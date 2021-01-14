VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Commission approved close to $0.5 million for four infrastructure improvements this week.
Highest of the bunch, a railroad agreement for the Hightower Road paving project, was approved for $315,557.58.
The money will allow the county engineering department’s installation of railroad safety signals and alarms at the Hightower Road railroad crossing, budgeted using transportation special purpose local option sales tax funds.
A low-pressure sewer force main upgrade at Old Bemiss and Bemiss Knights Academy Road was approved for $96,556.75.
According to the County Commission agenda notes, the current main is at capacity. The upgrade will replace 2,600 feet of three- and four-inch pipes with six-inch pipes. RPI Inc. will perform the upgrade at the lowest of the four bids received.
Commissioners approved 17 right of way purchases on Hightower and Cooper roads for $28,000.75; it is the first group of purchases expected.
The purchases are part of the Hightower Road and Cooper Road Northeast TSPLOST project. A second batch will be considered at the next County Commission meeting Jan. 26.
An emergency repair to the Moody water treatment plant is needed as the header piping leading to the cartridge filters leaks in four places.
County consultation with Moody and Lanier Municipal decided replacement was required, according to commission documents. Submitting a price not exceeding $25,000, RPI, Inc. supplied the parts and work that was performed Dec. 28.
As a reimbursable item on the contract, the county is responsible for paying $2,500 and Moody is left to pay the balance. Commissioners subsequently approved it.
Lowndes County Fire Chief Lloyd Green requested commissioners approve the purchase of a commercial pumper for the county fire department.
Though there were four bids, Green chose the Ten-8 Fire and Safety bid.
Commissioners tabled a public hearing for the rezoning of Ballyntyne 6712 Clyattstone Road from R1 (low density residential) to R10 (suburban residential). The County Commission first tabled the public hearing in December to readjust the rezoning for public appeasement, Commissioners tabled it this time to allow for public opinion.
The public hearing is scheduled for the Jan. 26 meeting.
