The General Assembly of Georgia established Lowndes County, Dec. 23, 1825. The county contains five commission districts, headed by a non-voting commission chairman. Each district elects a commission representative to a four-year term. Lowndes County has a population of 115,000.
Commission Chairman: Bill Slaughter
District 1: Joyce Evans
District 2: Scott Orenstein
District 3: Mark Wisenbaker
District 4: Demarcus Marshall
District 5: Clay Griner
