R), incumbent, from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Coroner
— Austin Fiveash (R), incumbent, healthcare employee from Valdosta.
— John Hogan (D), business owner and entrepreneur from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Judge of Probate Court
— Detria Carter Powell (non-partisan), incumbent, probate court judge from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Sheriff
Ashley Paulk (D), incumbent, sheriff from Hahira.
Lowndes County Tax Commissioner
— Rodney V. Cain (R), incumbent, tax commissioner from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Board of Education, District 4
— Ronnie Weeks (non-partisan), incumbent, supply manager from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Board of Education, District 5
— David Clark (non-partisan), incumbent, retired from Lake Park.
Lowndes County Board of Education, District 6
— Amy Miller Stecz (non-partisan), owner of a pool store from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Board of Education, District 7
— G. Edward (Eddie) Smith (non-partisan), incumbent, banker from Valdosta.
Georgia State Court Judge
— John Kent Edwards Jr. (non-partisan), incumbent, from Valdosta.
Georgia State Court Judge
— Ellen Golden (non-partisan), incumbent, from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Solicitor General
— Justin Cabral (R), incumbent, attorney from Valdosta.
Chief Magistrate Judge
— Joni B. Parker (non-partisan), incumbent, from Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.