The General Assembly of Georgia established Lowndes County, Dec. 23, 1825. The county contains five commission districts, headed by a non-voting commission chairman. Each district elects a commission representative to a four-year term. Lowndes County has a population of 115,000. 

Commission Chairman: Bill Slaughter

District 1: Joyce Evans

District 2: Scott Orenstein

District 3: Mark Wisenbaker

District 4: Demarcus Marshall

District 5: Clay Griner

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you